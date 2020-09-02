Global pallets market size which was valued at US$ 59.91 Bn in 2018 is projected to reach US$ 88.69 Bn by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period (2019 -2026)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Pallets market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Pallets Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Pallets market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Pallets Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Material Type (Wood, Plastic, Composite Wood, and others), By Application (Pharmaceuticals, F&B, Manufacturing, and others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The global pallets market size which was valued at US$ 59.91 Bn in 2018 is projected to reach US$ 88.69 Bn by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period (2019 -2026)

We have updated Pallets Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Inquire before buying

The global market is estimated to grow with the increasing adoption of material handling equipment in various industries. Pallet manufacturing companies catering to the market are focused on developing light, durable, and efficient products for the end-users. Moreover, key players are concentrating on providing innovative pallets with attached RFID chips for tracking and tracing purposes.

The global market is segmented by material type, which includes wood, plastic, composite wood, metal, corrugated, and others. The wood segment is projected to capture the largest market share, owing to the adoption of such pallets from the past few years. Wood pallets offer multiple advantages, such as high strength and can be repairable. Meanwhile, the demand for plastic pallets has also increased from the past few years, due to their lightweight and durability properties. The plastic pallet sub-segment is expected to hold the largest CAGR in the forecast period, further boosting the global pallets market growth.

Market Segmentation

“”Adoption of innovative pallets is driving the market””

Major players operating in the global market are concentrating on developing innovative pallets with the adoption of smart technologies. Warehousing & transportation consumers across the globe are demanding smart pallets, to track and trace the flow of pallets for accurate management. The RFID will help consumers to accurately measure the impact, humidity, and temperature to ensure safety, especially in the food supply chain.

For instance, The Schoeller Allibert Time (SAT) is a joint venture of Schoeller Allibert Systems (Netherlands) and Time Technoplast Ltd. (India) that provides a complete range of transit packaging solutions, containers, lids, pallets, drums and many more. The company also offers logistics and material management systems with integrated RFID chips.

The warehousing & transportation sub-segment is projected to hold the largest pallets market share during the forecast period, 2019 -2026. This growth is driven by the growing transportation and logistics industry across the globe.

“”Increasing demand for plastic pallets across the industry verticals, across the globe””

From the past three decades, wooden pallets have been adopted due to their strength and easy manufacturing processes. On the other hand, it has many disadvantages such as less durability, moisture absorption, cleanliness problems, and it splinters and breaks easily. The wooden pallets need to follow certain regulations such as International Standards for Phytosanitary Measures No. 15 (ISPM 15) to prevent the spread of insects and diseases. Nowadays, logistics and shipment companies are shifting more towards plastic pallets, owing to its advantages such as lightweight and environmental friendly as compared to wooden pallets. Moreover, the growing awareness to reduce the carbon footprint is also increasing the plastic pallets demands, which in turn, will fuel the global pallets market sales.

For instance, In Saudi Arabia, the company Takween Advanced Industries is focused primarily on developing new and innovative plastic pallets with the use of various technologies, such as injection molding and blow molding, to increase its market presence.

CHEP has adopted new technologies to develop plastic pallets to offer lightweight products in multiple industries, such as pharmaceutical and food and beverages.

Furthermore, considering the multiple benefits of plastic pallets, the demand for the plastic pallets market is projected to increase in the short-term, mid-term, and long-term forecast period.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

“”Increasing demand for wooden and plastic pallets across Asia Pacific is driving the region””

The pallets market in Asia Pacific was accounted for US$ 14.77 Bn in 2018 and is expected to emerge as the growing region during the forecast period. The growth in Asia Pacific is likely to be driven by the adoption of wooden and plastic pallets for importing and exporting goods from one country to another. Countries, such as India and China are expected to have a significant opportunity to grow over the forecast period.

In 2018, MEA generated a revenue of US$ 6.18 Bn and was estimated to witness the growth owing to increasing demand for plastic pallets in the transportation and logistics industry. Countries of MEA are adopting the usage of recycled products, which is ultimately supplementing the reduction of plastic wastes.

For instance, Saudi Arabia has started adopting new technologies for waste recycling purposes. Saudi Arabia itself produces 15 million tons of municipal wastes each year, which includes plastics wastes (5-17%), glass (3-5%), metals (2-8%), paper (12-28%) and food wastes (40-50%). Moreover, Saudi Arabia is working continuously on adopting new and innovative technologies to reproduce plastic products for multiple purposes, which includes material handling products and services. According to Invest Saudi, the country is focusing on the establishment of a production facility of semi-finished engineering plastics. This will further augment the global pallets market revenue in this region.

Asia Pacific Pallet Market, 2018

REPORT COVERAGE

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the global market and detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market has been segmented by material type, application, and geography. By material type, the global market is categorized into wood, plastic, corrugated, composite wood, metal, and others. Based on the application, the market is segmented into pharmaceuticals, F&B, manufacturing, warehousing & transportation, retail, and others. Geographically, the global market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the global pallets market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the price trend analysis, recent industry developments in the pallets industry, such as mergers & acquisitions, the regulatory scenario in key countries, SWOT analysis, and key industry trends.

Segmentation

Â Segmentation

By Material Type

Wood

Plastic

Composite Wood

Metal

Corrugated

Others

By Application

Pharmaceuticals

F&B

Manufacturing

Warehousing & Transportation

Retail

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada and Rest of North America)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

SOME OF THE KEY COMPANIES PROFILED IN THE REPORT

PECO Pallet, Inc.

Cabka Group GmbH

PalletOne, Inc.

Brambles Ltd.

Schoeller Allibert Group B.V.

Loscam Australia Pty Ltd

Craemer Holding GmbH

ORBIS Corporation

Falkenhahn AG

L.C.N Inc.

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

March 2019: RePall participated in SIAG (Salon de Iâ€™industrie Agroalimentaire) and Pack Expo exhibition held in Algeria that focuses on restoration, packaging and wrapping of the products, where RePall exhibited itâ€™s products for expanding the sales in North Africa.

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Pallets in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Pallets Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Material Type (Wood, Plastic, Composite Wood, and others), By Application (Pharmaceuticals, F&B, Manufacturing, and others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580