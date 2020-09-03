IRIS MELANOMA TREATMENT MARKET – IN DEPTH RESEARCH ABOUT TRENDS & COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS WITH TOP COMPANIES LIKE AURA BIOSCIENCES, INC, PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, INC, CASTLE BIOSCIENCES, INC, ASTRAZENECA

Global iris melanoma treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global iris melanoma treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

iris melanoma treatment market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growing incidence ocular surface injuries as it can contribute to the iris melanoma and development of advanced therapies and treatment are the key factors for market growth

Market Definition:

Iris Melanoma is a malignancy that belongs to the group of uveal melanoma in which cancer is originates from the Irish of the eye. People with iris melanoma usually develop blurred vision, vision loss, and redness of the eye.

Key Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global iris melanoma treatment market are Aura Biosciences, Inc, PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, INC, Castle Biosciences, Inc, AstraZeneca, Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Zydus Cadila, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Mylan N.V., Fresenius Kabi AG, Vintage Labs, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd and others

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, INC received an Orphan Drug designation from the US FDA for PV-10, an oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of eye melanoma including melanoma of iris, ciliary body and choroid. With this designation, company can obtain financial incentives along with seven years of market exclusivity following marketing approval, tax credits on U.S. clinical trials and waiver of certain administrative fees.

In March 2017, Aura Biosciences, Inc received Fast Track designation from the US FDA for AU-011; viral nanoparticle conjugates for the treatment of ye melanoma including melanoma of iris, ciliary body and choroid. With this designation, enables the company to accelerate the development process which helps patients to have access on the treatment as quickly as possible.

Market Drivers

Vulnerable aging population who are at risk of developing Iris Melanoma is drive the market

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

Advancement in treatment such as cellular therapy can improve the vision is also act as factors that drive the market

Market Restraints

Treatment by Surgery may alter the appearance and function of the eye can threats the patients is also acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth

Segmentation: Global Iris Melanoma Treatment Market

By Therapy Type

Radiation Therapy

Photocoagulation

Thermotherapy

Chemotherapy

By Treatment

Medication

Surgery

By Drugs

Methotrexate

Cisplatin

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Ophthalmic Clinic

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

