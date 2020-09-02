Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Treatment market.

The global non-Hodgkin lymphoma treatment market size was USD 6.60 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 12.57 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

Non-Hodgkins lymphomas are one of the most commonly occurring cases of lymphomas and hence is also one of the most commonly occurring cancers. If not treated effectively, it is potentially lethal and leads to a shorter life span of the individuals diagnosed. There are various clinical trials being conducted by market players for the development of new non-Hodgkin lymphoma treatment, especially for the relapsed and refractory forms.

MARKET TRENDS

Increasing R&D Initiatives into Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Treatment to Augment Market GrowthThe ongoing market trends in the non-Hodgkin lymphoma therapeutics market are the launches of advanced products, due to high prevalence of this forms of lymphomas. A number of key market players, both established and emerging have invested into new drug launches and development of pipeline candidates. This increasing interest is due to the large numbers of patients suffering from these cancers and often require aggressive and accurate modes of treatment due to nonappearance of symptoms. This non-appearance of symptoms often leads to the diagnosis of cancer in the later stages despite sophisticated diagnostics. This is projected to further propel the market growth of non-Hodgkin lymphoma treatment during the forecast period. Thus, the need for more advanced therapies have led to increasing trends of R&D in this market.

MARKET DRIVERS

High Occurrence of Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas to Lead to Market GrowthThe primary drivers of this market of non-Hodgkin lymphoma treatment, are the current trends of higher prevalence of almost all types of cancers which also includes several types of non-Hodgkin lymphomas. Some of the non-Hodgkin lymphomas are extremely aggressive in terms of their nature and require an accurate treatment plan. Better and positive clinical outcomes often occur due to the administration of efficient and advanced non-Hodgkin lymphoma treatment products. A number of these cancers often have no symptoms till the cancer is in advanced stages and in those periods of time, an aggressive and efficient therapeutics are needed for better clinical outcomes. Factors as such are anticipated to contribute to the growth of the non-Hodgkin lymphoma treatment market during the forecast period.The need for better clinical and therapeutic outcomes for the patients for non-Hodgkin lymphomas where the disease has become refractory or relapsed is a critical driving factor. For these forms of NHL, a changed course of treatment is often required which further increases the need for sophisticated targeted therapies such as targeted therapies and immunotherapies.Strong Cure Rates Leading to Better Adoption of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Treatment

ProductsOngoing and increased R&D activity in the development of efficient therapeutics for a number of types of non-Hodgkin lymphomas are one of the key driving factors. Due to increasing sophistication of diagnostic techniques, a number of NHLs are often diagnosed early, which leads to better patient prognosis. According to the American Cancer Society in 2020, approximately 77,240 individuals in the U.S. will be diagnosed with some form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. This approximation considers both adults and children. But, a number of lymphomas such as Burkitts lymphoma are especially treatable if diagnosed early. Positive cure rates as such are further expected to drive the non-Hodgkin lymphoma treatment market growth. If the prognosis of a disorder is better, the individuals are more likely to adopt advanced treatment which further leads to the growth of the global market revenue. This is because, advanced therapeutics, strong cure rates, and good diagnostic techniques often go hand in hand for improved treatment outcomes.

MARKET RESTRAINT

High Cost of Approved Therapeutics in Emerging Countries to Limit the Adoption of Advanced Therapeutics Several forms of blood cancers such as lymphomas have witnessed a strong rise in the rates of prevalence and several emerging countries have also witnessed these patterns. One of the major hindrances in the growth of the non-Hodgkin lymphoma treatment market is the high costs attributed to certain types of therapies such as immunotherapies. This severely restrains the number of patients undergoing sophisticated and advanced treatment, and a significant proportion of the patients of lymphomas are left without treatment. Often, due to the lack of appropriate payment plans and special considerations by the governments of the regions, the patients are unable to adopt these advanced treatment options, which often result in better clinical outcomes.

SEGMENTATION

By Therapy Analysis

Immunotherapy is Anticipated to Account for the Highest CAGRBased on treatment, the global market of non-Hodgkin lymphoma treatment, is segmented into immunotherapy, targeted therapy, chemotherapy, and others. Immunotherapy is considered to be a novel option and an emerging therapeutic in the non-Hodgkin lymphoma treatment, and is considered to be extremely sophisticated due to its mechanism of action. Hence, the immunotherapy segment accounted for the largest share in the global market in 2018, due to the strong revenue gained by these drugs, which are considerably expensive. Yescarta by Kite Pharma, Inc. (Gilead Sciences, Inc.), is a prominent immunotherapy and have been instrumental in the dominance of this segment in the global market.The targeted therapy segment also holds a significant share of the global market for non-Hodgkin lymphoma treatment due to a number of prominent products. Some of the other factors factoring in the growth of the segment during the forecast period includes these therapies accuracy in terms of treatment outcomes. Chemotherapy is still considered to be mainstays of treatment but has a number of generics which has a lower revenue position. The others segment includes corticosteroids which are also used as a part of the treatment plan.By Disease Type AnalysisHigher Occurrence of B-cell Lymphomas to Contribute to the Growth of this SegmentIn terms of disease type, the market is segmented into B-cell lymphoma, and T-cell lymphoma. The B-cell Lymphoma type is projected to account for a higher share of the disease type segment, because the B-cell lymphomas account for the majority of the non-Hodgkin lymphoma cases and is anticipated to hold control over its market share in the forecast period, and hence is attributable for the dominance of B-cell lymphoma in the global market for non-Hodgkin lymphoma treatment.The comparatively rare occurrence of T-cell lymphoma which leads to a lower number of patients compared to B-cell lymphoma, is expected to limit the growth of the segment during the forecast period.By Distribution Channel AnalysisEase and Convenience Experienced by Patients at Online Pharmacies to Enable Strong Growth of the SegmentIn terms of distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and others. The critical factors for the hospital pharmacies segments dominance is that the majority of the therapeutics used in treatment of lymphoma can only be intravenously administered. This requires the need for trained medical professionals so proper adherence to the treatment guidelines are followed. This leads to the safe administration of therapeutics and also results in positive clinical outcomes.Due to the limited number of oral therapeutics and also the lack of over-the-counter therapeutics for non-Hodgkin lymphoma treatment, the retail pharmacies are anticipated to register a comparatively low CAGR in the forecast period. Online pharmacies are anticipated to register a strong growth in the forecast period due to the numerous advantages such as the ease of filling prescriptions from the comfort of ones home.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

