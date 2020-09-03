Growth of the Anhydrous Milk Fat Market on the Demand for

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Anhydrous Milk Fat market are Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S, FrieslandCampina, Uelzena Ingredients, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Corman SA, Murray Goulburn, Flechard SAS, Dairy Crest Group plc, Ornua, Groupe Lactalis S.A., Land O'Lakes, Inc., Glanbia ingredients, Gaylea, Agropur, Royal VIN Buisman, Flanders Milk, Marsh's Dairy Products, Meadow Foods, The Tatua Co-operative Dairy Company Ltd, Büllinger SA (BE) Apis Food, Epi ingredients, Uhrenholt among other anhydrous milk fat players

Market Activities by Key Players in Anhydrous Milk Fat Industry

In 2018, Meadow Foods, which is a U.K based dairy company that supplies milk and dairy ingredients to food manufacturers acquired U.K. based butter oil and ghee manufacturer Roil Foods Ltd in order to diversify its product portfolio by entering into the new market and attract the new customers

Anhydrous Milk Fat Market Opportunities

Increasing per capita consumption of dairy products in Asia Pacific region poses a lucrative opportunity for manufacturers to expand their operations in China and India. For instance, according to International Trade Centre, there has been an increase in the import of butter and other related products such as anhydrous milk fat to cater the surging demand, which clearly shows huge market potential in these countries. Moreover, in the matured market, manufacturers can focus on offering custom solutions to their clients such as fractionated milk fats, to comply with a dynamically changing trend among consumers regarding consumption of dairy products.

Brief Approach to Research on Anhydrous Milk Fat Market

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report –

Some of the key data points covered in our report on include:

An overview of the anhydrous milk fat market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the anhydrous milk fat market and its potential

Market dynamics impacting the anhydrous milk fat market, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the anhydrous milk fat market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis of anhydrous milk fat, by key product segments, regions and by major participants in market

Analysis of anhydrous milk fat supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the anhydrous milk fat market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

Competitive landscape of the anhydrous milk fat market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

