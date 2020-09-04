EV Traction Motor Market Global Analysis

A report published by Fact.MR on the EV Traction Motor market offers an in-depth assessment of the growth trajectory and landscape of the market. Further, with the help of the historic data from the year 20XX to 20XX, projected data for 20XX, and forecasted data till the year 20XX, in terms of volume and revenue, the presented study provides a thorough assessment of the overall dynamics of the market.

The report throws light on micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the prospects of the EV Traction Motor market. The key trends and their influence on the value chain of the end-users and suppliers are thoroughly analyzed in the latest report.

Essential Findings of the Report:

Current market scenario in various regional markets

New developments and challenges faced by market players in the EV Traction Motor market

In-depth understanding of the prominent market players

Comparative assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments

Y-o-Y growth of the various segments and sub-segments

Segmentation Assessment of the EV Traction Motor Market

The EV Traction Motor market is segmented on the basis of application, region, and end-user among others. The projected growth of each segment and sub-segment is included in the report along with accurate graphs and figures.

Competitive Landscape

In 2019, Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc. (ACT)- a company offering thermal management solutions, made an announcement of the acquisition of the precision-cooling business of Parker Hannifin Corporation, a leading player in EV traction motor market.

In 2017, ABB Limited- a MNC operating in the areas of power, robotics, automation technology, and heavy electrical equipment- acquired KEYMILE Group’s mission-critical communication business unit. This acquisition is aimed at expansion of ABB’s communication network’s portfolio. This will also help in extension of revenue-generating opportunities for ABB.

Manufacturers of EV Traction Motor Focus on R&D to Attain Long-term Profitability

Electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) are disrupting the automotive space, owing to multiple benefits offered such as optimal fuel efficiency and near-zero emissions at relatively affordable prices. This, in turn, is also providing a significant impetus to the worldwide sales of EV traction motors. Various types of EV traction motors, including permanent magnet synchronous motors (PMSM), induction/asynchronous motors (IM), hybrid motors (HM), and switched reluctance motor, are employed in automobiles based on the automakers’ specifications.

In a bid to comply with ever-evolving performance and efficiency requirements, manufacturers in EV traction motor market are raising their game and investing in R&D to introduce new and unique developments. By focusing on R&D, leading players in EV traction motors market are being able to implement unique technologies, such as advanced power electronics, into their offerings to eliminate the associated drawbacks. Moreover, the EV traction motor industry is extensively focusing on R&D to do away with use of rare-earth metals, which will help in reduction of the cost and complexity of the motors.

EV Traction Motor Market- Research Methodology

The research study on EV traction motor market offers a comprehensive and an all-inclusive analysis of EV traction motor market landscape, which has been diligently compiled using a proven research methodology. The research methodology used during compilation of EV traction motor market report comprises of two phases- primary research and secondary research, which complete the process of compilation of EV traction motor market. The research methodology utilized for compilation of EV traction motor market is a ‘one-of-its-kind’ research methodology that ensures reliability and credibility. Insights and data garnered for EV traction motor market report are also subjected to stages of cross-verification to avoid minor discrepancies.

The primary phase of the research methodology includes interactive sessions with the expert panel and industry participants of EV traction motor market. The secondary phase of the research methodology includes detailed study and analysis of multiple sources, including paid databases, company websites, press releases, and other relevant publications.

Important Queries Related to the EV Traction Motor Market Addressed in the Report:

Who are the most established companies in the EV Traction Motor market landscape? Which regional market is expected to witness the highest market growth? What are the various factors that are likely to impact the growth of the EV Traction Motor market in region 1 and region 2? What are the various strategies adopted by market players to expand their presence in the EV Traction Motor market? How can the potential market players penetrate the EV Traction Motor market in the current scenario?

