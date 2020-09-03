The Global Image Guided Therapy Market study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. The report presents a complete assessment of the Market covering future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry-validated market data forecast till 2026. Delivering the key insights pertaining to this industry, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, present and future business scenario, market size and share of Major Players such as Koninklijke Philips N.V., Abbott, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Medtronic, Brainlab AG, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Analogic Corporation, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Hitachi, Ltd

Market Dynamics:

Global image guided therapy market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 6.72% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. The increased market growth can be attributed to technological innovation.

Global Image Guided Therapy Research Methodology

Global Image Guided Therapy Market By Product (Positron Emission Tomography (PET), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Others), Application (Oncology, Cardiology and Electrophysiology, Neurosurgery, Urology, Others), End User (Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Hospitals, Clinics), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Image Guided Therapy Industry

Increasing cases of chronic disease such as cancer is driving the market growth

Increasing in the number of initiatives for cancer radiotherapy is boosting the market

Rising preference for minimally therapies is also propel the growth of this market

Increasing investments by private companies to develop these systems is also expected to drive the growth of this market

High cost associated to therapy systems is expected to restrain the market growth

Lack of skilled professional in developing countries can restrain the market demand

Stringent regulations of procedures is also expected to hinder the market growth

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Product

Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Others

By Application

Oncology

Cardiology and Electrophysiology

Neurosurgery

Urology

Others

By End User

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Hospitals

Clinics

Top Players in the Market are:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global image guided therapy market are: Koninklijke Philips N.V., Abbott, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Medtronic, Brainlab AG, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Analogic Corporation, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Hitachi, Ltd, XinRay Systems, C-RAD, Elekta AB, Accuray Incorporated, IBA Worldwide, Isoray Inc, Mevion Medical Systems, Olympus Corporation, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2019, Koninklijke Philips N.V. a key leader in health technology launched a unique concept of mixed reality developed together with Microsoft Corp. for the operation room of the future. Based on Philips knowledge in image guided therapy and Microsoft HoloLens 2 holographic computing platform, both companies presented innovative technological application for image-guided minimally invasive therapies

In June 2017, Koninklijke Philips N.V. acquired Spectranetics. As per the agreement company paid USD 2.05 billion to Spectranetics. By this acquisition company strengthen its business in image guided therapy business group

