A recent market study published by FMI on the Robotic Lawn Mower Market includes global industry analysis of 2014-2018 and opportunity assessment for 2019-2029, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth parameters of the robotic lawn mower market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Sales of Robotic Lawn Mowers to Close in on US$ 2 Bn by 2029

Amidst Industrial 4.0, the industrial sector has been in a haste to embrace automation in order to reduce operational costs as well as improve overall workplace efficacy. Moreover, automation is making inroads into the consumer goods sector, driven by demand upsurge in residential use cases. FMI suggests that, industrial robotics and autonomous solutions are likely to play an instrumental role in the future of green space management. Tech-enabled advancements such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) have set the stage for robotic lawn mowers, upgrading their efficiency. As per this FMI study, worldwide deployment of robotic lawn mowers will grow more than threefold over the forecast period of 2019-2029.

ROBOTIC LAWN MOWER MARKET TAXONOMY

The global robotic lawn mower market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to the reader.

Working Area

Small Area (up to 0.4 acre)

Medium Area (0.4-0.8 acre)

Large Area (above 0.8 acre)

End Use

Residential

Commercial

Sales Channel

Offline

Online

Region

North America

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa (LAMEA)

Europe

South East Asia & Pacific

WHAT’S INCLUDED

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report initiates with the executive summary of the robotic lawn mower market, which includes a summary of key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the demand-side & supply-side trends about the robotic lawn mower market.

Chapter 02 – Market Introduction

Readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the robotic lawn mower market in this chapter, which will help them understand basic information about the market. Along with this, comprehensive information pertaining to robotic lawn mowers is provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the robotic lawn mower market report. This chapter also explains the key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the robotic lawn mower market over the forecast period. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the value chain, supply chain, forecast factors, and value chain analysis for the robotic lawn mower market.

Chapter 03 – Market Dynamics

In-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact related to the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trend analysis on the market have been provided in the section.

Chapter 04 – Global Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by End Use

Based on end use, the robotic lawn mower market is segmented into residential and commercial. Residential consumers are the prominent end users for robotic lawn mowers. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the robotic lawn mower market and market attractiveness analysis based on end use.

Chapter 05 – Global Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Sales Channel

Based on sales channel, the robotic lawn mower market is segmented into offline and online. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the robotic lawn mower market and market attractiveness analysis based on sales channel.

Chapter 06 – Global Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Working Area

This chapter provides details about the robotic lawn mower market based on the working area, and has been classified into small area, medium area, and large area. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on working area.

Chapter 07 – Global Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Region

This chapter explains how the robotic lawn mower market will grow across several geographic regions such as North America, LAMEA, Europe, and South East Asia & Pacific.

Chapter 08 – North America Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America robotic lawn mower market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the pricing analysis, regional trends, and market growth based on application and countries in North America.

Chapter 09 – LAMEA Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the robotic lawn mower market in LAMEA countries such as Brazil, Mexico, GCC Countries, and the Rest of LAMEA. Along with this, an assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 10 – Europe Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

Important growth prospects of the robotic lawn mower market based on its end users in several countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Russia, and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 11 – South East Asia & Pacific Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the robotic lawn mower market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, India, ASEAN, Oceania, and rest of South East Asia & Pacific. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the robotic lawn mower market in South East Asia & Pacific.

Chapter 12 – Competition Landscape

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the robotic lawn mower market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio. In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the robotic lawn mower market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Husqvarna AB, MTD Products, STIGA S.p.A., KYODO CO., LTD., Robert Bosch GmbH, Deere & Company, NINGBO NGP INDUSTRY CO., LTD., Zucchetti s.p.a., Robomow, iRobot Corporation, Milagrow HumanTech, and American Honda Motor Co., Inc., among others.

Chapter 13 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the robotic lawn mower market report.

Chapter 14 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the robotic lawn mower market.