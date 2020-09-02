Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Orthopedic Devices market.

The global orthopedic devices market size was USD 51.33 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 71.67 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

We have updated Orthopedic Devices Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

The orthopedic medical devices market is driven by factors such as rising incidence of osteoporosis, musculoskeletal diseases, technological innovations, increasing incidence of sports injuries, growing geriatric population, and increasing prevalence of obesity. Orthopedic devices are intended to manage musculoskeletal complications by substituting the joint or bone. They also provide support to the injured bones and tissues, making the healing process smoother. Orthopedic devices are prepared with the alloys of titanium or stainless steel to achieve rigidity and strength. They are inserted surgically by a procedure called internal fixation to repair the damaged bones. Most common orthopedic devices are rods, spacers, pins, cages, plates, and screws that act as an anchor to improve and align the fractured bones. Growing surgical procedures using various categories of orthopedic implants and instruments are projected to fuel the market demand. For instance, according to the Definitive Healthcare, LLC., orthopedic complains are the top reasons patients visit physicians in the U.S.

MARKET TRENDS

Growing Use of Robotics, Computer-aided Surgery, and 3D Printing

Growing introduction of technologically advanced products in the minimally invasive surgery space such as use of robotics, computer-aided surgical devices, etc. has resulted in the growing preference for minimally invasive procedures in orthopedic surgeries. Minimally invasive procedures are proven to be cost effective and precise with additional benefits of providing fastest recovery while reducing hospital stays. Also, the adoption of 3D printing to design these devices is one of the orthopedic devices market trends which is proving to be an effective way to reduce the cost structure and save labor-intensive work.

MARKET DRIVERS

Increasing Incidence of Orthopedic Injuries to Drive Growth

A rapid rise in the incidence of musculoskeletal diseases and orthopedic injuries leading to limited mobility & agonizing physical pain is the primary factor that is likely to drive the demand for orthopedic devices during the forecast period. According to a report published by the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, about 6.8 million patients with orthopedic injuries come to medical attention each year in the United States alone. Moreover, a substantial rise in osteoporosis (brittle bone) diseases categorized by low bone to mass density ratio and physical weakening of bone tissues are responsible for the increasing prevalence of hip and backbone fractures. This is expected to propel the demand for orthopedic surgical devices in the near future. According to the data published by the National Institute of Health (NIH), more than 53 million people in the United States are estimated to have osteoporosis and are susceptible to a higher risk of this disease due to the low bone to mass ratio.

Rapid Rise in the Elderly Population to Boost the Volume of Surgical Procedures

An evidential rise in the geriatric population is supplementing the orthopedic device market growth due to the increasing incidence of hip fractures in the elderly population. According to the report published by United Health Foundation 2015, more than 300,000 adults aged 65 and older are estimated to be hospitalized each year for hip fractures. Moreover, about 30 percent of seniors fall each year, leading to the rise in the number of orthopedic injuries, which is driving the demand for orthopedic device at a significant rate.

Additionally, expansion in the research and technological progressions in orthopedics, growing obese population, and inactive & sedentary lifestyles are likely to magnify the demand for orthopedic devices in the coming years. Also, rising expenditure in research sectors by key players in the development of advantageous and minimally invasive orthopedic devices is likely to propel the orthopedic devices market revenue during the forecast period.

MARKET RESTRAINT

High Cost of Surgical Implantation and Post-Surgical Complications to Limit the Growth

Despite the increasing incidence of orthopedic injuries and an increase in the geriatric population globally, the high cost of the procedure and post-surgical complications are limiting the market growth. Some of the risks and complications in an orthopedic surgical procedure include postoperative infections, neuroparalysis, and lack of full range of motion that may restrain the market growth.

