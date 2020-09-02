Global orthobiologics market size was USD 5,830.1 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$D8,261.6 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% in the forecast period (2019-2026).

Orthobiologics Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Product Type (Viscosupplements, Bone Growth Stimulators, Demineralized Bone Matrix, Synthetic Bone Substitutes, Stem Cells, Allografts), By Application (Spinal Fusion, Maxillofacial & Dental, Soft Tissue Repair, Reconstructive & Fracture Surgery), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Speciality Clinics), and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

We have updated Orthobiologics Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

The economic burden due to orthopedic injuries and osteoarthritis is increasing at a significant rate. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over 30 Mn people in the U.S. are affected by osteoarthritis, making it a major concern for healthcare providers. Orthobiologics have considerably impacted orthopedic surgeries. The concept which was earlier used for regenerative medicines, has now expanded its area of application to spinal fusion, dental, maxillofacial, cartilage repair, knee arthroscopies and many others. The increasing demand and rapid adoption of the newly introduced products such as Medtronics Infuse, a bone morphogenetic protein, etc., are primary reasons for the surge in orthobiologics industry.

Key Market Drivers

High Demand for Viscosupplements to Bolster the Market

Viscosupplements are injections of hyaluronic acid, which are directly administered into the joints. Viscosupplements are extensively used in the treatment of knee osteoarthritis, which is one of the major problems among the geriatric population. High product costs, entries of the new manufacturers, and recent marketing approvals are the factors attributed to the expansion of viscosupplements. Furthermore, improving reimbursement guidelines for viscosupplements are also favoring the viscosupplements segments. Considering the aforementioned factors, the high demand for viscosupplements is anticipated to drive the global orthobiologics market growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Based on the product, the global market segments include viscosupplements, bone growth stimulators, demineralized bone matrix, synthetic bone substitutes, stem cells, allograft, and others. Belonging to the first generation of orthobiologics, viscosupplements dominated the market in 2018 with a share of 32.1% in the global market. Based on applications, the global market segments include spinal fusion, maxillofacial & dental, soft tissue repair, reconstructive & fracture surgery, and others. Spinal fusion accounted for the highest market orthobiologics Market share in 2018, owing to the increased use of synthetic matrices and allografts in spine fusion surgeries. Soft tissue repair segment witnessed the highest growth due to the increased cases of sports injuries and demand for orthobiologics for cartilage repair. Based on end user, the global market segments include hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and specialty clinics.

Regional Analysis

Growing Trend of Orthopedic Surgery in Outpatient Settings to Favor the Market in North America

The market in North America was valued at US$ 2,326.2 Mn in 2018 and is estimated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Business strategies of leading manufacturers in the U.S., favorable reimbursement policies, increasing prevalence of degenerative bone diseases and growing trend of orthopedic surgeries in outpatient settings are the factors that may boost the market in North America during 2019-2026. In terms of revenues, Europe is projected to be the second dominant region with a significant share in the market owing to the new marketing approval for Cingal, a viscosupplements in Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, which is attributable to the increasing demand for viscosupplements in India and rising number of standalone orthopedic clinics. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to witness a considerable market potential in the forecast period owing to the rising demand for treatment of sports injuries and an increase in government initiatives for awareness of orthobiologics.

North America Orthobiologics Market, 2018

Key Market Players

Medtronic and Sanofi to Lead the Market

Medtronic has emerged as the leading player in the market, mainly due to the successful launch and rapid adoption for Infuse bone morphogenetic protein. Medtronic is estimated to hold the highest share in the forecast duration owing to the higher cost and strong sales force for Infuse and FDA approval received for the use of Infuse in new spine surgery indication in April 2018. Other players operating in the global market are DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Sea Spine, Bioventus, RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc., Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation, Wright Medical Group N.V., and Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Orthobiologics Market Players

Zimmer Biomet

Genzyme Corporation (Sanofi)

DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

Stryker

Medtronic

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

SeaSpine

Bioventus

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc.

Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation

Other players

Report Coverage

The rising number of reconstructive and regenerative surgeries have resulted in increased demand for orthobiologic products. Orthobiologics are the products that are used during surgeries to aid quick healing of orthopedic injuries. These are made from products ranging from growth stimulators to synthetic bone substitutes.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the market. The market is segmented based on product type, application, end user, and geography. In terms of product type, the global orthobiologics market is segmented into viscosupplements, bone growth stimulators (Bone Morphogenetic Proteins and Platelet-Derived Growth Factors), demineralized bone matrix (DBM), synthetic bone substitutes, stem cells, allografts, and others. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into spinal fusion, maxillofacial & dental, soft tissue repair, reconstructive & fracture surgery, and others. The end users for orthobiologic products include hospitals, ambulatory surgical centres, and specialty clinics. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the orthobiologics market analysis includes market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the prevalence of soft tissue injuries for key countries, number of spinal fusion surgery for key countries, regulatory scenario in key countries, new product launch, key mergers and acquisitions: recent industry developments, and others.

Segmentation

By Product Type

Viscosupplements

Bone Growth Stimulators

Bone Morphogenetic Proteins (BMP)

Platelet-Derived Growth Factors

Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM)

Synthetic Bone Substitutes

Stem Cells

Allografts

Others

By Application

Spinal Fusion

Maxillofacial & Dental

Soft Tissue Repair

Reconstructive & Fracture Surgery

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Speciality Clinics

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Industry Developments

In March 2019, Bioventus launched OSTEOAMP SELECT Fibers an allograft for spine, foot & ankle, orthopedic and trauma patients, giving surgeons more options for bone healing and remodeling while delivering positive patient outcomes.

In March 2019, SEIKAGAKU CORPORATION launched HYLINK a single-injection viscosupplement for the treatment of patients with knee osteoarthritis.

In January 2019, Bioventus launched DUROLANE a single-injection joint-fluid for treatment of patients with osteoarthritis.

Orthobiologics Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Product Type (Viscosupplements, Bone Growth Stimulators, Demineralized Bone Matrix, Synthetic Bone Substitutes, Stem Cells, Allografts), By Application (Spinal Fusion, Maxillofacial & Dental, Soft Tissue Repair, Reconstructive & Fracture Surgery), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Speciality Clinics), and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

