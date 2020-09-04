The ever-evolving Coronavirus (COVID-19) has caused interruptions in supply chains of companies in the Green concrete market. Through careful analysis of the COVID-19, our analysts at PMR offer you a bird’s eye view of the current on goings of top tier companies in the Green concrete market. Learn how leading companies are striking potential partnership agreements to generate sales in the Green concrete market.

The recently published market study on the global Green concrete market by Persistence Market Research (PMR) offers an elaborate analysis of the different market parameters that are poised to influence the overall dynamics of the Green concrete market. Further, the study reveals that the global Green concrete market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a market value of ~US$ by the end of 20XX.

The presented study provides critical insights related to the future prospects of the Green concrete market by analyzing the different segments and sub-segments of the Green concrete market. Further, the report is divided into different sections to provide readers a clear understanding of the different aspects of the Green concrete market.

Key Participants:

Examples of some of the market participants in the global green concrete market, identified across the value chain include:

Rpm International Inc.

The Dow Chemical Company

Pidilite Industries

Eco Green Co.

BASF SE

CICO Technologies Ltd

Cemex C.B

Chryso SAS

Mapei Ltd.

CeraTech

Hanson

Gammon

Bonded Hudson NY

Asia Pacific is expected to be among fast growing market for green concrete over the forecast period owning to increase in construction spending and domestic infrastructure by government. Countries such as India and China are anticipated to be the major contributor to the growth of the market. Furthermore, government of India has announced a five year plan for promoting the construction of roads, houses, rails and offices, this policy is also expected to result increase the demand for construction materials, which in turn will bolster growth of green concrete market. European government has implemented construction product regulation for promoting the usage of ecofriendly cement. Latin America is expected to emerge as an attractive destination for consumption of green concrete, government in the region has implemented various Infrastructure plan in different sectors such as housing, communication, water, transport and tourism which in turn will help market to grow. Furthermore, Middle East countries has always been early adopters of advanced construction technology, the market in the region for green concrete is expected to witness steady growth.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology and applications.

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

