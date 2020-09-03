Global probiotics market size valued at USD 42.55 billion in 2017 and projected to reach USD 74.69 billion by the end of 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.3% in the forecast period.

We have updated the Probiotics Market with business impact analysis and disruption caused by COVID-19.

The major fueling factor for the global probiotics market is the growing incidences of reported digestive disorders. The lifestyle factors are majorly responsible for such health disorders -consumers have embraced the role of probiotics in the maintenance and improvement of general health and well-being. The changing dietary patterns have necessitated the consumption of such specialty foods that facilitate the working of the overall immune system. Probiotics have thus rapidly emerged and evolved from the functional foods space to supplements offering improved nutritional values. The brain-gut linkage has recently emerged as a topic of interest among researchers and processors alike -the growing investments in R&D efforts of gut health and microbiome are bound to positively impact the global probiotics market revenue.

“”Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium are Commonly Employed Microbial Genus and Mass Merchandisers Are Preferred Retail Sales Channel in Probiotics Market””

The bacterial genus viz. Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium are widely utilized in the majority of probiotics sold globally. The science surrounding the microbiome is gaining traction with novel strains expected to make their mark in foreseeable future. Targeted benefits such as cognitive enhancement and immune system maintenance remain focus areas of such novel strains.

Mass merchandisers i.e. supermarkets and hypermarkets are the leading distribution channels in the global probiotics market owing to the dedicated retail shelves, bundling strategies, and effective consumers reach. Online retail is emerging as a bright spot for the future probiotics sales -the e-commerce platform is expected to witness a CAGR of a whopping 9.9% during the period from 2018 to 2025.

“”Functional Foods and Beverages Are Leading Application for Probiotics and Probiotics-based Dietary Supplements Are Anticipated to Grow Faster than the Global Average””

Fermented foods have traditionally remained a dominant application of probiotics. Dairy-based probiotics are dominating the global probiotics marketplace. The regulatory framework is now evolving gradually worldwide particularly in the developed markets thereby becoming conducive to the sales growth of probiotics supplements -these products are known to offer enhanced convenience and superior nutritional performance.

Regional Analysis

“”The Asia Pacific is Leading Region in the Probiotics Space, Robust Growth is Anticipated from Developing Markets of South America and Africa””

The probiotics market in North America is most advanced given the variety and formats available in the retail space. Consumers are increasingly opting for products with targeted actions and immediate effect. Asia Pacific market for probiotics has evolved rapidly over the last decade with China and Japan occupying more than half of the regional probiotics sales.

The demand for probiotics specifically probiotic drinks in India and some countries in Central and Southeast Asia is expected to remain promising during the forecast period (2018-2025). Probiotics-based supplements are also expected to witness significant growth rate in the region amid rising awareness towards such specialty nutritional offerings. The expanding middle class with growing discretionary spending will propel the probiotics market growth in South America and Africa.

Asia Pacific Probiotics Market Share, 2017

Key Market Drivers

“”Competitive Scenario for Probiotics is Dynamic, Promising, and Dominated by Key Multinational Firms””

The global probiotics market trends has a fragmented structure with the strong presence of globally-established players such as Danone S.A., Lallemand Inc., Yakult Honsha, Nestle S.A., and DuPont USA to name but a few. These companies in market are strengthening their distribution channels along with expanding their product portfolio in various delivery formats. The structure-function-type label claims have also improved and the claims supporting the digestive/immune system are generally adopted. Companies like Yakult -which has one of the best-researched strains in the global market, still embark on conservative claims for its offerings.

The probiotics manufacturers and processors are seeking to innovate on niche offerings thereby creating and retaining wider consumer base. Investments in R&D of probiotics and capacity expansions is one of the typical trend observed with players operating in the global probiotics market. In June 2018, Evolve BioSystems, Inc. received a C series funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Horizons Ventures. The fund of US$ 40 million will be used to expand the accessibility of Evolves infant probiotic product, Evivo, in the U.S. and worldwide.

List of Companies Profiled

Danone S.A.

Lallemand Inc.

Yakult Honsha

Nestle S.A.

DuPont (Danisco A/S)

Hansen

Kerry Inc.

Post Holdings, Inc.

Pepsico, Inc.

Report Coverage

The global probiotics market report analyses the demand and sales of a wide variety of probiotics foods and beverages. The increase in the reported benefits of probiotics supported by clinical studies and scientific evidence have enhanced the consumers confidence in probiotics products. There has been a growing consumers understanding of probiotics and its effects that go beyond digestive health.

The market has also witnessed an increase in the new product development activities wherein novel and specialty strains are incorporated to achieve targeted health benefits. The global market has advanced not only in terms of compositional change but also in delivery formats offering greater convenience and acceptability.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the probiotics industry and detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The probiotics market research is segmented by microbial genus, application and distribution channel. On the basis of the microbial genus, the market is categorized into Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, and Yeast. The major application areas of probiotics are functional food, functional beverage, dietary supplements, and animal feed.

Supermarkets/hypermarkets, pharmacies/health stores, convenience stores, and online retail are some of the key distribution channels for sales of probiotics. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the global probiotics market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the overview of related markets, best probiotics in the market, health benefits of probiotics, recent industry developments in probiotics market such as mergers & acquisitions, the regulatory scenario in key countries, and key probiotics industry trends.

SEGMENTATION

By Microbial Genus

Lactobacillus

Bifiodobacterium

Yeast

By Application

Functional Food and Beverage

Dietary Supplement

Animal Feed

Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Pharmacies/Health Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

Others

By Geography

North America (USA, Mexico, and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Russia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Key Industry Developments

In April 2019, Symrise launched a probiotics-based ingredient i.e. SymReboot L19 -the metabolites of the mildly heat-treated microorganisms contained in the ingredient are known to activate the skins natural defense mechanisms.

In March 2019, Lallemand Inc. announced a significant investment in processing facilities, aimed at doubling microencapsulated yeast production.

In January 2019, Chobani, L.L.C. launched its first line of plant-based offerings: Non-Dairy Chobani cultured organic coconut products.

