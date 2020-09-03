Global Cellular IoT Gateways Market Analysis

Persistence Market Research, in a recently published market study, offers valuable insights related to the overall dynamics of the Cellular IoT Gateways market in the current scenario. Further, the report assesses the future prospects of the Cellular IoT Gateways by analyzing the various market elements including the current trends, opportunities, restraints, and market drivers. The COVID-19 analysis section within the report offers timely insights regarding the impact of the global pandemic on the market. The presented study also offers data regarding the business and supply chain continuity strategies that are likely to assist stakeholders in the long-run.

As per the report, the Cellular IoT Gateways market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and exceed a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Some of the leading factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market include, focus towards research and development, innovations, and evolving consumer preferences among others.

Regional Outlook

The report scrutinizes the prospects of the Cellular IoT Gateways market in different geographical regions. The scope of innovation, consumer behavior, and regulatory framework of each region is thoroughly analyzed in the presented study.

Distribution-Supply Channel Assessment

The report provides a thorough analysis of the different distribution channels adopted by market players in the global Cellular IoT Gateways market along with the market attractiveness analysis of each distribution channel. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the different distribution channels is enclosed in the report.

Product Adoption Analysis

market participants in exploring the untapped growth opportunities.

Report Highlights

The report serves as a credible business document which comprises of an overview of the parent market – global IoT market – and delivers a standard introduction on the global cellular IoT gateways market. In addition, the report’s key features include an extensive analysis on the dynamics of the global cellular IoT gateways market.

Key developments in deployment of cellular IoT gateways have been analyzed in this report. Strategies of market players towards product development and pricing structure have been disclosed in this study. The study has also revealed key challenges encompassing the adoption of cellular IoT gateways.

The core objective of this research study is to provide segmental analysis. Distinct sections in this report provide extensive analysis on the global cellular IoT gateways market across a range of segments and sub-segments. The competition analysis of the global cellular IoT gateways market has been analyzed in the report as well. This section provides valuable insights on the current market standings of companies, and also reveals their developments in a comparative format.

Cellular IoT Gateways: Market Taxonomy

The global market for cellular IoT gateways has been segmented on the basis of type of cellular network, end-use of IoT gateways, and region. NB-IoT, NB-LTE-M, 4G, LTE, 3G, and 2G are the key cellular networks used in the working of IoT gateways. Healthcare, telecommunications, military, retail, and BFSI are the end-use industries in the global cellular IoT gateways market. The regional analysis has been provided across key geographies such as Japan, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), North America, Middle East & Africa (MEA), Eastern Europe, Western Europe and Latin America. Additional information on cross-segment analysis and country-based market size forecast have been delivered in the report as well.

Research Objective

Our team of analysts, research consultants, and subject matter experts has compiled this report by employed proven and reliable research methodologies. A range of primary and secondary research approaches have been used to derive the market size evaluations for the historic period. Companies have been contacted discreetly, and information on their business growth has been assessed. Interviews conducted with industry experts have been used to deliver qualitative insights on the market.

The key objective of the report is to deliver new and first-hand information on how the adoption of cellular IoT gateways will develop in the foreseeable future. For interpreting the forecasted market size estimations, metrics such as market attractiveness index, Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth rates, compounded annual growth rates, and absolute dollar opportunities have been used. Moreover, the information available in the report has been universalized by quantifying it into US dollars (US$). The scope of the report is to enable the key developers of cellular IoT gateways and solutions take informed steps towards future market direction. This report does the heavy lifting for companies emerging in the competition landscape of the global cellular IoT gateways market. By availing this report, companies can address the pitfalls of treading the ever-evolving IoT-based businesses.

The report aims to address the following pressing questions related to the Cellular IoT Gateways market:

What is the structure of the Cellular IoT Gateways market in region 1? What are the current trends that are impacting the growth of the Cellular IoT Gateways market? How are market players adjusting to the COVID-19 pandemic? What is the impact of the new food trends such as ‘clean-label’ and ‘free-from’ on the global Cellular IoT Gateways market? Which region is expected to witness the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period?

Key Takeaways from the Cellular IoT Gateways Market Report

Most effective marketing and distribution channels adopted by market players

Market attractiveness of various regional markets

Trends influencing the current dynamics of the Cellular IoT Gateways market

Growth prospects of various market segments post the COVID-19 pandemic

Leading market players in the Cellular IoT Gateways market

