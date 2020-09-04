Global surgical tables market size was USD 896.8 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1,204.2 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

The global surgical tables market size was USD 896.8 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1,204.2 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

An operating room is designed to offer technologically advanced equipment to surgeons for performing surgical procedures with efficiency. An operating table is an integral part of the operating theater, and among the most essential equipment in the list of pre-requisites of an operating theater. Being a fundamental part of the operating theater, the operating table demands advanced technology and high-end specifications with an aim to enable healthcare providers to perform different types of procedures. This has led to constant focus on innovation by market players both existing players and new entrants, leading to introduction of advanced surgical tables in the market.

Different types of surgeries require different approaches, patient positioning, and other parameters. General surgery tables are thus designed to accommodate majority of these pre-requisties and functional demands of surgical procedures. These tables allow surgeons to perform varied types of surgical procedures, including cardiovascular, and gynecology surgeries among others. However, the demand for specialty surgical tables has been the pivotal force, pushing the market players to design and introduce procedure-specific surgical tables in the market.

There is a gradual shift of healthcare providers towards more advanced surgical tables, which offer improved efficiency through their ergonomic designs. This has been instrumental in introduction of specialty tables including orthopedic tables, powered surgical tables, and imaging tables to name a few.

MARKET DRIVERS

Rapidly Developing Hospital Infrastructure in Developing Countries to Drive the Market Growth

The developed countries are witnessing an altogether different scenario in terms of hospital infrastructure, and development. There is a gradual decline in number of hospitals in developed countries such as Germany, France, etc., owing to consolidation of hospitals, and a shift of outpatient and patients suffering from chronic diseases towards homecare settings. However, this has not limited the demand for surgical tables from healthcare facilities in these countries, owing to existing facilities focusing on capacity expansion to cater the growing inflow of patients for surgical procedures.

The scenario in developing countries portrays a contrasting image, where there is a marked and rapid development in the hospital infrastructure. Increasing investments by public and private sectors alike in the healthcare and hospital infrastructure, and the growing number of public-private partnerships in countries including Brazil, China, and other countries, has led to an exponential increase in the number of hospitals and other healthcare settings during the past 5-10 years. This is further projected to grow gradually, citing the investments, and pipeline projects in 2018. This has been instrumental in fueling the demand for new shipments of surgical tables, and boost the growth of the global surgical tables market.

Aging Installed Base of Surgical Tables is Creating a Demand for New Tables

A typical lifetime of a surgical table is 10 to 15 years. This leads to a need for replacing the operating table who has surpassed its lifecycle, creating a demand for new shipments of surgical tables. Also, rapid advancements in surgical tables by market players, and introduction of procedure specific operating tables in the market, has led to some healthcare settings replacing their obsolete models with these advanced tables.

There is a large and aging installed base of traditional non-powered manual surgical tables in hospitals of developing countries, which, according to their lifecycle, are demanding replacement. This has created a large demand for these surgical tables being replaced by the advanced new modalities. This coupled with development of new healthcare facilities, is further anticipated to drive the demand for these tables in the global operating tables market. Considering this, the surgical tables industry is expected to flourish in the forthcoming years.

SEGMENTATION

By Product Type Outlook

Imaging Tables to Register Comparatively Higher CAGR During the Forecast Period

General surgery including cardiovascular surgeries, gynecology surgeries, ENT surgeries are among the most common surgical procedures performed globally. This has been pivotal in the dominance of general surgery tables in the global operating tables market. The demand for advanced surgical tables is primarily being driven by the upsurge in specialty surgical procedures, including orthopedic surgeries, spine surgeries, and neurology surgeries. These surgical procedures require different surgical approaches, which require specific patient position, to enable the surgeon to perform the procedure. Introduction of advanced surgical tables, with improved ergonomics, better patient positioning, and procedure-specific design, has fuelled the demand for these tables in the global market.

The growing prevalence of neurological disorders, along with the increasing incidence of trauma, sports injuries, and other orthopedic disorders, is presenting a large number of patients undergoing surgical procedures. This has led to increasing demand for procedure specific operating tables by healthcare facilities globally, as per the surgical tables market report. The integration of operating rooms, with imaging modalities including MRI, CT scanners, and C-arms, has also led to growing demand for imaging tables with radiolucent table-top in the global surgical tables market.

