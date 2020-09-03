Global market size which was valued at US$ 599.1 Mn in 2017 is projected to reach US$ 946.0 Mn by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period (2018 -2025)

We have updated Rugged Tablet Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

The rugged tablet market growth is witnessed with the improved quality and services provided by the rugged tablet manufacturers backed by the growing industrial sector. Nowadays, many companies are manufacturing rugged tablets for numerous industries, such as aerospace & defense, oil & gas, manufacturing, healthcare, and many more. Also, these tablets are designed to survive drops from high level of elevation, vibrations, heavy shocks, resistance from water and other liquids.

These rugged tablets are designed to offer high durability, adoptability in every environmental situation, reliability, and many more. Rugged tablets are specifically used as a smart mobility device, including Internet connectivity, light bodyweight, high display, better lifespan, enhanced speed, camera, and many other features. Several industries use rugged tablets for multiple functions, such as it can help with asset lifecycle management, dispatch and routing (GPS), customer service, inspections, work orders, GIS asset location, audits and compliance reporting, real-time asset monitoring and many more.

Market Segmentation

“”Increasing demand for smart devices in the defense sector””

Nowadays, many countries are spending most of their defense budget in purchasing smart devices, which are ready to use in harsh conditions. The demand for rugged tablets in the defense sector is growing at higher rates from the past few years, as they are resistant to vibrations, temperature changes, shocks, water resistance, and many more. The defense sectors of multiple countries are partnering with private companies that manufactures rugged tablets and devices. Companies are specially manufacturing rugged devices for defense sectors of different countries. These are the primary factors that are driving the rugged tablet market, globally.

“”Adoption of the android operating system in rugged devices is boosting the market growth””

Android operating segment is adopted by many mobile and tablet manufacturing companies due to its flexibility and accessibility. In terms of an operating system, the Android sub-segment is likely to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period, owing to the adoption of the easy-handling operating system with numerous number of technology and features. Android OS helps users to connect with multiple applications that can be used during military practices. Rugged tablets can be used in fire brigades, public safety, police cars, ambulances, military vehicles and many more.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

“”Increasing growth in the industrial sector and defense budget enables the market to hold the highest CAGR in Asia Pacific””

The global market in Asia Pacific generated revenue of US$ 133.2 Mn in 2017 and is projected to hold a prominent CAGR in the global market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific Rugged Tablet Market, 2017

The rugged tablet market trend witnessed in the region is likely to be driven by increasing collaborations between key players & distributors in the Asia Pacific region. Also, developing countries, such as India and China are working continuously on improving their defense sector, with efficient digital devices for fast communications and operations.

REPORT COVERAGE

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the rugged tablet Industry and detailed analysis of the global rugged tablet market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented into the operating system, type, distribution channel, end-use industry and by region. On the basis of the operating system, the global market is categorized into Windows, iOS, Android, and Others. Based on type, the global market is segmented into fully rugged and semi-rugged tablets. On the basis of the distribution channel, the global market is segmented into online and offline channels.

On the basis of end-use industry, the market is segmented into oil & gas, retail, construction, education, government, food & beverages, manufacturing, healthcare, transportation & logistics, and others. By region, the global market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report provides elaborative analysis of the market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, macro and microeconomic factors, and key industry trends and developments.

Segmentation

By Operating System

Windows

iOS

Android

Others

By Type

Fully Rugged

Semi Rugged

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By End-use Industry

Oil & Gas

Retail

Construction

Education

Government

Food & Beverage

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Others

By Region

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, Korea, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

SOME OF THE KEY COMPANIES PROFILED IN THE REPORT

DT Research, Inc.

Getac Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Xplore

Leonardo DRS

MobileDemand, L.C.

NEXCOM International Co., Ltd.

AAEON

HP Development Company, L.P.

Dell

Trimble Inc.

Kontron S&T AG

Zebra Technologies Corp.

American Standard

Key Recent Developments

In April, 2019: DT Research launched two new rugged tablets named DT380CR and DT380Q, which are especially designed for military applications. These tablets weigh under two pounds with large screen and high brightness.

In February, 2019: Trimble Inc. announced a new rugged tablet named Trimble T17 that offers multiple advantages, such as readability in sun, easy to zoom, 64-bit Quad-Core processor and long lasting lithium-ion battery. These tablets are specifically designed to work in harsh conditions, such as construction

