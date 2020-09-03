MARKET INTRODUCTION

The demand for automotive exhaust gas aftertreatment is gaining traction with rapid rise in the global automotive industry and strict government regulations against the diesel engine vehicles. The Euro VI emission enactment and BS4 norms are further creating a favorable landscape for the players involved in the automotive exhaust gas aftertreatment market during the forecast period.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The automotive exhaust gas aftertreatment market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as strict regulations regarding emissions and fuel economy. Also, the technology partnerships between exhaust system manufacturers and automakers. However, growing popularity of battery electric vehicles may hamper the growth of the automotive exhaust gas aftertreatment market during the forecast period. Nonetheless, increasing adoption of gasoline particulate filter with advances in GDI engine is likely to offer lucrative opportunities for the key players of automotive exhaust gas aftertreatment market in the coming years.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Aftertreatment Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive exhaust gas aftertreatment market with detailed market segmentation by device type, vehicle type, and geography. The global automotive exhaust gas aftertreatment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive exhaust gas aftertreatment market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global automotive exhaust gas aftertreatment market is segmented on the basis of device type and vehicle type. Based on device type, the market is segmented as Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC), Lean NOx Trap (LNT), Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR), Gasoline Particulate Filter (GPF), and Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF). On the basis of the vehicle type, the market is segmented as Passenger cars, light commercial vehicles (LCVs), and medium & heavy commercial vehicles (M & HCVs).

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global automotive exhaust gas aftertreatment market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The automotive exhaust gas aftertreatment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

