The global pheromones market in agriculture valued at USD 1.92 billion in 2017, is projected to reach USD 6.21 billion by the end of 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.86%.

We have updated the Agricultural Pheromones Market with business impact analysis and disruption caused by COVID-19.

A few pests have become increasingly resistant to conventional pesticides and the same has led to the increasing use of active ingredients dosages and application frequencies of crop protection chemicals for effective control of the pests. The repeated application of pesticides has significantly elevated the cost of crop production, which in turn notified the crop producers to look for additional or alternative options.

Increased awareness about pesticide toxicity and the threat of synthetic chemical pesticides to the beneficial natural predators and parasites (which are helpful for biological control of insect pests) have stimulated for the search of alternate safe products for crop protection.

The agrochemical industry stakeholders have invested in R&D activities to offer different types of control measures (such as IPM) and products (such as biopesticides, pheromone traps (delta trap, funnel trap)) to manage the pest issues efficiently. The pheromones in agriculture are one of the safe products that are less toxic to the environment as well as to humans as it is derived from natural resources like plants and fungi.

The expanding selection for integrated pest management practices for sustainable agriculture is the primary factor that is driving the global pheromones market. The increasing trend of adoption of precision agriculture systems, the use of automated monitoring systems and reduction in manufacturing cost of pheromones is expected to offer boundless opportunities to market players for investment in the market. Multinational companies are making significant investments in start-up companies to access various opportunities in the agricultural pheromones industry.

The higher maintenance cost of pheromones, the time required for monitoring, and frequent replacement of dispensers to disrupt insect mating are restraining the agricultural pheromone market share. Factors such as species-specific insect pheromone products and requirement of a limited volume of active ingredients mark less lucrative to the agrochemicals companies to focus heavily on insect pheromone products market.

“”Sex Pheromones to Emerge as Most Attractive Product Type in Global Pheromones Market””

Sex and aggregation segments account for significant market share in the pheromones market in agriculture. Aggregation pheromones demand is increasing as this type of pheromones has the ability to attract both male and female insects which is more beneficial to control insect pests on a larger scale.

Regional Analysis

“”Orchard Crops Accounted for Major Share in Agricultural Pheromone Market””

Orchard crop is the leading segment in crop type owing to its high market value and beneficial results observed in the control of insect pests with the use of pheromones. Insect pheromone products have seen significant commercial usage in orchard crops such as grape, apple, pome, and stone fruit.

North America is leading the pheromones market owing to the adoption of integrated pest management systems and large area under high-value orchard crops under cultivation in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

The market in the Asia Pacific is estimated to rise at a rapid pace owing to the increasing usage of agricultural pheromones across different countries. The rise in export demand for agricultural products from countries such as Brazil and China is expected to support the market growth in this region in the foreseeable future.

“”New product launches and acquisitions were the key strategies adopted in the global pheromones market in agriculture””

New product launches and acquisitions were the preferred strategies during the period from 2014 to 2017 to gain access to the agricultural pheromones market. In November 2018, Syngenta launched Cidetrak EGVM Meso pheromone product in Chile. The product helps in control of European grapevine moth. In November 2018, Provivi, Inc. announced its first closing of $21 million of a $31.5 million Series B financing round from Kairos Ventures, with participation from Spruce Capital and other existing investors. In September 2018, Syngenta Ventures made a seed round investment of USD 2.9 Million in BioPhero, a Danish Pheromone-based Pest Control Start-up. BioPhero develops active ingredients for insect pest pheromone products.

REPORT COVERAGE

Pheromones are a type of semiochemicals that have drawn significant attention of the crop protection industry in the past decade as integrated pest management practices received a high level of acceptance from crop producers. Pheromones are nature-identical products, environment-friendly and these aid in increasing the efficiency of integrated pest management practices by detecting and monitoring the insect pests population.

Insect pests can cause severe damage to crops (especially fruit & nut crops), and the control of these insect pests is an important aspect to protect the crop productivity and quality of the produce. The use of pheromones acts as one of the paramount tools in detecting and monitoring of insect pest population in the early stage of their emergence (economic injury levels and economic threshold levels). Pheromones are the chemicals secreted by an organism to communicate within the same species like to send signals for mating or to find food or to make others alert about predators. By using these pheromones, traps are prepared to reduce them or to control insect infestation before it occurs which in turn helps in lowering the crop damage. Pheromones are used in control of various types of insect pests among which Gypsy Moth, Codling Moth, and European Grape Vine Moth are some of the largest groups for which pheromones are widely used.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the pheromones market in the agriculture and detailed analysis of market size and growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented by type, function, mode of application, and crop type. On the basis of type, the agricultural pheromone market is categorized into sex pheromones, aggregation pheromones, and others. Mating disruption, detection and monitoring, and mass trapping are the types of functions covered in the study. Based on the mode of application, the market is segmented into dispensers, traps, and spray methods. Various crop types included in the report are field crops, orchard crops, vegetables, and other crops. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the pheromones market dynamics and competitive landscape. The report also provides insights into the recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, the regulatory scenario in key countries, patent analysis, and key industry trends

KEY COMPANIES COVERED IN THE REPORT

Isagro

Shin-Etsu

BASF SE

Koppert B.V.

Russell IPM

Biobest

ISCA Technologies

Suterra

Pacific Biocontrol Corporation

Exosect

Other Players

Â KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS

In Dec. 2018, Biobest Group NV (Belgium), IVOG GmbH (Germany), BKS A.S. (Turkey) and Antilsan A.S. (Turkey), jointly announced a transaction, which further strengthens the position of Biobest Group with regard to sticky traps, sticky rolls, and pheromones.

In Novermber 2017, Provivi, Inc., announced its first closing of USD 21 million of a USD 31.5 million Series B financing round. The Series B funds will support further development, testing, and commercialization of Provivis new pheromone products.

