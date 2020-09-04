The global construction chemicals market is highly fragmented and various market players in several developing countries are focussing on strengthening their partnership with local companies and are strategically deploying prime distributors in local regions. The key players are also involved in marking their direct presence in the local markets through mergers and acquisitions with regional players. A new report by Future Market Insights titled “Construction Chemicals Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027)” discusses the approach taken by key players in the global construction chemicals market to achieve consistent growth by expanding their footprint in regions with high construction activities and also through tie-ups with local construction industries. Global major suppliers of construction chemicals are channelizing efforts towards developing partnerships with end users in order to better address the demand and specific requirements. In an in-depth analysis of key regions, the analysts have observed that ongoing infrastructure development projects coupled with strong emphasis of the government to improve service life of various public utilities are expected to be the key factors driving demand for construction chemicals especially in emerging economies.

Report Description

In order to provide a comprehensive view of the market, a detailed competitiveness analysis and key players’ information along with their unique selling propositions is mentioned in the report. The dashboard provides a detailed comparison of construction chemical manufacturers on parameters such as operating margins, unique selling propositions, collective market share and geographic concentration. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis of various segments of the global construction chemicals market.

The report highlights revenue generated from the sales of construction chemicals such as concrete admixture, waterproofing chemicals, and protective coatings across various regions and important countries within these regions. Apart from this, the global construction chemicals market value chain analysis, profitability margins, cost influencing factors, pricing trends and factors influencing the sales of construction chemicals are also included in the report. Macroeconomic indicators such as GDP, per capita income, per capita construction expenditure, construction industry growth and cement consumption have been considered.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Water Proofing Chemicals Bitumen PVC EPDM TPO PTFE Silicone

Protective Coating Epoxy Polyurethane Acrylic Alkyd Polyester Others

Concrete Admixture Plasticizer Retarder Accelerator Air-Entrainer

Adhesives & Sealants

Asphalt Additives

By Application

Residential

Commercial & Industrial

Infrastructures

Research Methodology

A number of primary and secondary sources have been consulted during the course of this study. Secondary sources include Factiva, GBI, Genios, and Meltwater. Companies’ annual reports and publications have also been examined while drafting this report. Market size and forecast for each market segment have been provided in the context of global and regional markets. The global construction chemicals market has been analysed based on anticipated demand in the market. Prices considered for the calculation of revenue include average regional prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional construction chemicals manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors.

All key end users have been considered and potential applications have been estimated on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Regional demand patterns have been considered while estimating the market for various end users of construction chemicals in different regions. Top-down approach has been used to estimate the forecast for the global construction chemicals market by region. Market numbers for individual segments have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each region’s demand. The company-level market share has been derived on the basis of revenues reported by key manufacturers. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.