By Type Outlook

Powered Segment Accounted for Highest Market Share in 2018

By type, the global surgical tables market is segmented into powered and non-powered surgical tables. Non-powered surgical tables do enable the healthcare providers to maneuver and position the patient according to the requirements of the procedure. However, the extent of maneuverability and flexibility offered by these non-powered surgical tables is limited, owing to limitations in design and other aspects. The constant demand for advanced operating tables by healthcare facilities globally led to the introduction of powered surgical tables including electric and battery-powered tables.

These powered tables have been instrumental in offering improved ergonomics to surgeons globally and has led to ever-increasing demand for these tables in the global market. Powered surgical tables offering different modes including tilt, traverse, slide and other functional options for movement and positioning of the patients, is a major reason for the dominance of the segment in the global operating tables market in 2018.

By End User Outlook

Hospital & ASC™s Dominated the Operating Tables Market in 2018

The operating tables market is segmented into hospitals & ASC™s, and specialty clinics & trauma centers. There is a rapid increase in number of hospitals, especially in emerging countries such as China, India, Brazil and othes. This has led to emergence of new hospitals with multiple operating rooms in these countries, fueling the demand for new surgical tables in 2018. This along with exisiting facilities in developed and developing countries, focusing on capacity expansion, to increase the number of operating theaters. This is primarily focused to cater the increasing number of inpatient admissions in these healthcare facilities, undergoing surgical procedures. This has led to higher demand for surgical tables in the global market. The growth in number of specialty clinics & trauma centers in developed countries such as U.S., Germany, and other countries, is further anticipated to boost the surgical tables market revenue during the forecast period.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

The market in North America generated a revenue of USD 278.8 million in 2018, and is anticipated to grow at a steady pace over the projected horizon. Higher demand for powered surgical tables, and integration of hybrid operating rooms in the hospitals, are some of the major factors propelling the demand for imaging and specialty surgery tables in the U.S., and Canada. This is further augmented by the increasing number of ambulatory surgery centers in the U.S., and exisiting hospitals expanding the number of operating rooms, which is projected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

North America Surgical Tables Market Size, 2018

Europe is projected to register comparatively lower CAGR during the forecast period. Decline in number of hospitals, especially in major European countries including Germany, France, and Italy has been instrumental in lackluster demand for surgical tables in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period and accounted for a dominant share in the global operating tables market. Higher demand for powered operating tables, generated by the need to replace the aging installed base of non-powered tables in Asia Pacific countries, has been pivotal in accelarting the surgical tables market share in the reigon. Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are among the other lucrative regional markets. Higher investment by regional governments for developing hospital infrastructure in the Middle East, and other countries including Brazil, is projected to drive the growth of the operating tables market during the forecast period.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYER

Trumpf Medical, Steris plc., and Getinge AB, Dominated the Surgical Tables Market in 2018

Constant focus on innovation, and introduction of adavanced surgical tables in the market, is a pivotal reason attributable to the dominance of these players in the global surgical tables market in 2018. HillRom Services, Inc.™s acquisition of Trumpf Medical, and Getinge AB acquiring Macquet, has strengthened their positions in the operating room equipment market, along with the operating tables market. Entry of domestic players, with improved designs and advanced surgical tables at comparatively lower costs, is projected to further fragment the semi-consolidated structure of the surgical tables market.

List of Key Companies Profiled:

Trumpf Medical (HillRom Services, Inc.)

Merivaara Corp.

Getinge AB

Steris plc.

Staan Bio-Med Engineering Private Limited

AGA SANITÃ„TSARTIKEL GMBH

Mizuho OSI

Alvo

SCHAERER MEDICAL

REPORT COVERAGE

The research report offers an in-depth analysis of the market. It further provides details on the adoption of operating tables across several regions. Information on trends, drivers, opportunities, threats, and restraints of the market can further help stakeholders to gain valuable insights into the market. The report offers a detailed competitive landscape by presenting information on key players, along with their strategies, in the market.

Report Scope & Segmentation

By Product Type

General Surgery Tables

Orthopedic Tables

Imaging Tables

By Type

Powered

Non-powered

By End User

Hospital & ASC™s

Specialty Clinics & Trauma Centers

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT

May 2018: IMRIS Installations, in conjunction with HillRom Services, Inc., announced the launch of a new imaging table, which will incorporate IMRIS magnetic resonance neurosurgical tabletop with Hill-Rom”s TruSystem 7500 operating table platform.

March 2017: HillRom Services, Inc., announced the launch of a new specialty surgical table, Allen Advance Table Lateral System which complements the current line of Allen Advanced Table.

