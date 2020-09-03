Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Population Health Management market.

The global population health management (PHM) market size was USD 21.40 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 91.43 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period.

Population health management refers to a program where the patients data is aggregated across various health information technology resources. This enables the analysis of these aggregated data into a single and actionable patient record, which allows healthcare professionals to improve the clinical and financial outcomes of their patients. Most of the population healthcare management programs utilize a business intelligence tool for the aggregation of data, which allows the healthcare professionals to build a precise and accurate clinical picture of every individual patient.

MARKET TRENDS

Shift from Fee-For-Service (FFS) to a Value-Based Payment (VBP) Model in Healthcare to Accelerate the Market

The shift from fee-for-service (FFS) to a value-based payment (VBP) in healthcare has been critical for the greater adoption of population health management. This is primarily because businesses who practice effective aggregation of data and the subsequent, analysis of the population heath data are able to better practice coordination and management of care. Doing so allows these healthcare businesses and institution generate higher revenue growth, leading to the growth of the global market. The conventional fee-for-service (FFS) reimbursement is being replaced by value-based payment (VBP). In this approach the clinicians consider the overall quality of care provided including clinical outcomes and accordingly ask for reimbursement from insurance companies. Value-based care models follow a holistic approach to care, which requires coordination and communication between clinicians across diverse specialties that population health management seamlessly allows. This is projected to further propel the market growth during the forecast period.

MARKET DRIVERS

Need for Improved Clinical and Financial Outcomes for Patients to Drive Demand for Healthcare IT

One of the most critical driving factors for the global market is the increased demand for better outcomes for the patient, which involves positive economic and treatment outcomes. Population health management tools enables medical professionals to access the aggregated information associated with their patients across diverse medical specialties. This allows clinicians to undertake better and informed clinical decisions, leading to better treatment outcomes and also help the patients realize lower treatment costs. This is especially true for the current scenario where patients suffer from a number of chronic medical conditions such as heart disease and diabetes. PHM allows the clinicians to adopt a longitudinal care model, which can lead to significantly positive treatment outcomes. This enables the physicians to avoid singular unpredictable medical events arising from these chronic medical conditions, where high costs are incurred.

Such factors have led to the constant focus by market players to innovate and introduce new population health management software and population health management solutions in the market. This software and services allow the healthcare institutions deliver targeted care to their patients, which also leads their organizations realize greater cost savings. A number of market players are also focusing their efforts on home healthcare, which also greatly helps physicians make even better clinical decisions.

Increasing Technological Advancements in Healthcare IT Coupled with to Augment Demand for Population Health Management

Due to the technological advancements in healthcare IT, resulting in improved and more accurate population health management programs. This has led to greater adoption of population health management for diverse healthcare needs which includes aggregation of data across various sources. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an estimated 1 in 6 adults in the United States suffer from some chronic disease, with 1 in 4 individuals having more than 2 chronic diseases. Increased technological advancements in electronic health records (EHR), analytics, blockchain technology and improved population education are also further contributing in the increase of the market size. The above factors combined with the population health management market trends such as changes in the reimbursement model is further projected to fuel the adoption and boost the market growth.

MARKET RESTRAINT

Concerns Associated with Cyber Security and Weaker Healthcare Infrastructure in Emerging Countries to Limit the Adoption of PHM

Despite increasing technological advancements and accuracy, and increased need for better economic and clinical outcomes for the patients, there are certain factors that are limiting the adoption of population health management. One of the major factors restraining the growth of the market is concerns associated with cyber security. Data can be susceptible to security breaches and numerous confidential data contained in population health management programs can be compromised. Another critical limiting factor is the lack of adequate healthcare infrastructure in the developing regions which further limits the adoption of these programs, are some of the major factors restraining the PHM market growth.

SEGMENTATION

By Component Analysis

Services Segment Dominated the Global Market

Based on component, this market is segmented into software and services. The services segment dominated the population health management market share in 2018. The services segment encompasses analytics for value based care, and also in certain instances strategic consulting. In terms of the services, which often require renewal on a certain time period basis which includes the up gradation of services and also maintenance of the PHM programs, have been instrumental in the dominance of these devices in the global market.

Software segment is projected to register a lower CAGR during the forecast period. Purchase of new PHM programs by healthcare institutions and increasing adoption in the emerging markets are factors projected to fuel the demand for this segment, and drive the population health management market growth during the forecast period.

