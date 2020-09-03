The global Glycols market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Glycols market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Glycols market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Glycols across various industries.

Segment by Type, the Glycols market is segmented into

Pharmaceutical Grade

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

Segment by Application, the Glycols market is segmented into

Automotive

Textiles

Medical

Pipeline Maintenance Polyester Fibers & Resin

Food & Beverage Processing

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Glycols market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Glycols market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Glycols Market Share Analysis

Glycols market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Glycols business, the date to enter into the Glycols market, Glycols product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

SABIC

Dow Chemical Company

Sinopec, Corp

Royal Dutch Shell plc.

Reliance Industries Ltd.

Huntsman International LLC

BASF

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation

AkzoNobel N.V.

Clariant AG

Formosa Plastics Corporation

INEOS

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (Ultrapar)

LOTTE CHEMICAL CORPORATION

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Dupont Tate & Lyle Bio Products LLC

Temix International S.R.L.

Ashland, Inc.

Cargill Inc.

LyondellBasell Industries

