Global non small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) therapeutics market size was valued at USD 16,011.7 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 43,713.1 Million by the end of 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.4% in the forecast period (2019-2026).

We have updated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Non small cell lung cancer accounts for 80%-85% of the total cases of lung cancer globally and this significant share of non small cell lung cancer has driven the majority of key market leaders to focus on constant innovation of advanced therapeutics and increasing the efficacy of the existing therapeutics. This is also due to the status of lung cancer as one of the most commonly occurring cancers in the world and its contribution to a significant number of deaths worldwide.

An increasing number of diagnoses of non small cell lung cancer and the increasing awareness in the countries of the developed and developing markets are also contributing towards the non small cell lung cancer therapeutics market growth. This, coupled with increasing investments by major players in research and development activities, and the inclusion of non-small cell cancer therapeutics in pipelines of major market players are also boosting the market growth globally.

Some of the other factors which are also contributing to the non small cell lung cancer therapeutics market growth are the increase in the proportion of the smoking population and exposure to toxins such as asbestos. The introduction of new and sophisticated targeted therapies such as VIZIMPRO and LORBRENA by Pfizer Inc. is expected to drive the market growth in developed as well as emerging countries, during the forecast period 2019-2026.

“”Increasing R&D advances leading to greater adoption of sophisticated and advanced therapies such as immunotherapy combined with high prevalence of non small cell lung cancer is driving the growth of the global market””

Greater adoption and increasing demand for targeted therapies, which is considered to be the foundation of precision medicine due to the increasing R&D initiatives and also due to its sophistication in targeting of cancerous cells, is one of the most prominent leading to factors that are responsible for the growth of the global NSCLC market in 2018. Targeted therapy segment is estimated to have the largest market share among therapy types. The targeted therapy segment accounted for a market share of 50.4% in 2018 and is expected to rise during the forecast period.

Increasing focus towards the diagnosis of lung cancer and the subsequent treatment based on the accurate targeting of the tumor or the source of the cancer is also driving the targeted therapy segment. The immunotherapy segment is estimated to grow at a faster CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing number of product launches especially in the immunotherapy segment. Currently, there is an increasing adoption of the immunotherapy in the markets in the developing nations due to improved patient outcomes because of efficient treatment, and this is expected to contribute to the growth of the market at higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Based on the therapy, the global non small cell lung cancer therapeutics market segments include targeted therapy (which can be further sub-segmented into bevacizumab, dabrafenib/trametinib, erlotinib hydrochloride, osimertinib, and others), immunotherapy (which can be further sub-segmented durvalumab, nivolumab, atezolizumab, pembrolizumab), and chemotherapy. The targeted therapy segment dominated the global NSCLC therapeutics market in 2018.

The segment accounted for 50.4% share of the market in 2018. Based on the distribution channel, the global market segments include hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and others. Based on cancer type, the global non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics market segments include adenocarcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and large cell carcinoma.

Regional Analysis

“”Rising incidence of lung cancer and the increasing adoption of novel therapeutics will enable growth in Asia Pacific””

North America generated NSCLC therapeutics market revenue of US$ 7,030.3 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to account for a dominant share in the global non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics market during the forecast period. The primary driving factor for the significant and strong growth of market is the fact that 80%-85% of the total lung cancer cases are comprised of NSCLC.

With the increase in contributing factors of lung cancers such as the proportion of smokers in the general population and the exposure to toxins such as asbestos and elements of air pollution, is expected to give rise to the adoption of non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics. In developed countries, the adoption of advanced immunotherapies is growing with the other critical therapies of chemotherapy and targeted therapy.

North America Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market, 2018

Europe is estimated to be the second most dominant market after North America, driven by the adoption and R&D initiatives of advanced therapeutics. India and China in the Asia Pacific region are experiencing growth in the NSCLC therapeutics due to increased diagnosis of lung cancer. In terms of the dominance of therapies, chemotherapy is the most dominating therapy in these developing regions.

However, in countries like Japan, there is increased adoption and expenditure towards advanced immunotherapies and targeted therapies and Japan holds significant revenue shares in these advanced therapies. The adoption of advanced therapeutics is anticipated in the emerging regions of Latin America and the Middle East & Africa, due to the increasing prevalence of non-small cell lung cancer.

Key Market Drivers

“”Genentech, Inc. (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd), Bristol Myers Squibb and Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. to be dominant players in the non small cell lung cancer therapeutics market””

Genentech, Inc. (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd), emerged as the leading player with the highest non small cell lung cancer therapeutics market share in 2018, as the company has a number of product offerings in the targeted therapy and immunotherapy segment, and these product offerings dominate a substantial portion of market share.

The company accounts for the highest revenue shares in the non small cell lung cancer therapeutics from regions such as North America and Europe. In addition, other NSCLC therapeutics market players are also getting product approvals such as Pfizer, Inc. The company received regulatory approvals for the product offerings of VIZIMPRO and LORBRENA, which were approved in September 2018 and November 2018 respectively.

Other players operating in the non small cell lung cancer therapeutics market are Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Eli Lilly, and Company, Celgene Corporation, AstraZeneca, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Novartis AG, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Takeda), Bristol Myers Squibb, and Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Astellas

List of Companies Profiled

Genentech (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd)

Eli Lilly and Company

Celgene Corporation

AstraZeneca

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Novartis AG

Astellas

Bristol Myers Squibb

Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Takeda)

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

Other players

Report Coverage

Lung cancer is one of the most commonly occurring forms of cancer and is comprised of two major sub-types of cancer. Approximately 80%-85% of all the cases of lung cancer fall under the sub-type of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The increasing prevalence and rising incidence of non-small cell lung cancer across all demographics and across all the age groups have led to increasing demand for non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics. A number of anticipated product launches in NSCLC therapeutics is also anticipated to drive the market.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the non-small scale lung cancer therapeutics industry trends and detailed analysis of market size and growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market segments include therapy, distribution channel, cancer type, and geography. On the basis of therapy, the market segments include targeted therapy, immunotherapy, and chemotherapy.

Targeted therapy is further sub-segmented into bevacizumab, dabrafenib/trametinib, erlotinib hydrochloride, osimertinib, and others. Immunotherapy is further sub-segmented into durvalumab, nivolumab, atezolizumab, and pembrolizumab. On the basis of distribution channel, the non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics market is categorized into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and others, while the market is classified on the basis of cancer type into adenocarcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and large cell carcinoma.

Along with this, the report analysis includes NSCLC therapeutics market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the prevalence of non-small cell lung cancer by type, regulatory scenario by key regions, key industry developments, pipeline analysis and overview of current advances in R&D for non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics.

SEGMENTATION

Â By Therapy

Targeted Therapy

Bevacizumab

Dabrafenib/Trametinib

Erlotinib Hydrochloride

Osimertinib

Others

Immunotherapy

Durvalumab

Nivolumab

Atezolizumab

Pembrolizumab

Chemotherapy

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

By Cancer Type

Adenocarcinoma

Squamous cell carcinoma

Large cell carcinoma

By Geography

North America (the U.S., and Canada)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South East Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Industry Developments

Â In April 2018, the U.S. FDA approved Tagrisso as the first line treatment for the EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer

In February 2018, the U.S. FDA expanded the approval of Imfinzi in order to reduce the risk of the progression of NSCLC.

Non Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Therapy (Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy, Chemotherapy), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others), By Cancer Type (Adenocarcinoma, Squamous cell carcinoma, Large cell carcinoma), and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

