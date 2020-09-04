Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Solar Control Glass market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Solar Control Glass Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Solar Control Glass market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Solar Control Glass Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Residential Buildings, Commercial Buildings, and Automotive), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The global solar control glass market size valued at USD 5.17 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 10.68 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

We have updated the Solar Control Glass Market with business impact analysis and disruption caused by COVID-19.

Inquire before buying

A solar control glass is a type of glass that has a special coating specially designed to reduce the extent of heat entering in a building. It absorbs and reflects heat, while also filtering light for lowered glare. The use of solar control glass reduces the need for air-conditioning. Various types of solar control glass offer different aesthetics; reflective, tinted, and neutral. The solar control coating on the glass reflects heat from the sun back outside of the conservatory and maintaining the interior cooler in summers, and significantly reduce the amount of heat which is able to pass through the conservatory, providing with a more useable and comfortable living space. Solar control glass is incorporated into dual glazing windows with self-cleaning systems and decorative glass solutions. A combination of solar control glass with Low E thermal insulation offers optimal temperature all year round. Growth in technologies for automobiles and infrastructures is expected to support market growth.

MARKET TRENDS

Green Construction for Sustainable Development to Fuel The Market Growth

Green construction is a holistic concept that a building, in its design, operation or construction brings positive impacts, on climate conditions and the natural environment. Green construction has various benefits such as the use of renewable energy, pollution and waste reduction, use of non-toxic materials, improved quality of design, operation, and structure of the building, and enables adaption of changing environment. The green construction process includes planning, construction, design, and operations of structures considerations of water use, energy use, material section, indoor environmental quality. The adoption of green construction technologies is expected to accelerate market growth.

MARKET DRIVERS

Rising Awareness Regarding Carbon Emissions to Drive Solar Control Glass Market Growth

The rising emphasis on reducing carbon emissions will positively affect the growth of this market. Mandatory focus on carbon reduction in automobiles is also creating demand for solar control glass. This product provides cooling effects in adverse conditions. This has led to the high use of solar control glass in countries within a tropical climate. Usage of these glass in automobiles creates a cooling effect and leads to lesser use of air conditioning systems in the vehicle, making it fuel-efficient and lower CO2 emissions, this is expected to fuel the demand.

Technological Advancement is Driving the Demand for Solar Control Glass Market

Solar control glazing is a technology that helps in minimizing temperature in buildings caused due to sunlight. Specifying solar control glazing, the most important factor to consider is the total solar heat transmission or g value. It includes a proportion of solar radiation getting transmitted through the glass and the proportion of solar radiation absorbed by glass material and re-exuded into the building. Generally, the lower the glass value, the lower is solar gain all through the glass. Installing of solar control glazing helps lessen pressure on air-conditioning systems within the building and reducing a buildings carbon emissions, making it appealing and efficient. This advancement will lead to the growth of the market.

MARKET RESTRAINT

Raw Material Prices for Solar Control Glass Limiting Market Growth

Critical challenges affecting the solar control glass market growth, are the raw material prices. Silica sand and soda ash are the raw materials used for the manufacturing of glass, which is further used in solar control glass for the automobile industry. This will also hinder the growth of the overall automotive industry.

SEGMENTATION

By Application Analysis

Commercial Buildings Segment to Maintain Strong Growth During the Forecast Period

Based on the application, the solar control glass market is segmented into residential buildings, commercial buildings, and automotive. Commercial buildings are the largest application due to growth in the construction industry. Rising industrialization in the world is leading to the construction of commercial structures. Development in growing economies such as China, India, and South Africa is supporting the market growth

The growth in population rate is rising the demand from residential buildings. A growing trend in repair and renovation of residential buildings in various developing countries is leading to the market growth of solar control glass during the forecast period. The automotive segment is also expected to show market growth due to the adoption of technologies. Incorporation of solar control glass into vehicle design by manufacturers is expected to propel the segment growth.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

The solar control glass market size in Asia Pacific stood at USD 626.6 million in 2018. Asia Pacific region in expected to exhibit substantial growth in the market owing to large scale investment in infrastructure development, planned by governments of China, India, and South Korea. Moreover, India and China are expected to implement stringent rules on building materials consumption in the next half a decade, which is expected to further drive the growth of the market.

The market in North America is characterized by substantial government support on energy-saving technologies, including solar control glass. Furthermore, considerable awareness among the people in the region is expected to keep the market up and moving.

The market in Europe is the largest and fastest-growing due to initial adoption in applications such as commercial buildings and residential buildings. Many structures are to repair and renovated, this will include the adoption of new systems such as solar control glass materials which will further augment market growth.

The market in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa is expected to exhibit significant growth rate during the forecast period. With the surge in the building & construction industry, these regions are expected to show increased demand. Therefore, the market in these regions will exhibit attractive growth during the forecast period.

KEY INDUSTRY PLAYERS

Key Players Forming Growth Strategies to Maintain Their Dominance in the Market

The global solar control glass market share is competitive and moderately fragmented. Key market players include Saint Gobain, Asahi Glass, Corning, Schott, and Central Glass. Most of the manufacturers are launching new products to gain a competitive edge and improve product portfolio in the value chain. Industrial participants are improving their services with other established firms in the form of collaboration and partnerships, which will further augment the business portfolio.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:

Asahi Glass Company

Saint Gobain

NSG

Xinyi Auto

CSG Architectural

Corning

Central Glass

Schott

Sisecam

Asahi India Glass

Other Players

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

June 2018 €“ Asahi India Glass Ltd. Introduced a new decorative range of architectural glass. This aims to change living spaces and improve lifestyles through a high utility range and remarkable visual appeal. The glass ranges from patterned heat-reflective glass which can be used for exteriors and interiors of the building, while also adding the luxurious and exquisite element to the appearance.

REPORT COVERAGE

The solar control glass market report provides a detailed analysis of the market and focuses on key aspects such as leading companies, product types, and leading applications of the product. Besides this, the report offers insights into the market trends and highlights key industry developments. In addition to the aforementioned factors, the report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market over recent years.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Application

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Automotive

By Geography

North America (U.S., and Rest of North America)

Europe (Germany, UK, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

South America (Brazil, and Rest of South America)

The Middle East & Africa

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Solar Control Glass in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Solar Control Glass Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Residential Buildings, Commercial Buildings, and Automotive), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580