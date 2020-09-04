Global surgical sutures market size was valued at USD 3,750.9 Million in 2017, is projected to reach USD 5,982.9 Million by the end of 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.0%.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Surgical Sutures market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Surgical Sutures Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Surgical Sutures market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Surgical Sutures Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product Type (Absorbable, Non-absorbable), Form (Natural, Synthetic), Application (Gynecology, Orthopedics, Cardiology, Ophthalmic, General Surgery), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Clinics) & Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The global surgical sutures market size was valued at USD 3,750.9 Million in 2017, is projected to reach USD 5,982.9 Million by the end of 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.0%.

We have updated Surgical Sutures Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Inquire before buying

The damaged tissue layers must be covered to preserve the functional integrity of the organisms. Surgical sutures, a key part of the wound healing process, are devices used during a surgical procedure to hold the tissues together post-surgery. Most of the wound closures are done with the help of sutures.

The choice of surgical suture depends on various factors such as the thickness of the skin, location of lesions, and the tension exerted on the skin. Suture materials are considered to be of utmost importance for quick tissue repair. The material used for sutures can be absorbable or non-absorbable. Sutures are thus a strand of material that ligates the blood vessels together and assist in healing the damaged tissues.

The rising number of surgical procedures that propel the demand for effective wound closure devices and the introduction of advanced surgical sutures with effective tensile strength are expected to augment the surgical sutures market growth. Moreover, the investment by key companies in developing efficient wound closure devices is anticipated to boost the expansion of surgical sutures Industry during 2018-2025.

However, rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries in the developed countries and the availability of alternative wound closure devices are estimated to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

“”Absorbable Sutures to Account for Highest Market Share by 2025″”

The two types of surgical sutures are absorbable and non-absorbable surgical sutures. Among these, absorbable sutures are projected to account for maximum share in the global market during the forecast period, which is attributable to the ability of absorbable sutures to get metabolized in the body that is leading to its rising adoption by patient population as well as surgeons. The emerging regional manufacturers of absorbable sutures is anticipated to boost this segment by the end of 2025.

In terms of form, the surgical sutures market is segmented into natural and synthetic, while various applications of surgical sutures are gynecology, cardiology, orthopedics, ophthalmology, and general surgery. Amongst the applications, the orthopedics segment accounted for maximum revenue in 2017 and is estimated to remain dominant throughout the forecast duration.

This is primarily on account of rising number of orthopedic injuries among all age groups and introduction of technologically advanced joint replacements & implants by orthopedic companies across the globe. In terms of end user, the global surgical suture market is classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, clinics, and others.

Regional Analysis

“”Increasing Number of Critical Surgeries due to Adoption of Advanced Medical Technologies Augments the Market Growth in Asia Pacific with the Highest CAGR””

In terms of revenue, North America accounted for a leading share in the global market with a revenue of USD 1,489.6 Mn in 2017, owing to the strategic presence of key suture manufacturers in the U.S. and introduction of braided and multifilament surgical sutures by them. A significant number of surgeries performed for cardiovascular application in the U.S. and Canada owing to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders in the region is a key factor estimated to propel the surgical suture market growth in North America during the forecast period.

North America Surgical Sutures Market, 2017

Europe is estimated to be the second most prominent region in terms of revenue. However, increase in the number of healthcare facilities in emerging countries of Asia, rising geriatric population, and improved reimbursement policies are anticipated to boost the number of critical surgeries performed in Asia Pacific, which in turn is expected to augment the growth of Asia Pacific surgical sutures Industry with a relatively significant CAGR by the end of 2025.

Key Market Drivers

“”Braun Melsungen AG, Ethicon, and Smith & Nephew plc leading the Surgical Sutures market””

The current vendor landscape of the surgical sutures market is highly fragmented due to the emergence of small & mid-scale regional players. The launch of innovative surgical suture lines SUTUREFIX and high-strength polyethylene ULTRABRAID by Smith & Nephew in 2015 has positioned the company at a significantly higher level. Leading players in the global market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Ethicon, and Smith & Nephew plc, which accounted for maximum surgical sutures market share in 2017.

Favorable reimbursement policies for invasive surgeries is projected to be a key factor for the estimated emergence of numerous local & regional players in the surgical suture market during 2018-2025. Some of the other players operating in the global surgical sutures m are CP Medical, Demetech Corporation, Coloplast Corporation, Molnlycke Healthcare, BSN Medical, Boston Scientific Corporation, Internacional Farmaceutica, Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., and others.

List of Companies Profiled

CP Medical

Demetech Corporation

Coloplast Corporation

Molnlycke Healthcare

BSN Medical

Boston Scientific Corporation

Internacional Farmaceutica

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc

Report Coverage

Flexible regulations by governments of emerging countries for approving novel surgical sutures is facilitating the manufacturers to introduce innovative wound closure products in the market. Also, the rapid rise in the volume of surgical procedures is a key factor for the rise in the R&D of novel surgical sutures by private players. The rising adoption of braided, as well as mono & multifilament sutures in the densely populated countries, is estimated to propel the uptake of advanced surgical sutures during 2018-2025.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the surgical sutures industry outlook and detailed analysis of market size and growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented on the basis of product type, form, application, and end user. On the basis of product type, the surgical suture market is classified into absorbable and non-absorbable, while in terms of form, the market is classified into natural and synthetic.

Various applications in the market are gynecology, ophthalmology, cardiology, orthopedics, and general surgery, while the end users covered in the report are hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, clinics, and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the surgical sutures market outlook and competitive landscape. The surgical suture market report offers valuable insights on the recent industry developments such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, reimbursement scenario by key countries, regulatory scenario, an overview of a number of major surgical procedures by key countries, and key industry trends.

SEGMENTATION

By Product Type

Â· Absorbable

Â· Non-absorbable

By Form

Â· Natural

Â· Synthetic

By Application

Â· Gynecology

Â· Orthopedics

Â· Cardiology

Â· Ophthalmic

Â· General Surgery

By End User

Â· Hospitals

Â· Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Â· Clinics

Â· Others

By Geography

Â· North America (the USA and Canada)

Â Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Â· Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Â· Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Â· Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Key Developments

In November 2018, Peters Surgical, a French manufacturer invested a significant amount to expand its existing manufacturing facility in India, increasing its production capacity to 33 million surgical sutures a year.

In July 2018, DePuy Synthes launched new sutures exclusively for soft tissue repair such as rotator cuff surgery

In September 2018, Ethicon (a part of Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies) launched a new comprehensive surgical solution for bariatric revision surgery

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Surgical Sutures in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Surgical Sutures Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product Type (Absorbable, Non-absorbable), Form (Natural, Synthetic), Application (Gynecology, Orthopedics, Cardiology, Ophthalmic, General Surgery), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Clinics) & Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580