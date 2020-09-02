Global peritoneal dialysis (PD) market size was USD 3,589.9 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 6,077.2 Million by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period (2018-2025).

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Peritoneal Dialysis market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Peritoneal Dialysis Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Peritoneal Dialysis market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Peritoneal Dialysis Market Size, Share and Industry Growth By Product Type (CAPD, APD), Product (Cyclers, Fluids), End User (Home health care and Hospitals) and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The global peritoneal dialysis (PD) market size was USD 3,589.9 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 6,077.2 Million by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period (2018-2025).

We have updated Peritoneal Dialysis Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Inquire before buying

Peritoneal Dialysis (PD) is one of the fastest growing treatment options for kidney failures and is a better option, especially for patients with residual kidney function and intolerance of rapid fluid balance changes associated with hemodialysis. PD offers treatment flexibility and reduces visits to dialysis centers. Choosing PD home dialysis provides benefits such as better results, lesser medications, and fewer food restriction.

Patients can use peritoneal dialysis at home without assistance and easily monitor 24/7. These advantages made PD more popular in kidney patients now a day, and will further fuel the home care segment growth of peritoneal dialysis market during the forecast period. Most of the end-stage renal disease patients undergoing PD treatment are elderly, and level of their accessibility, experience, and technical education differs widely. Technophobia and reluctance to use cyclers by many of the elderly cycler patients are considered to be market restraints.

“”Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD) to Emerge as Most Attractive PD Type””

Peritoneal Dialysis has been widely accepted as an effective form of renal replacement therapy for patients with end-stage renal disease. As per published NCBI article in 2015, the expert opinion concludes that around 60% of patients on PD in the U.S. opt for APD, compared to approximately 50% of PD patients in Europe opt APD.

CAPD accounted for a major portion of the global PD market share in 2017. With the rise in popularity of the cycler, the percentage of patients on APD is trending upward. Recent advancements in the APD system and new product development with advanced technologies are expected to generate a huge boost for the automated peritoneal dialysis market growth during 2018-2025.

In terms of product, the global peritoneal dialysis market segments include the fluids, cyclers, and other accessories. The fluids segment is anticipated to dominate the global market in 2017. Fluids are used in both the type CAPD and APD, cost of fluids used in CAPD is higher than the APD, which supports the growth of the overall segment in the global peritoneal devices market. Rising adoption of PD in emerging countries such as China, India, Brazil, etc.

expected to create a higher demand for fluids, driving the growth of the segment during the forecast period. Faster adoption of new technologies in developed countries is one of the major cause supporting the growth of cyclers segment. Advantages of APD over CAPD is expected to generate higher demand for APD cyclers, which will further increase peritoneal dialysis sales and support the overall peritoneal dialysis market growth during the forecast period.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

“”A shift from In-center Dialysis to Home Dialysis Enables Market Exhibit Highest CAGR in the Asia Pacific””

Asia Pacific region generated revenue of USD 1,194.1 Mn in 2017 and holds a significant market share in the global PD market during the forecast period. Growth witnessed in the region is created by a huge prevalence of PD patients, rising adoption of PD in end-stage renal disease patients, increasing government support, and adequate reimbursement policies. Major players such as Baxter adheres to the business expansion policies for selling peritoneal dialysis machines in emerging countries such as China, and India. This would further drive the market during the forecast period. However, the market in North America and Europe are expected to expand at a relatively lower CAGR during 2018-2025, which is attributable to the smaller patient pool as compared to Asia Pacific region, though North America holds significant market share owing to highest adoption of APD across the globe. The countries of Latin America and the Middle East and Africa accounted for a lower the peritoneal dialysis market share.

Asia Pacific Peritoneal Dialysis Market, 2017

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

“”Baxter & Fresenius Kabi AG to Account for More Than Half of the Market Share in Terms of Revenue””

Baxter emerged as a leading player with the highest peritoneal dialysis market share in 2017, as the company is engaged in realigning its diversification strategy to improve the accessibility of its key brands. A diversified product portfolio established brand presence, and strong research and development (R&D) focus on the peritoneal devices market are responsible for the strong brand position in the market. The company also has a strong presence across the globe, through a network of distributors and subsidiaries for peritoneal dialysis systems in the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Africa.

List of key Companies Covered

Baxter International Inc.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Medtronic

Utah Medical Products, Inc.

Glomeria Therapeutics

Poly Medicure Ltd.

Cook Medical Inc.

CardioMed Supplies, Inc.

Medical Components, Inc.

Other players

REPORT COVERAGE

Due to increasing awareness of peritoneal dialysis as a treatment option, there is rising demand from the patients for newer product launches with advanced technologies, that suit the individual patients requirements. Compared to home hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis at home is cost effective and also technically less challenging, which supports the PD market growth during the forecast period.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the peritoneal dialysis industry trends and detailed analysis of market size and growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The peritoneal dialysis market is segmented by type, product, and end-users. By type, the global PD market is categorized CAPD (continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis) and APD (automated peritoneal dialysis). Based on the product, the global PD market is segmented into cyclers and fluids and other accessories.

Various end-users covered in the report are home health care, and hospital & others. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report analysis includes peritoneal dialysis market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the prevalence of end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease, recent industry developments in the field of peritoneal dialysis such as mergers & acquisitions, overview of major dialysis services providers, estimated number of patients on HD (hemodialysis) vs PD (2017), reimbursement scenario, number of nephrologists (2016) and key industry trends.

SEGMENTATION

By Type

CAPD

APD

By Product

Cyclers

Fluids

Other Accessories

By End-user

Home health care

Hospitals and Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTSÂ

In January 2019, AWAK Technologies received FDA breakthrough designation for the companys Peritoneal Dialysis Mix device, a wearable dialysis device used for patients suffering from kidney disease.

In December 2017, Zytoprotec received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S FDA for the companys novel Dialysis Fluid indicated to be used in peritoneal dialysis.

In October 2015, the U.S FDA approved Baxters AMIA automated home peritoneal dialysis (APD) system.

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Peritoneal Dialysis in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Peritoneal Dialysis Market Size, Share and Industry Growth By Product Type (CAPD, APD), Product (Cyclers, Fluids), End User (Home health care and Hospitals) and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580