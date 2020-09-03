Global Hyperoxaluria Drug Market By Type (Primary Hyperoxaluria, Secondary Hyperoxaluria), Gene Type (AGXT, GRHPR and Others), Treatment Type (Medication, Surgery), Drugs (Calcium Oxalate Urinary Inhibitors, Thiazide Diuretics and Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable), End- Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Hyperoxaluria Drug Market

Global Hyperoxaluria drug market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Emergence of drugs used to treat risk associated with hyperoxaluria and high demand of disease specific novel therapies are the key factors that fueling the market growth.

Key Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global hyperoxaluria drug market are Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, OxThera, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Pfizer Inc, Sanofi and others.

Competitive Analysis:

Global hyperoxaluria drug market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global hyperoxaluria drug market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Hyperoxaluria Drug Market

Hyperoxaluria is an ultra-rare metabolic disorder characterized by excessive oxalate production results in the deposition of calcium oxalate crystals in the kidneys and urinary tract and can lead to the formation of painful and recurrent kidney stones and nephrocalcinosis.

According to the statistics published by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, it is estimated up to 1 in every 58,000 individuals worldwide is affected by primary hyperoxaluria. Growing government support and rise in special designation from the regulatory authorities is driving the market growth.

Market Drivers

Increase in special designation from the regulatory authority is propelling the growth of this market Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

The competitive scenario of market and strategic collaborations may boost the market position

Market Restraints

Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth

Segmentation: Global Hyperoxaluria Drug Market

By Type

Primary Hyperoxaluria

Secondary Hyperoxaluria

By Genes Type

AGXT

GRHPR

Others

By Treatment

Medication

Surgery

By Drugs

Calcium Oxalate Urinary Inhibitors Orthophosphate Magnesium

Thiazide Diuretics

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc has initiated the ILLUMINATE-B phase III clinical trial on pediatric patients of lumasiran, glycolate oxidase inhibitor for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. Lumasiran received the FDA and EU Orphan Drug Designations, a Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA and a Priority Medicines (PRIME) designation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA). If trial successful, it will be the first FDA approved drug for the treatment of hyperoxaluria which will greatly enhance the company’s business portfolio in the therapeutic area of metabolic disorder.

In July 2019, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA for its lead candidate DCR-PHXC next-generation RNAi-based therapy for the treatment of all types of primary hyperoxaluria. With this designation enables the company to accelerate the development process which helps patients to have access on the treatment as quickly as possible.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global hyperoxaluria drug market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

