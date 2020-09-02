Global ophthalmic disease therapeutics market size was USD 29,504.8 million in 2018, is projected to reach USD 47,831.3 million by the end of 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1%.

We have updated Ophthalmic Disease Therapeutics Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Vision care has become a costly affair, taking into consideration the consistent rise in the prevalence of ophthalmic diseases across the globe coupled with the increasing cost of treatment, raising the need for cost-effective ophthalmic disease therapeutics the world over. According to the National Eye Institute, US$ 139 billion is an estimated annual economic burden of vision loss and vision disorders in the U.S. The rising burden of blindness across the globe is a key driving factor for the estimated growth in the global ophthalmic therapeutics market.

The major pharmaceutical companies are investing significantly in the R&D of novel therapies for treating retinal disorders, which is expected to witness more innovative therapies to be approved in the coming years, driving ophthalmic disease therapeutics market growth.

Moreover, improved scenario of OTC (Over-the-counter) therapeutics in the Asian countries owing to the introduction of cost-effective ocular drugs by regional manufacturers is anticipated to boost the global ophthalmic disease therapeutics market revenue generation of ophthalmic therapeutics during the forecast period.

“”Anti-inflammatory Drugs to Account for Highest Market Share by 2026″”

Various drug classes in the market are anti-inflammatory, anti-infectives, anti-VEGF, anti-glaucoma, and others. Out of these, anti-inflammatory drugs dominated ophthalmic disease therapeutics market share at 25.5% in 2018 and is expected to continue to emerge dominant throughout the forecast period. The rising uptake of corticosteroids in ocular diseases and improved reimbursement policies for eyecare are the major factors anticipated to boost the market of this segment during 2019-2026.

However, anti-VEGF is estimated to register the relatively highest CAGR during the forecast period. Currently, Eylea and Lucentis are the fastest-growing ant-VEGF drugs which are contributing remarkably to the expansion of this segment. The significant number of clinical trials being conducted on novel molecules for anti-VEGF activity is projected to propel the growth of the anti-VEGF segment by the end of 2026.

In terms of dosage form, the market is categorized into solid, liquid, and semi-solid. The disease indications in the market are glaucoma, retinal diseases, dry eye disease, allergy & infections, and others, out of which retinal diseases was dominating in terms of revenue in 2018. Various distribution channels in the market for ophthalmic disease therapeutics are hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy.

Regional Analysis

“”Improved Distribution of Ocular Drugs to Cater to Their Rising Demand, Augments the Market Growth in Asia Pacific with the Highest CAGR””

In terms of revenue, North America accounted for a leading share in the ophthalmic disease therapeutics market in 2018 and was valued at US$ 12,037.9 Mn, which is attributable to the high prevalence of the retinal disease in the U.S. and the recent launch of potent ophthalmic disease therapeutics in the country.

Europe is considered to be the second most prominent region in terms of revenue. However, an improved distribution network of key pharmaceutical players in Asian countries coupled with the proactive government of Asian countries taking efforts to prevent & control blindness is likely to augment the growth of ophthalmic disease therapeutics in the region with maximum CAGR during the forecast period.

North America Retinal Disease Therapeutics Market, 2018

Key Market Drivers

“”Allergan plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. leading the Ophthalmic Disease Therapeutics market””

The current vendor landscape of the global market is highly fragmented with the emergence of small & mid-scale regional players. Eylea, by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc and Lucentis, by F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG are prominent therapies approved for major ophthalmic diseases such as macular degeneration, macular edema, and retinal vein occlusion. The products together accounted for a significant revenue of over US$ 5.0 Bn in 2018, which has strengthened their position in ophthalmic disease therapeutics industry.

In August 2018, USFDA approved Oxervate (cenegermin) for the treatment of neurotrophic keratitis, a rare disease affecting the cornea. Such green signal by regulatory authorities for the approval of novel therapies are expected to boost the number of players entering the industry in coming years. Some of the other players operating in the ophthalmic disease therapeutics market are Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Pfizer, Inc. Allergan plc, Novartis AG, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Bayer AG, and Bausch & Lomb, Inc.

Report Coverage

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), currently, 1.3 million Americans are blind and an estimated 2.2 million Americans are expected to be blind by year 2030. The advancements in the diagnostic technologies have improved the precision of retinal & corneal diseases diagnosis. This, coupled with introduction of disease-specific therapies, is anticipated to propel the expansion of ophthalmic disease therapeutics market size at a remarkable rate during the forecast period.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the ophthalmic disease therapeutics industry and detailed analysis of market size and growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented on the basis of drug class, dosage form, disease indication and distribution channel.

On the basis of disease indication, the ophthalmic disease therapeutics market is classified into retinal diseases (Diabetic macular edema, macular degeneration, retinal vein occlusion, diabetic retinopathy, and others), glaucoma (Open angle glaucoma, angle closure glaucoma, and others), dry eye disease, allergy & infections, and others.

In terms of drug class, the market for ophthalmic disease therapeutics is classified into anti-inflammatory, anti-infectives, anti-VEGF, anti-glaucoma (Beta Blockers, Prostaglandins, Alpha Adrenergic Agonists, Carbonic

Anhydrase Inhibitors, Combination Drugs, and Others), and others. Various dosage forms in the market are solid, liquid, and semi-solid, while the distribution channels covered in the report are hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and others.

Geographically, the market for ophthalmic disease therapeutics is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report provides elaborative analysis of the dynamics and competitive landscape in ophthalmic disease therapeutics market. Various key insights provided in the report are the prevalence of major ophthalmic disease by key countries, recent industry developments such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, pipeline analysis, patent landscape, reimbursement scenario by key countries, and regulatory scenario.

Key Developments

In December 2018, Ocular Therapeutixâ€™s product called Dextenza received approval. Dextenza is the intracanalicular device that provides a full course of steroid treatment with a single placement

In September 2018, Xelprose (Latanoprost), an anti-glaucoma drug by Sun Pharma and SPARC received USFDA approval

In August 2018, USFDA granted approved to DompÃ© farmaceutici SpA for Oxervate (cenegermin), a first drug for neurotrophic keratitis which is a rare disease affecting cornea.

In August 2018, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and DSM Biomedical, Inc. expanded their collaboration agreement that focuses on novel drug delivery technology in ophthalmology.

