Global ophthalmic diagnostic devices market size was USD 2.41 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 3.86 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Optical Coherence Tomography, Aberrometer & Topography Systems, Fundus Camera, Ophthalmic Ultrasound, and Other Ophthalmic Devices), By End-user (Hospitals, Ophthalmic Clinics, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The global ophthalmic diagnostic devices market size was USD 2.41 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 3.86 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

We have updated Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Inquire before buying

In the current world-wide market scenario, there is an increase in the awareness regarding ocular disorders and diseases. This is predominantly attributed to the increase in the usage of online tools and resources that educate the general public regarding different types of ophthalmic disorders and ways of diagnosis. Active initiatives by the government and non-government organizations that focus on ocular health would also positively impact the ophthalmic diagnostic devices market growth during the forecast period. There is currently, a wide range of ophthalmic devices available for diagnostic purposes offered by major and local players. These devices include slit lamps, optical coherence tomography, ophthalmic ultrasound, aberrometer, topography systems, fundus camera, perimeters, tonometer, and others. The high adoption of advanced diagnostic devices in developed countries such as the U.S., Japan, Germany, and France is estimated to drive the ophthalmic diagnostic devices market in the foreseen years. On a global scale, there is an increase in the prevalence of ocular disorders, specifically cataracts and glaucoma. According to the estimates by the World Health Organization (WHO), around 20 million individuals across the globe suffer from blindness due to cataracts.

Moreover, constant innovations in developing advanced diagnostic equipment for diagnosis of ocular disorder by key players are anticipated to drive the ophthalmic diagnostic devices market. Additionally, in the developing countries, evolving healthcare infrastructure and an increase in the availability of ophthalmology devices are projected to fuel the demand for ophthalmic diagnostic devices during the forecast period.

MARKET DRIVERS

Rising Awareness and Prevalence of Eye Disorders to Augment Growth

Globally, there is a rising awareness regarding different ocular diseases. Active government initiatives and programs to educate citizens regarding various ocular disorders is estimated to drive the ophthalmic diagnostic devices market growth during the forecast period. For example, in 2017, the Ministry of Health division of the government of India planned to invest an estimated USD 105.8 million, focusing on liberating India from cataract by 2022. Additionally, in 2017, the National Eye Institute planned to conduct an ˜Eye Health Awareness Program to increase the awareness of ocular health specifically among African Americans in the U.S. Increasing online research tools and support groups that provide information regarding various kinds of eye disease is further estimated to bolster the market growth. In addition to this, the advancing healthcare infrastructure and incorporation of government initiatives are anticipated to surge the acceptance of ophthalmic diagnostic equipment during the forecast period.

Increasing Technological Advancement in Ophthalmology Diagnostic Devices to Drive the Market

Major players operating in the ophthalmic diagnostic devices industry are constantly attempting to develop and introduce novel diagnostic products to diagnose ocular diseases such as refractive errors, cataracts, macular degeneration, and glaucoma. There is also an increase in the demand for advanced ocular diagnostic technology owing to the rising awareness regarding eye disease among the younger generation. For instance, in December 2019, Topcon Medical Systems, Inc. launched the companys latest SL-D4 LED Slit Lamp with LED illumination. The LED-illumination is expected to provide better visualization of the eye during diagnosis. Additionally, there are pipeline products under development by major players for improving the diagnosis of ophthalmic disease. These active innovations, product launches, and pipeline of products are estimated to augment the ophthalmic diagnostic devices market demand during the forecast period.

SEGMENTATION

By Product Type Analysis

Optical Coherence Tomography Segment to Capture the Highest Share in the Global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market

In terms of product type, the ophthalmic diagnostic devices market can be segmented into optical coherence tomography, aberrometer & topography systems, fundus camera, ophthalmic ultrasound, and other ophthalmic devices.

The optical coherence tomography segment held the major share in this market in 2018 and is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. This ophthalmic diagnostic devices market trend is credited to factors such as rapid technological advancements in the product, increased efficiency in the diagnosis of ocular disorders, and higher precision of diagnosis of the device type. In the countries of Asia-Pacific, an ever-growing awareness of cataract and glaucoma is expected to offer significant opportunities for the growth of the optical coherence tomography segment.

Additionally, the ophthalmic ultrasound segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is credited to the introduction to new innovative ophthalmic surgical devices in the category. Higher adoption of A-scan ocular ultrasound devices for the diagnosis of ocular disorders such as periorbital trauma, vitreous hemorrhage, and lens opacification, is expected to surge the market growth. Regionally, Asian countries such as China and India are driving the ultrasound segment growth. The fundus camera and aberrometer & topography systems segments are estimated to experience a stable CAGR owing to the increasing number of refractive errors and ocular diseases globally.

