Global Heparin Market report covers detailed analysis of top players. This market research report offers an in-depth overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, gross and gross margin. The document gives market definition in the form of market driving factors and market restraints which helps estimating the demand of particular product depending on several aspects. This market report comprises of extensive study about different market segments and regions, emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market. The report also interprets the growth outlook of the Global Heparin Market.

This Global Heparin Market report studies the global market status and forecast, categorizes the global market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. The report is a valuable resource which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2027. An absolute insights and know-how of the greatest market opportunities into the relevant markets or industry required for successful business growth can be accomplished only with the best market research report. DBMR team has worked with full dedication to make this report excellent.

Global heparin market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.7% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026. Heparin is medication is used to prevent and treat blood clots. It is used to treat blood clotting disorders. It is also used to prevent blood clots after surgery, during blood transfusions, dialysis, and blood samples. It helps in smooth blood flowing by releasing anti-clotting protein. It is known as an anticoagulant. It is also used in diagnose and treatment of disseminated intravascular coagulation, deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, and arterial thromboembolism. It cannot dissolve blood clots but only prevent the clots from becoming larger and causing more serious problems. Heparin is an animal-derived product, derived from mucosal tissues of slaughtered meat animals.

Heparin is used for Diagnosis of heart attacks and unstable angina, Inhibition of cancer, metabolic disorders, and hepatitis, as an anti-inflammatory drug in injuries as Anti-Coagulants in blood sampling.

Competitive Analysis: Global Heparin Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are Sanofi, Pfizer Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd , Mylan N.V., Aspen Holdings, changzhaou Qianhong Bio-pharma Co., ltd., Eisai Co., Ltd., Fresenius Kabi AG, Hebei Changshan Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, LEO Pharma A/S, Nanjing Jianyou Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Novartis AG, OPOCRIN S.P.A, SARIA SE & Co. KG, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd, Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Techdow Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Yino Pharma Limited, and among others.

Market Segmentation: Global Heparin Market

Global heparin market is segmented into fourteen notable segments which are product type, mode of administration, source, ingredients, availability, treatment, application, therapeutics, strength, brands, Type, container, packaging, end user, distribution channel.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into unfractionated heparin, low molecular weight heparin (LMWH) and ultra-low molecular weight heparin (ULMWH)

In September 2018, SANOFI (France) announced Health Canada’s approval of a new indication for Lovenox (LMWH) for the prevention of thrombus formation in the extra-corporeal circulation during hemodialysis in patients with end stage kidney disease (ESKD). This will attract the potential consumers helping in the growth of the company.

On the basis of mode of administration, the market is segmented into oral administration and parenteral administration

On the basis of source, the market is segmented into bovine and porcine

On the basis of ingredients, the market is segmented into sodium and calcium and others

In December 2016, Fresenius Kabi lunched Heparin Sodium Injection 5,000 USP units/mL. It is an anticoagulant to prevent clotting of blood and the formation of fibrin clots both in vitro and in vivo.

On the basis of availability, the market is segmented into raw, and processed

On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, arterial thromboembolism and others

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into pre-surgical procedures, post-surgical procedures, kidney dialysis, diagnostic tests and others

On the basis of therapeutics, the market is segmented into cardiovascular, respiratory, oncology, nephrology, CNS and others

On the basis of strength, the market is segmented into 10 unit, 100 unit, 1000 unit, 5000 unit, 10000 unit, 25000 unit and others

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into generics and brands

In February 2015, Pfizer Inc. spent USD 17,000 million to acquire Hospira which deals with biosimilars—generic versions of biologic drugs, made from living cells biologic drugs. The deal includes the commercial rights for anticoagulant heparin sodium which will help the company in generating the revenue and growth in the heparin market.

On the basis of container, the market is segmented into bottles, bags, vials and others. On the basis of packaging, the market is segmented into glass and plastic

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, homecare, ambulatory surgical centers and others

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy & drug store, online pharmacy and others

Recent Developments:

In August 2015, Leo Pharma A/S released a study report that showed innohep lowered the risk of recurrent venous thromboembolism (VTE) compared to treatment with warfarin in cancer patients with symptomatic venous thromboembolism. The study also showed that innohep reduced non-major bleeding as compared to warfarin. The company is expanding the business by entering into a new indication.

In March 2019 Bioiberica’s Business Unit participated in DCAT 2019 with the objective of establishing strategic alliances and find new business opportunities in the US market. By these conferences the company will grow in the market by developing alliances.

Market Trends:

