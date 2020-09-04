Global seed treatment market size was USD 5.33 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 13.46 billion by the end of 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.19% in the forecast period.

Seed Treatment Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Synthetic Chemicals, Biologicals), By Function (Seed Protection, Seed Enhancement), By Application Technique (Seed Coating, Seed Dressing, Seed Pelleting), By Stage of Seed Treatment (On-Farm, Off-Farm), By Crop Type (Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables, Other Crops), and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The global seed treatment market size was USD 5.33 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 13.46 billion by the end of 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.19% in the forecast period.

We have updated the Seed Treatment Market with business impact analysis and disruption caused by COVID-19.

The seed treatment market has gained a high level of acceptance and popularity in the decade due to the aggregated R&D efforts of key players in the launch of products. Seed treatment products have enabled crop producers in achieving efficiency in protecting the high-value seeds and to reduce the high loading rates of chemical active ingredients. The novel traits embedded in newly introduced seed varieties and steeply upward trajectory in the price of seeds in recent decades have compelled farmers to protect the seeds to ensure appropriate germination of seedlings and productivity of the crops.

Control of insect, pests & diseases is generally being achieved traditionally by the application of synthetic pesticides through the method of foliar application. Considering the cost, efficacy, and safety, seed treatments act as a better alternative to conventional/traditional pest control methods or can supplement the other control measures to achieve satisfactory results in the field.

Several companies in the agrochemical industry have initiated R&D activities to introduce efficient seed treatment products having a combination of two or more active ingredients. Seed treatment products are now available for nutrition enhancement of planting seeds. and the industry-leading companies are operational to offer the seed traits or products to reduce or control the impact of abiotic tolerances.

“”Biological Seed Treatment Product Type is projected to witness strong growth””

Seed treatment has a long history of use to protect the planting of seeds from seed-borne diseases and pests. The majority of commercial (planting) seeds undergo synthetic chemical treatment with fungicides or a combination of fungicide and insecticides during storage and planting in the field. Seed treatment with biologicals have shown beneficial results in various field trials and have gained higher acceptance from the crop producers. Currently, biologicals seed treatment accounts for a share of around 16.24% in the seed treatment industry share and are projected to witness strong growth during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025.

“”Seed Enhancement Products to Emerge as The Most Attractive Product Type””

The seed treatment market is segmented by function as seed protection and seed enhancement. Seed protection majorly dominates the market and includes the use of crop protection chemicals (synthetic and biologicals) such as fungicides and insecticides or combination of both while seed enhancement majorly includes plant nutrition products such as biofertilizers, micronutrients, and plant growth promoting agents. R&D efforts of industry stakeholders have explored the broad class of substances and microorganisms which helped in enhancing the seed establishment and growth of crop plants.

Regional Analysis

North America followed by South America are the two largest markets for global seed treatment at present, and they are projected to account for a significant proportion of the market in the forecast period as well. South America is a major supplier of soybean and corn commodities to the global markets, commercial growth of the sector is driving the demand for seed treatment products.

Government bodies in Asia Pacific are promoting and facilitating the seed treatment activities which is projected to add strong support to the global seed treatment market growth.

Key Market Drivers

“”Significant Contribution from the Bayer CropScience in the Global Seed Treatment Market””

Historical establishment, strong R&D efforts, and product portfolio built up with innovative products specifically in seed treatment business have helped the Bayer CropScience to dominate the seed treatment market share. Other key players include BASF, Syngenta, Incotec, Arysta LifeSciences, Nufarm, UPL, and Sumitomo Chemicals.

Key companies covered in the report

Bayer CropScience

Syngenta AG

BASF

DowDupont

FMC Corporation

Arysta LifeScience

Adama Agricultural Solutions

Sumitomo Chemicals

Incotec

Nufarm

Other players

Report Coverage

Seed treatment refers to the application of biological, physical, and chemical agents and techniques to seeds to provide protection and improve the establishment of healthy crops. Seed treatment helps in disinfecting the seeds from seed-borne or soil-borne pathogenic organisms and storage insects. Applying the seed treatment products directly to the seed is substantially more efficient and effective than the method of broadcasting crop protection chemicals. Other advantages of seed treatment industry analysis include reduced pesticide usage, adequate protection to high-value seeds and improved germination, ease of handling and accuracy of planting, and ability to combat early-season insect pests and diseases.

Seeds and seedlings are vulnerable to many seed-borne (Bacterial blight, Stalk rot, Anthracnose, and Tomato & onion damping off), soil-borne (such as Fusarium wilt, Pythium, Rhizoctonia, Root rot, and Corn rootworm), and foliar (Rust, Powdery mildew, Septoria, and Aphids) insect pests & diseases and seed treatments are used on crops to control these pests.

The factors that are expected to inhibit the growth of the market is the lack of awareness about the benefits and technical knowledge among the farmers in developing countries. Other factors such as limited availability seed treatment services & equipment for on-farm seed treatment activities, and limited seed replacement rates are hindering the seed treatment market growth in the developing countries.

The seed treatment market report provides qualitative and quantitative insights and detailed analysis of market size and growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented by type, function, application technique, stage of seed treatment, and crop type. On the basis of type, the global seed treatment market is categorized into synthetic chemicals and biologicals. Based on the function, the market is segmented into seed protection and seed enhancement.

Based on the application technique, the market is segmented into seed coating, seed dressing, and seed pelleting. On-farm and off-farm activities are considered under the stage of the seed treatment segment. Various crop types included in the report are cereals, oilseeds, fruits and vegetables, and other crops. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the market dynamics and competitive landscape. The report provides insights into the product launches, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, the regulatory scenario in key countries, patent analysis, and key industry trends.

SEGMENTATION

By Type

Synthetic Chemicals (Fungicides, Insecticides, and others)

Biologicals (Biopesticides, Biofertilizers, and Biostimulants)

By Function

Seed Protection

Seed Enhancement

By Application TechniqueÂ

Seed Coating

Seed Dressing

Seed Pelleting

By Stage of Seed Treatment

On-farm

Off-farm

By Crop Type

Cereals

Oilseeds

Fruits & Vegetables

Other Crops

By Geography

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, and Rest of MEA)

Key Industry Development

In May 2019, Syngenta has introduced a new fungicide seed treatment product VAYANTIS to address grower needs in corn, soybeans, canola, and other cereals. The product contains picarbutrazox active ingredient and it provides control of diseases such as Pythium and Phytophthora to ensure better germination, establishment, and higher yields in crops.

In April 2019, IHARA has introduced CERTEZA N (fungicidal seed treatment product to control nematodes in soybean and corn crops) in Brazil

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Seed Treatment Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Synthetic Chemicals, Biologicals), By Function (Seed Protection, Seed Enhancement), By Application Technique (Seed Coating, Seed Dressing, Seed Pelleting), By Stage of Seed Treatment (On-Farm, Off-Farm), By Crop Type (Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables, Other Crops), and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

