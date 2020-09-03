Global retinal disease therapeutics market size was valued at USD 11,044.2 Million in 2018, is projected to reach USD 21,318.0 Million by the end of 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.6%.

Affecting the life of over 253 Mn people across the globe, retinal diseases is a growing problem in developed as well as developing countries, which is likely to be a major burden on the healthcare industry in coming years. Considering the current demographic trends, the improved life expectancy of the population is expected to put enormous pressure on the ophthalmic care industry, as around 81% of the patients with visual impairment are aged over 50, according to Santen Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

The rising prevalence of diabetes in emerging economies is propelling the number of cases suffering from retinal diseases such as diabetic retinopathy, diabetic macular edema, etc. The emergence of trained professionals across the world specialized in the treatment of the retinal disease is expected to boost the growth of retinal disease therapeutics market during the forecast period. Moreover, the improved reimbursement policies in various countries for the costly treatment of retinal diseases is anticipated to boost the expansion of retinal disease therapeutics market by the end of 2026.

Market Segmentation

“”Macular Degeneration to Account for Highest Market Share by 2026″”

Various disease indications in the retinal disease therapeutics market are diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration (MD), diabetic macular edema (DME), retinal vein occlusion (RVO), and others. Macular degeneration accounted for a market share of 42.9% in 2018, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. AMD (Age-related Macular Degeneration) is considered to be one of the prominent factor for irreversible vision loss and blindness, and the disease is likely to affect over 200 Mn people by 2020.

Such a rising prevalence of macular degeneration in developed countries coupled with its improved diagnosis using advanced technologies are anticipated to boost the m of macular degeneration segment during 2019-2026. However, the rising burden of diabetes in the developed countries which in-turn is propelling the number of people suffering from diabetic retinopathy and introduction of specific anti-VEGF agents for diabetic retinopathy, are anticipated to propel the expansion of this segment with relatively significant CAGR during 2019-2026.

In terms of distribution channel, the global retinal disease therapeutics market is categorized into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and others. Hospital pharmacy dominated the retinal disease therapeutics market in 2018 in terms of revenue, which is attributable to the availability of well-equipped infrastructure for eye-care in multispecialty hospitals.

Regional Analysis

“”Proactive Government in Asian Countries Emphasizing on Prevention of Blindness is Augmenting the Market Growth in Asia Pacific with Highest CAGR””

On the basis of revenue, North America accounted for USD 4,042.7 Million in 2018, and the region is anticipated to hold a considerable share during the forecast period. The dominance is attributable to green signal by the USFDA for the approval of novel anti-VEGF therapies in the U.S., rich pipeline of ophthalmology portfolio by pharmaceutical giants, their ongoing clinical trials for retinal diseases.

North America Retinal Disease Therapeutics Market, 2018

However, the proactive government of countries such as India that are participating in the prevention & control of retinal diseases & blindness is anticipated to expand the growth of retinal disease therapeutics market in Asia Pacific with remarkable CAGR during 2019-2026. Moreover, efficient distribution network of key manufacturers in the region is projected to boost the growth in Asia Pacific

Key Market Drivers

“”Hoffmann-La Roche AG and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc leading the global Retinal Disease Therapeutics market””

The current vendor landscape of the global Retinal Disease therapeutics market is highly consolidated with limited number of players operating in the market. Eylea by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a prominent therapy approved for major retinal diseases such as AMD, DME, and RVO. The product accounted for a significant revenue of over US$ 4.0 Bn in 2018, which has strengthened its position in ophthalmic industry. Largely dominated by anti-VEGF agents, some of the other products used for the treatment of retinal diseases are Avastin and Lucentis by F.

Hoffmann-La Roche and Eylea (Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.).

In September 2018, the USFDA accepted for review the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) of Eylea Injection for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy, which is likely to boost the revenue of this product by the end of 2026. Some of the other players operating in the global retinal disease therapeutics market are Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Allergan plc, Novartis AG, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Merck & Co., Inc.

Report Overview

The population is witnessing and alarming rise in the number of cases for retinal diseases. In the U.S., around 1.5 Mn people diagnosed with DME, and over 3.5 million people are suffering from DR without DME. AMD is currently affecting over 34 Mn people in the European Union alone. However, there are significant number of new and existing molecules being tested under clinical trials by various pharmaceutical companies, which is expected to accelerate the growth of retinal therapies industry at a remarkable rate and is a ray of hope for the treatment of blindness.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the retinal disease therapeutics industry and detailed analysis of market size and growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented on the basis of disease indication and distribution channel. On the basis of disease indication, the retinal disease therapeutics market is classified into Diabetic Macular Edema, Diabetic Retinopathy, Macular Degeneration, Retinal Vein Occlusion, and Others, while various distribution channels covered in the report are hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report provides elaborative analysis of the market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the prevalence of major retinal disease by key countries, recent industry developments such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, pipeline analysis, patent landscape, reimbursement scenario by key countries, and regulatory scenario.

SEGMENTATION

By Disease Indication

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Macular Degeneration

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Diabetic Retinopathy

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Diabetic Macular Edema

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Retinal Vein Occlusion

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Others

By Distribution Channel

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Hospital Pharmacy

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Retail Pharmacy

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Others

By Geography

Â·Â Â Â Â Â North America (USA and Canada)

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key companies covered in the report

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Allergan plc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

