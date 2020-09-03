Smartwatch Market

The market for smartwatches is witnessing a double-digit growth rate globally. North America is a promising and a highest revenue generating geography for smartwatches. As per the estimates, North American region generated nearly 1/3rd of the market revenue in 2013, and it is further expected to grow at a significant rate. However, in the near future, the growth of this market is expected to be driven by the Asian region with China emerging as a popular hub, being a low-cost Android based smartwatch manufacturer.

Out of the total smartwatch shipment in 2013, Samsung held a market leader position, followed by Nike and Garmin. The global market is witnessing a huge inflow in the number of companies and is expected to grow manifold from the existing number of 40 companies at present. As of now, the market is purely driven by the leading tech companies such as Samsung, Apple, Google, etc.; however, in the near future, the entry of watch companies is expected to increase the competition and dynamics of this market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Samsung, Pebble, Garmin, Nike, Sony, Fitbit and Casio

Researchers conducting the research also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent amendments in the government regulation and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

The report profiles the key players in the industry along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Smartwatch market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Scope of the report:

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

Scope of the study:

The report conducts a detailed analysis of the evolving market dynamics

It gives a holistic view of various drivers and restraints operating in the market

It categorizes the prominent product segments and their future growth scenario

The market insights derived after a thorough investigation of the industrial segments and subsegments enable readers make informed decisions.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

MARKET BY TYPE PRODUCT

Extension smartwatch

Classic smartwatch

Standalone smartwatch

MARKET BY APPLICATION

PA

Wellness

Medical/ Health

Sports

Others

MARKET BY OPERATING SYSTEM

Android

IOS

Windows

Others

MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA

