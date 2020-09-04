Latest Innovations in Advanced Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market that will Drive the Growth of Industry
Detailed Study on the Global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market
A recent market study throws light on some of the leading factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) market in the upcoming decade. The well-researched market study touches upon the growth potential of various budding market players in the current Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) market landscape. Moreover, established players, stakeholders, and investors can leverage the data in the report to formulate effective growth strategies.
As per the report, the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) market is forecasted to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key dynamics of the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) market including the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends are thoroughly analyzed in the presented report.
Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape section of the report elaborates on the recent developments and innovations introduced by prominent players in the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) market. The growth potential, revenue growth, product range, and pricing strategies of each market player in inspected in the report with precision.
End-use Industry Assessment
The report segments the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) market on the basis of end-use industry and offers a detailed understanding of the supply-demand ratio and consumption pattern of the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) in each end-use industry.
Segment by Type, the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) market is segmented into
Non-metallic RTP
Metallic RTP
The segment of non-metallic RTP holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 82%.
Segment by Application, the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) market is segmented into
Oil Flow Lines
Gas Distribution Networks
Water Injection Lines
Others
The oil flow lines hold an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 50% of the market share.
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Share Analysis
Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) product introduction, recent developments, Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Technip
GE Oil & Gas(Wellstream)
National Oilwell Varco(NKT Flexibles)
Shawcor(Flexpipe Systems)
FlexSteel
SoluForce (Pipelife)
H.A.T-FLEX
Polyflow, LLC
Prysmian
Aerosun Corporation
Changchun GaoXiang Special pipe
PES.TEC
Airborne Oil & Gas
Essential Findings of the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) Market Report:
- Ongoing and pipeline R&D projects in the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) market sphere
- Marketing and promotional strategies adopted by tier-1 companies in the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) market
- Current and future prospects of the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) market in various regional markets
- Y-o-Y growth of the different segments and sub-segments in the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) market
- The domestic and international presence of leading market players in the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP) market
