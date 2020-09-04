A DBMR team uses simple language and easy to understand statistical images to provide thorough information and in-depth data on the industry and Global AIDS Treatment Market. The report also shares gross margin, market share, attractiveness index, and value and volume growth of all of the segments studied by the analysts. The report provides players with crucial information and suggests result-oriented tactics to gain a competitive edge in the worldwide market. This Global AIDS Treatment Market research report also gives widespread study about different market segments and regions. Important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are analysed and mentioned in the Global AIDS Treatment Market research report.

Market Analysis: Global AIDS Treatment Market

AIDS treatment market is growing at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2020-2027. The report contains data of the base year 2019 and historic year 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing investment from public & private organizations and the government to develop novel drugs for the treatment of genetic disorders.

Competitive Analysis:

AIDS treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of AIDS treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Players:

The key market players in AIDS treatment market are Abbott, Gilead Sciences, Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Mylan N.V, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Merck & Co., Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Cipla Inc, Hologic, Inc, Pfizer Inc, PointCare, Tarix Orphan, LLC, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Centaur Pharmaceuticals, Sangamo Therapeutics, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, TaiMed Biologics Inc among others.

Market Outlook: Global AIDS Treatment Market

AIDS (Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome) is caused by an infection of HIV (‎Human immune deficiency virus), is a set of symptoms and disorders developed by advanced HIV infection that interferes with the body’s immune system and destroy the ability to fight infections. Sign and symptoms include weight loss, night sweats, fever, fatigue and recurrent infections. Currently there is no cure exists for AIDS, but strictly following the antiretroviral treatment can slowdown the disease progression and prevent body from secondary infections.

According to the World Health Organization, so far HIV/AIDS has claimed 32 million lives and in the year 2018, 770 000 people died from HIV-related causes globally and approximately 37.9 million people are living with HIV at the end of 2018 with 1.7 million new cases of HIV in the year 2018 globally.

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of HIV across the world is driving the market growth

Rise in the treatment & diagnosis rate is boosting the market growth

Government initiative to increase awareness among people about HIV cause, symptoms and available treatment options is accelerating the AIDS treatment market growth

Support from the international organizations to research institutes by providing funds for R&D activities to develop innovative, affordable, safe, and efficient medicines for effective therapeutic solutions is enhancing the market growth.

Market Restraints

Stringent government regulations for the approval and commercialization of HIV drugs is expected to hamper the market growth

Cost of antiretroviral drugs is restraining the market growth

HIV treatment has numerous side effects, such as hyperlipidemia, osteopenia, lipodystrophy and osteoporosis to restrict the market growth

Discrimination in society due to false opinion or misconception about AIDS is restraining the market growth

Global AIDS Treatment Market Scope and Market Size:

AIDS treatment market is segmented on the basis of types, mechanism of action, drugs, route of administration, distribution channel and end user. The growth among these specific segments will help users analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and difference in your target markets.

Based on types, the market is segmented into HIV (‎Human Immune Deficiency Virus)-1 and HIV (‎Human Immune Deficiency Virus)-2.

Based on mechanism of action, the AIDS treatment market is segmented into nucleoside/nucleotide reverse transcriptase inhibitors, non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors, protease inhibitors, fusion inhibitors, CCR5 antagonist, integrase inhibitors, monoclonal antibody and others.

Based on drugs, the AIDS treatment market is segmented as abacavir, delavirdine, atazanavir, enfuvirtide, maraviroc, dolutegravir, ibalizumab and others.

Based on the route of administration, the AIDS treatment market is segmented into oral, intravenous and others.

Based on the distribution channel, the AIDS treatment market is segmented as direct, online pharmacy, retailers and others.

Based on end user, the AIDS treatment market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics and others

Global AIDS Treatment Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific in Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Israel, Egypt, Kuwait, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Argentina, Brazil, Peru and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Market Insights

In April 2019, ViiV Healthcare a subsidiary of GlaxoSmithKline plc received the U.S FDA approval for Dovato (dolutegravir and lamivudine) for the treatment of type 1 (HIV-1) infection. This is the first approved two-drug, fixed-dose and complete regimen for the treatment of HIV. This approval, provide two-drug regimen in a single tablet while eliminating additional toxicity and potential drug interactions from a third drug for patients who have never been treated.

In March 2018, TaiMed Biologics Inc received the U.S FDA approval for Trogarzo (ibalizumab-uiyk), a new type of antiretroviral medication for the treatment of HIV/AIDS. The FDA approval of Trogarzo, significantly change the treatment landscape for millions of patients suffering from AIDS.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future of global AIDS treatment market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period.

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players.

