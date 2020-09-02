Global nurse call systems market size was valued at USD 1.18 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2.79 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.

Nurse call systems, also known as nurse call devices, are communication systems that are used in the hospitals and nursing homes. The nurse call systems are used for various communication and patient monitoring purposes. The major applications of nurse call devices fall under patient monitoring. Recent nurse call system technologies that offer patient monitoring integration have proven beneficial for the nursing of critical care patients.

In the current global market scenario, there is a need to increase the awareness of patient monitoring nurse call devices in the emerging and underdeveloped countries. The increasing work pressure of nurses and the decreasing number of patient to nurse ratio is leading to the increasing demand for nurse call systems in healthcare market. There is a rising requirement of workforce optimization in hospitals and critical care centers which could be tackled by the incorporation of technologically advanced nurse communication systems.

Nurse call systems are incorporated with advanced technologies, internet protocol-based systems and mobile integration that are wired and wireless systems and are safe and secure. The hard-wired systems are usually integrated into large hospitals with higher bed capacity and complex workforce allotment. IP based systems are recently developed technology and are widely adopted in developed countries like U.S, Germany, and Japan among others. There is a wider installation base of wired systems in developing countries like China, India.

Nurse call systems are not only crucial in patient monitoring but also are largely accepted in workforce management. The other nurse communication systems include staff alarms, a mobile device specifically designed for a situation when a nurse staff is under attack by a patient or any general emergency requirement by the nurse. These systems are predominantly installed in nursing home and physiological care facilities.

The current global nurse call systems market trends are based on the specific requirement by the client. Certain hospitals desire wired technology in the nurse call system since it is more secure and is not affected by connectivity issues while certain small scale clinics prefer basic button-based system for simpler tasks and reduce complexity among the employees and the patients.

MARKET DRIVERS

The Emergence of Advanced Technologies in Communication Systems likely to propel the Nurse Call Systems market

Advancements in communication and information technology have the potential to be applied to a wide variety of development of nurse call systems that facilitates optimized work and patient bed allotment, patient monitoring, safety of nurse staff, emergency management among others. The developments in advanced technologies, such as internet protocol system and wireless technologies that include mobile device integration have significantly influenced the nurse call systems market growth.

Integration of advanced technologies such as internet protocol-based systems and wireless technologies, with nurse call devices, would lower the number of medical errors and decrease the false positive and false negative call alarms by patients. The newer technologies could help identify and grade the severity and nature of emergency in the patient pool admitted in the hospital or nursing home.

For instance, if a nurse is allocated a certain number of beds, the nurse call systems would help schedule the visit and manage the patient call and requirements based on the nature of emergency. Certain nurse call systems also come integrated with wandered control and out-of-bed indication that will alert the nurse if the patient is awake or have left the allocated bed.

The rising geriatric population and the rise in the prevalence of neurological disorders are estimated to drive the nurse call systems market

The increasing need for wandered control and patient monitoring in the geriatric population are projected to fuel the global nurse call system market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, increasing life expectancy worldwide has led to an increase in the global geriatric population. The geriatric population is significantly higher in countries like U.S, Germany, and Japan. This has led to an increase in the demand for nurse call systems in nursing home and assisted living centers

The rising prevalence of geriatric population suffering from neurological disorders is set to increase the adoption of nurse call systems. Additionally, the rising trend amongst the elderly individuals of preferring in-home care treatment and recovery is also estimated to positively drive the global nurse call system market growth.

According to the 2018 Ageing Report published by the European Commission, the percentage of people aged 65 years and above are estimated to increase from 21.6% in 2016 to 51.2% in 2070 in the countries of European Union. Additionally, according to the Alzheimer”s Association, in 2118 around 5.7 million American of all ages suffered from Alzheimers dementia.

SEGMENTATION

By Technology Analysis

The Wired segment would ensure to generate the highest revenue during the forecast period.

With the advent of newer technological advancements, it is now possible to wirelessly connect to the patients and remotely monitor them. The wireless system offers connectivity to mobile devices like pagers and cordless mobile devices. The wired system also incorporates IP based technology and have wireless components to communicate with staff and patients.

Wired nurse call systems enable the nurses and healthcare professionals in hospitals and nursing homes to stay alert and connected to the patients in a foolproof manner. Software solutions for nurse call systems would provide dynamic planning, well- connected system, and monitoring platforms for the nurses, thus augmenting the nurse call systems market growth.

Wired nurse call systems segment has captured higher nurse call systems market share in terms of revenue generation owing to the factors, namely, higher penetration of the technology type in emerging countries, better security and connectivity compared to wireless, less complex to operate for nurses as well as patients among others.

By Product Analysis

IP based Nurse Call Devices are anticipated to exhibit a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

IP based system have better and enhanced capacity of improving workforce and resource allotment combined with management of patient call. Internet protocol-based systems have recently witnessed significant demand and requirement owing to factors, namely, enhanced connectivity and the capability to be incorporated in higher number of beds. IP based systems can also be used to incorporate wireless components in patient monitoring like wanderer control and alerts to the nurse on duty. The surge in demand can be attributed to the implementation of server-based technology that the system offers, which facilitated better communication and understanding of emergency of nurse call.

The IP based system also offers cloud-based data storage and access that also facilitates easy retrieval of patient documents and history to the nurse on duty. The advanced software technologies used in this type of system facilitates easy work allotment and taskforce bifurcation.

