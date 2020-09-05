Covid-19 Impact Update – Global Market Research Industry

Analysts at AMA constantly monitor the industry impacts of current events in real-time – here is an update of how this industry is likely to be impacted as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic:

Sport and fitness goods are meant to be used by fitness enthusiast, athletes and fashion aficionados in order to maintain and improve their overall health. There has been significant rise in number of people joining fitness centers with figure stood up to 62 million in United States alone in 2018 and also the country accounts for over 47 billion sporting goods store sales supplementing the growth of sports and fitness goods market. Sport and fitness goods comprises of exercising equipment such as Cardiovascular and Strength Training Equipment. In addition, other physical fitness activities such as racquet sports, skating, swimming and others. Cardiovascular gym equipment is dominating the market owing to increasing prevalence of disease such as diabetes, osteoarthritis, cardiovascular disease as it helps in reducing excess body fat and regulate heart rate.

AMA Research have added latest edition of survey study on Sports And Fitness Goods Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The research study provides estimates for Sports And Fitness Goods Forecast till 2025*. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study is 24 Hour Fitness USA, Inc. (United States), CrossFit Inc. (United States), Equinox Holdings, Inc. (United States), Gold's Gym (United States), Konami Holdings Corporation (Japan), Life Time Fitness, Inc. (United States), Mcfit Global Group Gmbh (Germany), Planet Fitness, Inc. (United States), Town Sports International Holdings Inc., Virgin Active Limited (United Kingdom), Cybex International Inc. (United States), Fitness International LLC (United States), ICON Health & Fitness Inc. (United States) and Torque Fitness LLC (United States).

Influencing Trends of Sports And Fitness Goods Market

Growing Awareness for Weight Management Owing to Rise in Number of Obese Population

How Growth Drivers of Sports And Fitness Goods Market Changing Dynamics

Increasing Number of Fitness and Sport Clubs

Rising Sport Culture and Fashion Industry Coupled With Favorable Government Initiatives

Restraints

Dominance of Local Players

Rising Raw Material Cost

Opportunities

Growing Acceptance in Millennials

Growing Inclination towards Healthy Living

Challenges

Producing Eco Friendly and sustainable products

Growing Market for Counter Lift Products

Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:

1) How Study Have Considered the Impact of COVID-19 / Economic Slowdown of 2020 ?

Analyst at AMA are constantly gathering and conducting survey with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to evaluate study and market estimates. Due to lockdown different online medium and procedures are followed like Survey Monkey, LinkedIn Connections, and Email reach and industry forum to established industry viewpoint to garner rich insights for study. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Sports And Fitness Goods Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

2) Can list of players be customizeaccordingto targeted regional geographies to match business objective?

Considering heat map analysis and based on market buzz or voice the profiled list of companies in the the report are 24 Hour Fitness USA, Inc. (United States), CrossFit Inc. (United States), Equinox Holdings, Inc. (United States), Gold's Gym (United States), Konami Holdings Corporation (Japan), Life Time Fitness, Inc. (United States), Mcfit Global Group Gmbh (Germany), Planet Fitness, Inc. (United States), Town Sports International Holdings Inc., Virgin Active Limited (United Kingdom), Cybex International Inc. (United States), Fitness International LLC (United States), ICON Health & Fitness Inc. (United States) and Torque Fitness LLC (United States).

** List of companies covered may vary in the final report subject to Name Change / Merger & Acquisition Activity etc. based on the difficulty of survey since data availability needs to be confirmed by research team especially in case of privately held company. Up to 2 players can be added at no additional cost.

3) Can Market be broken down by different set of application and types?

Additional segmentation / Market breakdown is possible subject to data availability, feasibility and depending upon timeline and toughness of survey. However a detailed requirement needs to be prepared before making any final confirmation.

** 3+ Additional country of your interest can be included at no added cost feasibility test would be conducted by Analyst team of AMA based on the requirement shared and accordingly deliverable time will also be disclosed.

Major Highlights from Scope of Work:

Industry overview (Introduction) Objectives, Definitions, key features of the study. Overview Of Global Sports And Fitness Goods Major segmentation classification, type, application and etc. Market company profile, overview. Market Procedure Volumes & revenue Analysis. Recent Developments for Market Competitors. Market Volumes, Demand and Supply Gap.

To comprehend Sports And Fitness Goods market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Sports And Fitness Goods market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter 1: Market Overview

Chapter 2: Executive Summary ———- Free of Cost

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics —— USD1000

Market Drivers, Market Challenges, Market Trends, Restraints & Opportunities, Post Covid Scenario

Chapter 4: Market Factor Analysis —— USD400

Supply/Value Chain, Porters Five Forces, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent & Trademark Analysis, Bargain Power

Chapter 5:Sports And Fitness Goods, by Market Segmentation and Geography (value, volume**) (2014-2019) —— USD1400

Sports And Fitness Goods

Type (Gymnasiums, Yoga, Handball sports, Racquet sports, Skating, Swimming, Others), Application (Hotels, Corporate Offices, Hospitals & Medical Centers, Public Institutions, Residential Use, Others), By End User (Home Consumer, Health Clubs/Gyms, Commercial Users, Others), By Fitness Goods (Cardiovascular Training Equipment, Strength Training Equipment, Others), By Distribution Channel (Offline Retail, Online Retail), By Age Group (35 & Younger, 35-54, 55 & Older)

Sports And Fitness Goods Region

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Chapter 6: Sports And Fitness Goods – Manufacturers/Players Analysis —— USD1200

Competitive Landscape, Comparative Market Share Analysis (2018-2019), Peer Group Analysis (2019), BCG Matrix, Company Profile, Product/Service Offering Matrix

Chapter 7:Sports And Fitness Goods, by Market Segmentation and Region (value, volume**) (2020-2025) —— USD1400

—— Sections same as Chapter Five——

Chapter 8:Company profiles / Competitive Landscape [12 Players]—— USD1250

Chapter 9: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

** If applicable

Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis, Business opportunities, Market Size Estimation Available in Full Report.

AMA also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research according to clientele objectives. Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report like North America, Europe or Asia.

