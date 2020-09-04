Biometric driver identification system keeps the record of the driver’s portfolio data. It is a centralized system which includes fingerprint scanning, iris scanning and face scanning. The global biometric driver identification system market can be segmented on the basis of vehicle type, identification techniques and application type. On the basis of vehicles type, it is segmented into passenger cars, commercial vehicles heavy trucks and buses. Passenger cars sub-segment is expected to grow at fastest rate on the account of increasing safety concern of the population coupled with rising private cab facility. On the basis of identification techniques, it is sub-segmented into fingerprint recognition, iris recognition and face recognition. On the basis of application type, it is segmented into engine start-stop system, biometric vehicle access system, memory steering, memory seats and infotainment system.

The global biometric driver identification system market is anticipated to expand with a CAGR of 22.0% during 2018-2027. It is projected to reach significant market size by 2027. The increasing security concern of the passenger travelling in the private cab coupled with the increasing concern for the safety of the pedestrians is expected to upsurge the market size of the biometric driver identification system over the forecast period.

By region, global biometric driver identification system market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa. North America holds the largest market share for the global biometric driver identification system on the account of extremely industrialized sectors and highly developed information technology such as internet, software. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest developing region for the global biometric driver identification system on the account of increasing safety concern of the passenger and high demand for the safe environment in various organizations.

Rising safety concern coupled with advanced features of the biometric driver identification system is anticipated to boost the market for the biometric driver identification system

The rising concern among the population related to safety and security is anticipated to fuel the market growth of the biometric driver identification system globally. Additionally, increasing number of private companies providing the cab facility coupled with increasing demand for the maintenance of the record of the driver further augment the market growth of biometric driver identification system globally. The biometric driver identification system enables the identification of the driver and can also track the vehicle operating in any area.

The advancement in the information and communication technology coupled with internet penetration across the various regions is projected to upsurge the market for the biometric driver identification system during the forecast period. Biometric driver identification system helps in the storage of the data electronically and displays the data within very less time interval.

The report titled "Biometric Driver Identification System Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027" delivers the detailed overview of the global biometric driver identification system market in terms of market segmentation by vehicle type, identification techniques, application type and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global biometric driver identification system market which includes company profiling of key companies such as Bayometric, Iritech Inc., Marquis ID Systems, Techshino, 3M Cogent Inc., Fulcrum biometrics, Griaule Biometrics, SRI International, NEC Corporation. The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global biometric driver identification system market that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