segmentation

(get_label12,get_values2,chartid);The non-Hodgkin lymphoma treatment market size in North America was USD 3.16 billion in 2018. Some of the characteristics leading to the dominance of North America in the global market included the high prevalence and awareness of all forms of cancer including several types of blood cancers such as non-Hodgkins lymphoma. Such trends have led to the adoption of expensive forms of therapies for the treatment of several forms of non-Hodgkins lymphomas such as immunotherapies. The markets in Europe and Asia Pacific is projected to account for significant share of the global market during the forecast period. In Europe, the strong awareness of the symptoms and treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and the launch of new therapeutics such as CAR T-cell therapies is expected to drive market growth. Japan in Asia Pacific has witnessed the regulatory approvals of expensive therapeutics such as KYMRIAH (tisagenlecleucel) and the region also holds a strong potential patient population base, which are projected to contribute to the market growth in Asia Pacific during forecast period. The other regions of the global market which are currently in the nascent stage of growth are Latin America and the Middle East & Africa. But these regions are witnessing increased healthcare awareness and expenditure which is projected to lead to strong demand for advanced therapeutics during forecast period, due to the rising adoption of sophisticated therapies.

KEY INDUSTRY PLAYERS

Strong and Key Product Offerings Coupled with Core Focus on Oncology of Major Players, to Augment the Global Market GrowthLike many other oncology markets, the global non-Hodgkin therapeutics market reflects an intensely competitive scene with several oncology market giants vying for a strong market presence. Several of the major pharmaceutical giants in oncology such as Novartis AG and Gilead Sciences, Inc. have significant market shares. These companies have advanced and sophisticated therapies such as targeted therapies and immunotherapies, which are significantly more expensive from generic therapies. This leads to a strong revenue position for these pharmaceutical companies, leading to a strong market presence.On the other hand, companies such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., are making their presence noticeable in the global market with their focused product portfolio which has a number of key therapeutics for non-Hodgkins lymphoma. This is anticipated to have a positive impact on the global market as these companies are expected to gain market share during the forecast period through increase in market presence and launch of new therapeutics.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company LimitedAstraZenecaBayer AGNovartis AGKite Pharma, Inc. / Gilead Sciences, Inc.Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.Bristol Myers Squibb CompanyJanssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.Genentech, Inc. (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd)CELGENE CORPORATION (Bristol Myers Squibb Company)Merck & Co., Inc.Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.AbbVie Inc.SanofiOthers

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

July 2019 â€“ Verastem Oncology announced the signing of an exclusive license agreement with Sanofi for the purpose of the development and commercialization of COPIKTRA (duvelisib) in the territories of Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Turkey, and the Middle East and Africa.

May 2019 â€“ Bayer AG announced that it received the U.S. FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for their product offering of Aliqopa (copanlisib) for the treatment of marginal zone lymphoma, a form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.October 2018 â€“ The U.S. FDA announced the approval of the treatment of two rarer forms of non-Hodgkin lymphoma called Poteligeo (mogamulizumab-kpkc), which has to be administered intravenously by Kyowa Kirin, Inc.REPORT COVERAGEThe non-Hodgkin lymphoma treatment market report provides a detailed analysis of the market and focuses on key aspects such as prevalence of lymphoma – by key countries – 2018, pipeline analysis, key industry developments, regulatory scenario, by key regions, analysis of economic burden of non-Hodgkins lymphoma, new product launches, overview of emerging treatments for lymphoma, and reimbursement scenario, by key regions. Besides this, the report offers insights into the market trends and highlights key industry developments. In addition to the aforementioned factors, the report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market over the recent years. To gain extensive insights into the market,

Report Scope & Segmentation

Study PeriodÂ 2015-2026Base YearÂ 2018Forecast PeriodÂ 2019-2026Historical PeriodÂ 2015-2017UnitÂ Value (USD billion)SegmentationBy TherapyImmunotherapyTargeted TherapyChemotherapyOthersBy Disease TypeB-cell LymphomaT-cell LymphomaBy Distribution Channel Hospital PharmaciesRetail PharmaciesOnline PharmaciesOthersBy GeographyNorth America (U.S. and Canada)Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and the Rest of Middle East & Africa)