SEGMENTATION

By Type Analysis

Joint Reconstruction Devices Segment to Hold Dominating Share of the Global Market

Based on type, the market is segmented into joint reconstruction devices, spinal devices, trauma devices, arthroscopy devices, dental implants, orthobiologics, and others. Among these, the joint reconstruction segment held the dominating share of the market in the year 2018. Increasing number of procedures such as knee and hip replacements, shoulder and extrementies reconstructions, and other musculoskeletal procedures related to these joints are contributing to the dominance of the segment. The arthroscopy devices (sports medicine/soft tissue repair) segment is projected to expand at significantly high growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing sports related soft tissue injuries and growing introduction of new products in this area.

By End User Analysis

Hospitals To Continue to Be a Leading End User Segment Throughout The Forecast Period

Orthopedic devices are primarily used in the hospitals as they are implanted surgically. The large patient pool mainly comprised of patients suffering from orthopedic injuries, are mostly treated in the hospitals. Apart from the treatment, adequate reimbursement policies provided by hospitals is also a key factor responsible for the higher proportion of patients being treated in hospitals. However, increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures is likely to shift this preference towards ambulatory surgery centers.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

The orthopedic devices market size in North America stood at USD 23.86 billion in 2018. The market in the region is characterized by an increase in the prevalence of orthopedic surgeries, coupled with adequate reimbursement policies for orthopedic devices. These factors, along with higher awareness among the patient population towards technologically advanced orthopedic devices and new treatment options present in the region, are responsible for the dominant share of the region in the global market.

The market in Europe holds the second-largest orthopedic medical devices market share owing to the increasing number of orthopedic surgeries, growing awareness towards technologically advanced orthopedic devices, and an increase in healthcare expenditure by European Commission in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register a comparatively higher CAGR during the forecast period. Factors, such as a large patient pool and the expanding healthcare spending in the region are supplementing the market growth in Asia pacific. Moreover, the growing purchasing power of the masses in the emerging economies, namely, India and China provides a massive motivation for the growth of the market.

KEY INDUSTRY PLAYERS

Diverse Portfolio and Strong Brand Presence to Propel the Companies Towards Success

A diversified product portfolio of implantable orthopedic devices, along with constant innovations by the companies leading to new device introductions, are the prominent factors responsible for the dominance of some of the companies in the orthopedic space. However, the presence of regional and domestic players with innovative orthopedic devices are making the market more competitive. This is projected to impact the global market in terms of pricing pressure. However, the consolidation strategy is playing as a winning imperative for industry giants.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:

Stryker

Medical Devices Business Services, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

Zimmer Biomet

Smith & Nephew

Medtronic

NuVasive, Inc.

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Globus Medical

Ã–ssur Corporate

Integra LifeSciences

Other prominent players

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

January 2019 €“ Integra LifeSciences announced that it has signed a license and development agreement with Consortium of Focused Orthopedists, LLC (CFO), for a short stem and stemless shoulder system. This enabled Integra LifeSciences to add in extremity orthopedics portfolio, which is a fast-growing segment of the shoulder arthroplasty market to accelerate growth opportunities globally.

August 2019 €“ Globus Medical acquired all the assets of privately-owned StelKast, a manufacturer of implants and instruments for hip and knee replacement. The company expanded into cranial procedures, as well as arthroplasty, with disruptive and differentiated products with their robotic technology. The company is willing to launch a commercial robotic system for joint reconstruction applications in late 2020.

REPORT COVERAGE

The orthopedic devices market report provides a detailed analysis of the market and focuses on key aspects such as leading companies, product types, and leading applications of the product. Besides this, the report offers insights into the orthopedic devices market trends and highlights key industry developments. In addition to the aforementioned factors, the report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market over the recent years.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Type

Joint Reconstruction Devices

Knee

Hip

Extremeties

Spinal Devices

Spinal Fusion Devices

Spinal Non- Fusion Devices

Trauma Devices

Arthroscopy Devices

Orthobiologic Devices

Dental Implants

Endosteal Implants

Superperiosteal Implants

Transosteal Implants

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinic

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

