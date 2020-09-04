Global spinal cord stimulation market size was USD 2,268.9 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 4,236.2 million by the end of 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.1%.

We have updated Spinal Cord Stimulation Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Neuromodulation is an emerging therapy involving targeted delivery of electromagnetic or chemical stimulation to a specific neurological area in the body. One of the neuromodulation technique is spinal cord stimulation which involves the delivery of electrical stimuli to the spinal cord resulting in masking of pain. Spinal cord stimulation is receiving increased worldwide attention which can be attributed to the emerging government guidelines for spinal cord stimulation treatment procedures.

Furthermore, the market is boosted by the introduction of rechargeable pulse stimulator which is less costly than non-rechargeable pulse stimulators. The use of spinal cord stimulators reduces the intake of opioids and other pain-relieving drugs. The emerging applications of spinal cord stimulation for pain management are likely to accelerate the spinal cord stimulation market growth in the forecast duration.

“”Implantable Pulse Generator Dominate the Global Spinal Cord Stimulation Market””

The implantable pulse generator segment dominated the market with a dominating share in 2018. The cost-effectiveness of the rechargeable pulse generator has resulted in greater preference and higher sales volume of the implantable pulse generator. Furthermore, the launch of new products in the market such as Spectra WaveWriter in Europe, Intellis in Canada, and others have made rechargeable implantable pulse generator as the fastest-growing segment. This is further projected to surge the spinal cord stimulation market revenue in the foreseeable future.

In terms of disease indication, the market is categorized into Failed Back Syndrome (FBS), Degenerative Disk Disease (DDD), Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), arachnoiditis and others. The Failed Back Syndrome (FBS) segment is estimated to have a major portion of the market owing to increased government efforts to develop a new therapy for chronic back pain and increased prevalence across the globe. Various end-users covered under the report are hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics. These end-users are increasingly adopting spinal cord stimulators, aiding the market size.

Regional Analysis

“”North America to Dominate the Global Spinal Cord Stimulation Industry””

North America was dominating the global market with a maximum revenue of US$ 1,086.7 Mn in 2018 and will continue to remain a dominating segment throughout the forecast period. Emerging government guidelines and favorable health reimbursement are the factors responsible for the expansion of the market in North America during 2018-2026. Europe is anticipated to be the second most prominent region in terms of revenue by 2026.

The launch of the Spectra WaveWriter spinal cord stimulator system by Boston Scientific Corporation in January 2019 is poised to surge the growth of the spinal cord stimulation market in Europe. Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the higher demand and rapid adoption due to the increased presence of the aging population in this region.

North America Spinal Cord Stimulation Market Share, 2018

Key Market Drivers

“”Boston Scientific Corporation and Abbott to Account for More Than Half of the Market Share in Terms of Revenue””

Boston Scientific Corporation and Abbott hold a major portion of the market owing to strategic acquisition by Abbott and new product launch by Boston Scientific Corporation. In January 2017, Abbott completed the acquisition of St. Jude Medical, Inc., which resulted in the acquisition of spinal cord stimulation and other products. This further increased the spinal cord stimulation market share of Abbott globally. Other players operating in the global market are Medtronic, Stimwave LLC, Nevro Corp., Nuvectra, and other players.

Key companies covered in the report

Medtronic

Abbott

Boston Scientific Corporation

Stimwave LLC

Nevro Corp.

Nuvectra

Other players

Report Coverage

Spinal cord stimulation is one of the neuromodulation technique in which electrical impulses are delivered to the spinal cord in order to mask the pain signal. The introduction of MRI conditional spinal cord stimulators, favorable health reimbursement, emerging government guidelines, and positive recommendations are the major factors for the increased demand for spinal cord stimulation therapy. Also, the significant reduction in the intake of opioid medications has increased the preference for spinal cord stimulators among the patients.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the spinal cord stimulation industry and detailed analysis of market size and growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented by product type, disease indication, and end-user. Based on the product, the global spinal cord stimulation market is segmented into the implantable pulse generator and radiofrequency system. The implantable pulse generator segment can be further classified into rechargeable and non-rechargeable. In terms of disease indication, the market is categorized into Failed Back Syndrome (FBS), Degenerative Disk Disease (DDD), Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), arachnoiditis, and others.

Various end-users covered under the report are hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the prevalence of chronic back pain for key countries, new product launch, the regulatory scenario for key countries, global reimbursement overview, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions and key industry trends.

SEGMENTATION

By Product

Implantable Pulse Generator

Rechargeable

Non-rechargeable

Radiofrequency System

By Disease Indication

Failed Back Syndrome (FBS)

Degenerative Disk Disease (DDD)

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)

Arachnoiditis

Others

By End User

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Industry Developments

In September 2019, Abbott announced the USFDA approval of PROCLAIM XR, a recharge-free neurostimulation system for treatment of patients with chronic pain.

In January 2019, Boston Scientific launched SPECTRA WAVEWRITER spinal cord stimulator system in Europe. The system is used for treatment against chronic pain and debilitating pain.

In August 2018, Nevro Corp. received USFDA approval for next-generation SENZA II Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) System used to deliver HF10 therapy.

