Global pre print flexo presses market size was valued at US$ 97.3 Mn in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 128.2 Mn by the end of 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.06%.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Pre Print Flexo Presses market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Pre Print Flexo Presses Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Pre Print Flexo Presses market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Pre Print Flexo Presses Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Central Impression Flexo, Stack, Inline) And Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The global pre print flexo presses market size was valued at US$ 97.3 Mn in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 128.2 Mn by the end of 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.06%.

We have updated Pre Print Flexo Presses Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Inquire before buying

The global pre-print flexo presses market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand from end-use industries mainly E-commerce and food & beverages. Increasing demand for high-quality graphics in a cost-effective daily production environment and new packaging applications is expected to drive the global pre-print flexo presses market. Owing to the customers demand for preprint flexo presses machines, players are majorly investing in research and development activities and focusing on upgradation the existing technology to enhance the productivity and efficiency in printing activity.

A significant trend is observed in pre-print flexo presses market owing to the increase in high-quality multi-color printing and designs on cartons and corrugated boxes. As a result, the technologically driven pre-print flexo machine i.e. CI machine have a significant demand in the corrugation industry and have the highest share in 2018.

“”Increase in the production of corrugated boxes is driving market””

There has been a tremendous shift in consumers buying preferences as they prefer to buy through E-commerce retail stores platform. Therefore, many companies are immensely focusing on continuous improvement in the corrugated box packaging and printing to recognize the new trends and consumers preferences. Rising demand for corrugated boxes is expected to propel growth in the pre print flexo presses market during the forecast period 2019 -2026.

egional Analysis

“”Increasing Production of Corrugated Boxes Across Corrugated Plants in North America Influencing The Growth Of The Market””

North America was anticipated to hold the highest market share in 2018, owing to a large number of corrugated plants compared to other regions. As a result, it is being observed that the pre-print flexo machines are majorly being installed in these plants in 2018. Furthermore, with the growth of the e-commerce and consumer goods industry, and mainly the presence of the strong and the prominent players, North America is considered to be the strongest region for pre-print flexo presses market.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow significantly over the forecast period, mainly due to the growing demand for corrugated printing. Moreover, the local Chinese players are manufacturing the pre-print presses and are providing these machines at low cost compared to the cost provided by the prominent players such as Bobst, Mark Andy, etc. As a result, the printing industry across developing countries such as China and India are witnessing more opportunities to prevail in the pre-print flexo presses market during the forecast period.

North America Pre Print Flexo Presses Market, 2018

Report Coverage

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the pre-print flexo presses market and detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market has been segmented by type and geography. By type, the pre-print flexo presses market is categorized into central impression flexo, stack flexo, and inline flexo. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the price trend analysis, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, the regulatory scenario in key countries, SWOT analysis, and key industry trends.

SEGMENTATION

By Type

· Central Impression Flexo

· Stack

· Inline

By Geography

· North America (USA and Canada and Rest of North America)

· Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe)

· Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

· Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

· Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key companies covered in the report

Bobst

Kuen Yuh Machinery Engineering Co., Ltd

Shaanxi Beiren

Xi”An Aerospace-Huayang Mechanical & Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd

Qingzhou Yigaofa Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd.

Uteco Converting S.p.A.

Weifang Donghang Graphic Technology Inc.

Conprinta GmbH & Co. KG

Key Recent Developments

June 2016: Grupo Gondi installed pre-print press line from bobst in order to update and expand production machine

April 2017: A New EB printing machine developed by Shaanxi Beiren was launched. The machine eliminates the generation of VOCs from the source and solves the problem of VOC treatment during printing process

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Pre Print Flexo Presses in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Pre Print Flexo Presses Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Central Impression Flexo, Stack, Inline) And Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580