By End-user Analysis

Hospitals to Capture a Predominant Share in the Ophthalmology Diagnostic Equipment Market

Among end-user, the market is grouped into hospital, ophthalmic clinics, and others.

The hospital segment generated the highest revenue and captured the largest ophthalmic diagnostic devices market share in 2018. This is owed to a higher number of patients opting for ophthalmic diagnosis in hospitals as compared to clinics and others. Rising prevalence of refractive errors and an increasing number of cataract and glaucoma surgeries in hospitals are two of the major factors surging the growth of hospitals segment. This trend is projected to be followed by the end of the forecast period. Other predominant aspects, such as evolving healthcare infrastructure in the developing countries and increasing number of advanced healthcare facilities, are likely to fuel the demand for ophthalmic diagnostic devices in hospitals.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

North America generated a revenue of USD 907.2 million in 2018 and is anticipated to hold the highest share in the ophthalmic diagnostic devices market. High adoption of advanced ophthalmology diagnostic instruments, rising awareness regarding ocular disorders, and increasing prevalence of refractive error disorders are estimated to drive the ophthalmic diagnostic devices market in the region. An article published in the Journal of Current Ophthalmology estimated that around 35.1% of individuals in the U.S. below 50 years have myopia. Additionally, the rising prevalence of cataract and myopia is estimated to augment the market in this region in the forthcoming years.

North America Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market Size, 2018

On the other hand, as of 2018, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest rate in terms of ophthalmic diagnostic devices market sales. This is attributed to the increasing geriatric population and a high prevalence of cataract surgeries in countries such as Japan, China, and India. Increasing awareness regarding ocular disorders and rising accessibility of ophthalmic devices are some of the predominant factors augmenting the ophthalmology diagnostic devices market growth in the region. Alternatively, in the European countries such as the U.K., France, and Germany, increasing adoption of technologically advanced ophthalmic devices is projected to surge the ophthalmic diagnostic devices market revenue. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa held a comparatively smaller share in the market. Conversely, Latin America is anticipated to exhibit steady growth in the ophthalmic diagnostic equipment market during the forecast period.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

Top Players Introduce Innovative Products to Gain Competitive Edge

Many predominant players are operating in the global ophthalmic diagnostic devices market. The major ones include AMETEK, Inc., ZEISS International, and NIDEK CO., LTD. These companies are estimated to hold the major share in the market. Persistent technological innovations in the field of ophthalmic diagnostics is one of the major market strategies adopted by these players to capture more market share. Other companies, namely, Alcon and Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc. have actively entered into the strategy of mergers and acquisitions to maintain their position in the ophthalmic diagnostic devices market.

List Of Key Companies Profiled:

AMETEK, Inc.

ZEISS International

HAAG-STREIT GROUP

NIDEK CO., LTD.

Optovue, Incorporated

TOPCON

Essilor

Alcon

Other prominent players

REPORT COVERAGE

The ophthalmic diagnostic devices market report provides detailed information regarding various insights of the market. Some of them are growth drivers, restraints, competitive landscape, regional analysis, and challenges. It further offers an analytical depiction of the ophthalmic diagnostic devices market trends and estimations to illustrate the forthcoming investment pockets. The market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2025 to provide the financial competency of the market. The information gathered in the report has been taken from several primary and secondary sources. The report can further help stakeholders to gain valuable insights into the ophthalmology diagnostic devices market. The report offers a detailed competitive landscape by presenting information on key players, along with their strategies in the market.

The report presents a comprehensive assessment of the global ophthalmology diagnostic devices market by offering valuable insights, facts, industry-related information, and historical data. These include key insights such as pipeline analysis, introduction of new products/approvals (by major players), key industry developments – mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships, technological advancements in ophthalmic surgery, among others.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Product Type

Optical Coherence Tomography

Aberrometer & Topography Systems

Fundus Camera

Ophthalmic Ultrasound

Other Ophthalmic Devices

By End-user

Hospitals

Ophthalmic Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

July 2019: Vave Health, Inc. received 510(k) premarket notification from the U.S FDA for the companys Vave Personal Ultrasound, which can be used for ophthalmic ultrasound imaging.

March 2019: Topcon Medical Systems, Inc. showcased its new optical coherence tomography system data and other innovative product offerings in ophthalmic diagnostic devices in VEE 2019.

September 2019: Essilor launched the next generation fully automated Retinal Imaging System (RETINA800) fundus camera in the U.S market.

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Optical Coherence Tomography, Aberrometer & Topography Systems, Fundus Camera, Ophthalmic Ultrasound, and Other Ophthalmic Devices), By End-user (Hospitals, Ophthalmic Clinics, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580