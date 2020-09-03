Water treatment chemicals are used to remove the contamination present in the water which is used for various purpose such as municipal, power, oil & gas, mining, and other. There are many chemicals which are used for the treatment of water namely: coagulants & flocculants, corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, PH-adjusters, biocides & disinfectants, and other. Some of the primary drivers of the water treatment chemicals market are stringent regulatory and sustainability mandates concerning the environment and growing demand for chemically treated water from various applications.

The alternative water treatment technologies and the requirement for eco-friendly formulations and vulnerability concerning about copying of patents are the factors which may hamper the water treatment chemicals market. However, the mounting demand for Specific Formulations and growing population, as well as rapid urbanization in the emerging economies, are creating opportunities which will increase the demand for water treatment chemicals market in the forecast period.

The “Water Treatment Chemicals Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Water Treatment Chemicals industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Water Treatment Chemicals market with detailed market segmentation by solution, security type, application, vehicle type and geography. The global Water Treatment Chemicals market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Some of the key players of Water Treatment Chemicals Market:

The DOW Chemical Company, BASF SE, Ecolab Inc., Baker Hughes Incorporated, Kemira Oyj, Solenis LLC, Suez S.A., AKZO NOBEL N.V., GE Water Technologies Inc., and Cortec Corporation among others.

The Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Water Treatment Chemicals market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Water Treatment Chemicals market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

