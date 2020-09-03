Encryption Software Market is Expected to reach $2.16 billion by 2020| Growing at a CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of CAGR of 14.27% from 2014 to 2020

Encryption Software Market

Software-based encryption is one of the fast emerging end point data security solutions. An increasing number of organizations worldwide are adopting encryption to address their growing concerns of data safety and data privacy compliance regulations. With data protection and compliance becoming a high priority, organizations have started to view encryption as an enabler to achieve compliance, data security and flexibility. In addition to the complex regulations, increasing adoption of new technologies such as mobility, cloud and virtualization have also fuelled the need for encryption more than ever before.

The main purpose of an encryption software is to protect the confidentiality of the data stored in files/folders and disks or data-at-rest; and the data travelling over wireless network or data-in-transit, depending upon the security and compliance requirements of an organization. This is achieved by converting a message or plain text into coded message called the Cipher text so that only the authorized parties can read it. Software-based encryption uses software to encrypt and decrypt data at-rest as well as data-in-transit. Thus, by rendering the data unreadable by unauthorized persons, encryption software ensures the safety and security of the confidential data. Additionally, a number of data privacy legislations mandate the use of encryption or cite encryption as one most appropriate measures of data protection. Thus, the adoption of encryption would continue to grow in response to data protection compliance regulations and the on-going cyber attacks.

Researchers conducting the research also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent amendments in the government regulation and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

The report profiles the key players in the industry along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Encryption Software market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

The global encryption software market is expected to reach $2.16 billion by 2020, growing at a CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of CAGR of 14.27% from 2014 to 2020. The global encryption software market has been segmented in this report as per usage, segments, geography and verticals. On the basis of usage, the global encryption software market is categorized into Data-at-rest and Data-in-transit. The Data-at-rest encryption software market is further bifurcated into two key segments

Scope of the report:

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

Scope of the study:

The report conducts a detailed analysis of the evolving market dynamics

It gives a holistic view of various drivers and restraints operating in the market

It categorizes the prominent product segments and their future growth scenario

The market insights derived after a thorough investigation of the industrial segments and subsegments enable readers make informed decisions.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTATION

The market is segmented on the basis of usage, vertical and geography.

MARKET BY USAGE

Encryption for Data-at-rest

Full Disk Encryption (FDE)

File Level Encryption (FLE)

Encryption for Data-in-transit

Email Encryption

MARKET BY VERTICAL

Financial Sector

Healthcare

Public Sector

Others (Retail)

MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

United States

Canada

Others

Europe

United Kingdom

France

Germany

Others