Larger hospitals in countries like North America prefer to incorporate wired IP based system that is capable of handling a larger pool of patients and nurses. This helps the hospital to prevent any time lag in responding to emergency nurse call requested by a patient or a healthcare professional.

By End-user Analysis

Hospitals to hold a leading position in the Nurse Call Systems market in terms of revenue generation in the forecast period.

Hospitals are projected to generate the highest revenue in the global market during the forecast period. In the hospitals, the nurses highly depend on the nurse call system for monitoring, emergency management, and workforce management owing to the larger patient population attending hospitals for various emergency and general health purposes. The increasing number of individuals suffering from chronic disorders leading to hospitalizations are anticipated to drive the global nurse call system market in hospitals.

The other healthcare facilities like a nursing home and assisted living centers are also estimated to experience considerable growth during the forecast period owing to the rising geriatric population combined with rising prevalence of neurological disorders in this patient population. In recent years there is a growing trend in elderly population preferring home care treatment. However, the home care setting in global nurse call system market held a lower market share.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

North America generated a revenue of USD 445.4 million in 2018 and is predicted to emerge dominant in the nurse call systems market during the forecast period. The rapid acceptance and penetration of nurse call systems and devices by many healthcare facilities like hospitals and nursing centers would boost the market growth in the United States. Besides, increasing healthcare expenditure, decreasing ratio of nurse to the patient population, and a growing number of elderly individuals in the U.S. are expected to fuel This market growth in North America during the forecast period.

The countries of Asia Pacific are projected to experience the utmost growth in nurse call systems market value across the regional segmentation. Increasing demand for nurse call systems and increasing importance of accreditation from healthcare regulatory authorities in hospitals are expected to propel the nurse call system market growth. Domestic manufacturers from India and China are striving to maintain dominance in the parent country to capture wide domestic consumer base. This has led to increased competition in the emerging markets such as Asia Pacific

North America Nurse Call Systems Market Size, 2018

On the other hand, Europe is projected to witness considerable nurse call systems market growth. The high growth countries, including the UK, France, and Germany would contribute to the growth of the market in the region. Scandinavian countries like Denmark and Netherlands are on the upsurge of adopting newer technologies and advanced healthcare IT systems and is hence expected to experience higher growth in the region.

The rest of the world segment that includes countries of the Latin America and Middle East and Africa would have high growth in the nurse call systems market value compared to the increasing awareness regarding nurse call systems in recent years. The unmet requirement of nurse call devices in countries like South Africa and Brazil could provide lucrative opportunities for leading market players to capture higher nurse call system market share in these regions. However, the lack of skilled healthcare professionals may hamper market growth in the region.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

Market Players like Hill-Rom Services Inc., AMETEK.Inc. and Ascom would ensure to strengthen the market position with respect to providing Nurse Call Systems solutions to the large hospitals

Introduction of new products combined with a focus on mergers and acquisition has been a key driving factor for the key industry players to capture higher nurse call system market revenue. Combined with this, the emphasis on development and discovery of advanced communication technologies have helped garner high customer base for these key companies. The growth strategies adopted by the dominating companies of global nurse call system has facilitated in leading the competition in the market.

Rauland-Borg Corporation was acquired by AMETEK.Inc. in the fiscal year of 2017. This acquisition has facilitated the company to expand its global presence owing to wider consumer preference of the parent company. Additionally, Hill-Rom Services Inc., highly depend on establishing distributor and supply chain channel relations to have a global reach combined with securing the market leader position. Ascom focuses significantly on the research and development to launch advanced nurse call systems.

List of Key Companies Profiled:

Hill-Rom Services Inc.

AMETEK.Inc.

Ascom

Honeywell International Inc.

Azure Healthcare

Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc.

Intercall Systems, Inc.

Siemens AG

Johnson Controls

Schrack Seconet Ag.

REPORT COVERAGE

“”An increasing drift towards the penetration of the nurse call systems market witnessed across the various healthcare facilities.””

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on This market and detailed analysis of nurse call systems market share & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The global market is segmented by technology, product, end-user, and geography. Based on the technology, This market is classified into wired and wireless. By product, the global market is bifurcated into a basic button-based system, IP based systems, mobile integrated systems, and others. Based on the end-user, the market is segmented into the hospitals and clinics, assisted living and nursing centers, home care settings, and others. Geographically, the global market has been analyzed across four major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of world, this region is further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the nurse call systems market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights presented in the report are the recent industry developments in the global market, such as key industry developments – mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships, introduction of new products by major players, technological advancements in nurse call technologies, key market trends among others.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Technology

Wired

Wireless

By Product

Basic Button Based Systems

Mobile Integrated System

IP based Systems

Others

By End-user

Hospitals and Clinics

Assisted Living & Nursing Centers

Home Care Settings

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of World

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

February 2019: Ascom launched Telligence Patient Response System in North America. Telligence Patient Response System is based on the Ascom Healthcare platform and enables the elevation of nurse calls for patient-centric care.

February 2015: Rauland-Borg Corporation, now a division of AMETEK.Inc, launched a new software that interfaces nurse call system with the electronic medical record of the patient. This system will facilitate the nurses to track patient medical history and record to deliver appropriate medical care.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Nurse Call Systems Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Technology (Wired, Wireless), By Product (Basic Button Based Systems, Mobile Integrated Systems, IP Based Systems, Others), By End-user (Hospitals and Clinics, Assisted Living and Nursing Centres, Home Care Setting, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020 -2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

