Global sedation in ICU setting market size was valued at USD 2385.3 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 3688.2 Million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7% in the forecast period (2019-2026).

According to statistics published by the United Nations, the global population aged 60 years and over is projected to increase from 962 million in 2007 to 2.1 Billion in 2050. This is expected to present a large patient pool suffering from comorbid illness, and subsequently lead to increasing ICU admission of elderly population worldwide.

Several longitudinal studies suggested that during the last two decades the number of elderly patients admitted to intensive care units have increased massively. For instance, a recent article published by a medical journal ˜Annals of Intensive Care, suggested that in Europe, elderly patients comprise 10“20% of all ICU admissions.

As per the article published by the Journal of Hospital Administration, in Australia, the percentage of the elderly patients admitted to critical care units progressively increased from 8.6% in 2000 to 14.5% in 2015. This progressively increasing elderly patient pool presents a huge opportunity for market players in the ICU sedation market, to cater to the unmet needs, and market players should focus on new developments and innovations in the ICU sedation technique, to consolidate their market position.

Market Segmentation

“”Propofol is projected to dominate the global sedation in ICU setting market””

In terms of durgs/drug class, the global market is categorized into propofol, benzodiazepams (midazolam, etc.), dexmedetomidine, remifentanil, and others. Among these, the propofol segment accounted for significant global sedation in ICU setting market share of 46.7% in 2018. Owing to the increasing adoption of propofol in controlling the agitation and pain in mechanical ventilation is anticipated to fuel the growth of the propofol segment in the global market.

Combined with this the recent launch of generic products is also expected to propel the overall sedation in ICU setting market growth. It has been observed that despite many trials comparing sedative regimens, not a single sedative drug is safer and superior to all others. At present, benzodiazepines (such as midazolam), propofol, and dexmedetomidine are the most commonly used sedatives in critical care patients.

The new global sedation in ICU setting products, developments and innovations with superior sedation techniques and affordable, safer, potent drugs are considered to be major factors supporting the sedation in the ICU setting market growth in future.

Regional Analysis

“”Strong Presence of Key Market Players and Higher Cost of Sedatives Enables Market to Hold Considerable Share in North America””

North America generated global sedation in ICU setting market revenue of US$ 847.2 in 2018 and is expected to dominate the sedation in ICU setting market throughout the forecast period. The ICU admissions in North America was estimated to be 6,890,471 in 2017 and projected to increase by 2025 to reach at 9,273,559. The rise in ICU admissions in North America has been attributed to rising comorbid illness in the aging population and increasing number of critical care beds in this region. The number of ICU patients mechanically ventilated; on sedatives was estimated to be 1,896,051 and projected to increase by 2025 to reach at 2,656,108.

North America Sedation in ICU Setting Market Size, 2018

The number of ICU patients mechanically ventilated; on sedatives is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.3% from 2018-2025. The rising ICU admission of elderly patients with respiratory & infectious diseases such as sepsis is one of the major cause supporting the growth of the number of ICU patients mechanically ventilated; on sedatives in Europe market for sedation in ICU setting. Developing health care infrastructure, growing number of hospital ICUs and rising ICU admission are major factors considered to support the growth of global sedation in ICU setting market in emerging countries in Asia Pacific and Latin American regions.

Key Market Drivers

“”Astra Zeneca, Mylan & GlaxoSmithKline Accounts for More Than Half of the Market Share in Terms of Revenue””

AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline and Mylan are considered to be the top 3 players operating in the market. These three companies have a strong position in global sedation in ICU setting market share in 2018. Established brand presence and strong distribution across the globe are major factors responsible for their strong position in the global market.

There are several generic players operating in the market which cumulatively hold a major share of ICU sedation market. Few of prominent generic players include, Fresenius Kabi, Teva, B. Braun Medical, etc. At present, Propofol considered holding the largest sedation in ICU setting market revenue of around 50% for sedatives used in mechanically ventilated patients in an ICU setting.

List of Companies Profiled

Astra Zeneca

GlaxoSmithKline

Mylan N.V.

Fresenius Kabi

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

B. Braun Medical

Aspen Holdings

Other prominent players

Report Coverage

Currently, Benzodiazepines such as Midazolam and Lorazepam considered to be the largest group of drug class holds significant market share in market for sedatives used in mechanically ventilated patients in the ICU settings. Dexmedetomidine is considered to be the fastest growing sedative used in mechanically ventilated ICU patients owing to higher efficiency and comparatively lower adverse effects compared to existing sedatives.

The report on sedation in ICU setting market provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the sedation in ICU setting industry trends and detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The sedation in ICU setting market segments include drug/drug class and by region.

In terms of durgs/drug class, the global market is categorized into propofol, benzodiazepines (midazolam, etc.), dexmedetomidine, remifentanil, and others. Geographically, the global market is segmented into four major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the World. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report on global sedation in ICU setting market analysis comprises of the market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the guidelines for sedation in icu setting “ for key countries, technological advancements, pipeline analysis, and advantages & disadvantages of various types of sedation in icu setting by drug class.

SEGMENTATION

By Drug/Drug Class

Propofol

Benzodiazepines (Midazolam, etc.)

Dexmedetomidine

Remifentanil

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Benelux, Russia and Rest of

Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World

Key Industry Developments

In September 2011, the European Commission has granted Dexdor (dexmedetomidine) from Orion, centralized approval covering 27 European Union countries for sedation of adult intensive care unit patients

In August 2014, Mylan, N.V. launched dexmedetomidine hydrochloride injection, a therapeutically equivalent version of Precedex

In June 2016, Aspen Holdings signed an agreement with AstraZeneca AB and AstraZeneca to gain exclusive rights to commercialize AstraZenecas global (excluding the USA) anesthetic portfolio