By Platform Analysis

Remote Accessibility of Cloud-based Population Health Management to Aid Dominance of the Segment

In terms of platform, the market is segmented into cloud-based, and on-premise. Cloud-based population health management programs are accessible over the internet without the need for active participation by the healthcare management. This enables the effective accessibility of population health management over diverse specialties and various healthcare institutions. Hence, the proven effectiveness of cloud-based population health management in home healthcare, along with seamless accessibility of data across multiple platforms, is the primary reason for dominance of cloud-based platform segment in the global market.

On-premise is among the other major segment, in terms of platform. Greater security attributed to on-premise platform, along with greater freedom in the customization of PHM solutions, is expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

By End User Analysis

Healthcare Providers Segment to Remain the Most Dominant in the Forecast Period

In terms of end user, the market is segmented into healthcare providers, healthcare payers and others. Healthcare providers is anticipated to remain the dominant segment in the forecast period owing to the greater prevalence of neurology, cardiology, and other conditions in developed and emerging countries which is attracting a large patient pool suffering from chronic and acute conditions. This growing number of patients is expected to further provide impetus to the growing adoption of PHM programs. Growing number of healthcare payers, along with changing reimbursement models, are some of the major factors responsible for second highest market revenue share of the segment in the forecast period.

The other segment includes other key stakeholders in healthcare such as governmental bodies which in recent times have shown greater initiatives in aggregation of their citizens population health data. The others segment is projected to register a significantly lower CAGR in the population health management market during the forecast period.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

The PHM market size in North America stood at USD 13.84 billion in 2018. The larger market share in the region in characterized by an advanced healthcare infrastructure and greater adoption of healthcare IT, coupled with the presence of key market players and their products in the region. These factors, along with higher awareness among patient population towards population health management and the strong growth of the home healthcare market in the region, are responsible for dominant share of the region in the global market. The market in Europe and Asia-Pacific is projected to register comparatively higher CAGR during the forecast period. Lower initial adoption and anticipated increase in the adoption of population health management due to strong scope of growth, are expected to fuel the growth of PHM market in Europe during forecast period. Increasing advancements in healthcare IT infrastructure coupled with increasing number of specialty and multi-chain hospitals in Asia Pacific, together are anticipated to drive the market growth in region during 2019-2026. The Latin America PHM market is currently in nascent stage and improving healthcare infrastructure is anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the region. In Middle East & Africa region greater exposure to healthcare IT and growing awareness is anticipated to drive the PHM market growth during forecast period.

KEY INDUSTRY PLAYERS

Strong Product Portfolio and Global Presence of Cerner and Allscripts Healthcare, to Drive the Companies to a Market Leader Position in Population Health Management

Competitive landscape of this market depicts competitive landscape with a presence of a number of companies. A broad product portfolio meeting the needs of diverse healthcare systems and institutions, along with technological developments by these companies and a global presence, are important factors responsible for their leading positions in the market.

However, a number of other prominent population health management companies such as Deloitte, GE Healthcare, and IBM have significant market revenue share, giving rise to a competitive market scene with fierce competition among the players. This is projected to positively impact the global market as the presence of diverse companies are anticipated to lead to more product options amongst for the population health management buyers during the forecast period.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

GE Healthcare (General Electric Company)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

McKesson Corporation

UnitedHealth Group

Medecision

Others

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

February 2020 â€“ Pillo Health announced the launch of their product offering of Pillo Remotely, a population health data and device manager which enables better visibility into home health habits, for better participation of the patients in their treatment plans.

December 2019 â€“ Humana and Koninklijke Philips NV announced their participation for the improvement of care provided to high-risk Medicare Advantage members by the implementation of two new programs that support Koninklijke Philips NVs population health management and remote patient monitoring solutions.

REPORT COVERAGE

The population health management market report provides a detailed analysis of the market and focuses on key aspects such as regulatory scenario – by key countries, overview of key mergers and acquisitions, key start-ups with their funding overview, key industry trends, and, overview of healthcare infrastructure â€“ key countries. Besides this, the report offers insights into the market trends and highlights key industry developments. In addition to the aforementioned factors, the report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market over the recent years.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Â Segmentation

By Component

Software

Services

By Platform

Cloud-based

On-premise

By End User

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Population Health Management (PHM) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Software, and Services), By Platform (Cloud-based, and On-premise), By End User (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

