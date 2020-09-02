The Netherland home healthcare market size was valued at USD 570.0 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1,013.1 Million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period (2019-2026).

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Netherland Home Healthcare market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Netherland Home Healthcare Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Netherland Home Healthcare market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Netherland Home Healthcare Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product (Continence Care, Wound Care, Ostomy Care, Clinical Nutrition, Respiratory Care, Equipment and Housekeeping Supplies, Disposables), and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The Netherland home healthcare market size was valued at USD 570.0 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1,013.1 Million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period (2019-2026).

We have updated Netherland Home Healthcare Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Inquire before buying

According to provisional figures published by Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) the Netherlands, on January 1, 2019, an estimated 3.31 million population in the Netherlands was above 65 years old, which accounted for an estimated 19.4% of the total population of Netherlands.

Moreover, according to the statistics published, by 2023, the share of the elderly population will reach an estimated 23.0% as compared to 19.4% in 2019. This offers a substantial amount of opportunity for the growth of the Netherland home healthcare market by 2026 since the adoption of home healthcare products is higher by the elderly population.

As the population is aging, this demographic group is highly vulnerable to mental disorders such as dementia, diabetes, and others. According to research conducted by OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and

Development) in 2015, an estimated 15 people per 1000 population were suffering from dementia, moreover, it is estimated to increase up to 26 people per 1000 population by the end of 2035.

Considering these facts, the aging population and rising prevalence of chronic conditions is expected to boost the adoption of home healthcare products in the Netherlands during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

“”Home Healthcare Equipment & Housekeeping Supplies Segment Dominated the Netherland Home Healthcare Market””

In 2018, the equipment & housekeeping supplies segment accounted for a dominating share of 52% and is expected to emerge dominant throughout the forecast period. The largest share of the segment is attributable to the rising elderly population which leads to higher demand for mobility care products, self-diagnostic & monitoring devices such as blood pressure monitors, blood glucose monitors, pulse oximeters, heart rate monitors, and others.

The treatment cost of diseases at home is lesser as compared to institutional care due to exclusion of hospital costs and additional charges. Utilization of home healthcare services along with medical products at home can offer a significant cost reduction of the overall treatment, which is expected to result into higher adoption of home healthcare products, resulting into the growth of the Netherland home healthcare product market.

The continence care segment is considered to be the second most leading segment in the Netherlands home healthcare market, during the forecast period owing to the rising demand of continence care products by the elderly population. The prevalence of urinary incontinence in the Netherlands is high. Several studies have revealed that the probability of urinary incontinence rises with age. Moreover, the incidence of urinary incontinence is higher in women compared to men in the Netherlands. The increasing prevalence in the elderly population is the key reason driving the growth of continence care segment, and ultimately the Netherland home healthcare market revenue during the forecast period.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

“”Supportive Government Acts & Policies Along with Increasing Healthcare Expenditure on Elderly Population Likely to Drive the Netherland Home Healthcare Market During the Forecast Period””

Health Insurance Act and the Long- Term Care Act amongst others are the basic foundation of the Netherland”s overall healthcare system. The Netherlands government allocates heavy budgets for the implementation of these two important acts each year. Health Insurance Act deals with the hospital care while that of Long-Term Care Act deals with the other types of cares, which includes, elderly care, home healthcare and others. Increasing prevalence of chronic conditions and supported by favourable government policies are expected to boost the adoption of home healthcare products in the Netherlands during the forecast period.

Long-Term Care Act, enforced in 2015 deals with the group of elderly patients who are suffering from dementia, physical disability, and long term psychiatric disorders. Moreover, by enforcement of this law, the government has given more priority to home healthcare as compared to institutional care, which is expected to drive the growth of the Netherland home healthcare market during the forecast period.

According to budget plans announced by the government in 2019, the government is expected to invest an estimated US$ 1,350.4 Mn on personal and elderly care during 2019. Moreover, according to the governments estimates, the funding for elderly care is expected to increase up to US$ 3,376.0 Mn during 2019, which will be utilized for elderly home care. Additionally, the Social Support Act, which was transferred to the municipalities in 2015, deals with the care of people with physical disabilities, learning disabilities, and others. Under this act, the government offers support and self-reliance to the patients and enable them to become self-dependent. Such factors add boost to the Netherland home healthcare market growth and are expected to continue doing so in the forecast period.

Key Market Drivers

“”SCA, Smith & Nephew, and Coloplast Estimated to Hold Largest Share in Continence Care, Wound Care, and Ostomy Care Products Respectively””

The Netherlands continence care market is a semi-consolidated with numerous small-to-mid-size companies actively operating in the country. The Netherland home healthcare market is dominated by 3 major players, which are SCA, Kimberly Clark, and Unicharm, together accounting for over 50% of market share in the Netherlands in 2018. The market with respect to wound care products is a consolidated market dominated by KCI Licensing, Smith & Nephew, and Molnlycke health care.

These top 3 players accounted for around 50.0% market share in 2018. Coloplast A/S dominated in ostomy care product segment in the market, with a share of around 50.0% in 2018. The company is reinforcing its strategic position in the European market owing to a robust distribution network, strong penetration in the market across all European countries.

List of Companies Profiled

Molnlycke Health Care

Smith & Nephew Plc

ConvaTec Group plc

Coloplast

Braun

Melsungen AG

Hollister Inc.

Fresenius Medical Care

Acelity L.P.

Medline Industries Inc.

Report Coverage

Home healthcare includes is the wide range of services and the products offered for the patients that can be taken care of at their homes. The report on Netherland home healthcare market analysis focuses on the home healthcare medical technologies especially for continence care, wound care, ostomy care, and clinical nutrition along with the other segments such as respiratory care, equipment & housekeeping supplies, and disposables.

The report on the Netherland home healthcare market provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the market trends and detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented on the basis of product types.

On the basis of product type, the Netherlands home healthcare market is further segmented into continence care (briefs & diapers, catheters & bags, underpads & liners, others), wound care (traditional wound dressings, advanced wound dressings, negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT), others), ostomy care (ostomy care bags, accessories), clinical nutrition (parenteral nutrition, enteral nutrition), respiratory care, equipment & housekeeping supplies, and disposables

Along with this, the report on Netherlands home healthcare analysis comprises of market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the reimbursement scenario for home healthcare in the Netherlands, the aging population in the Netherlands, 2017 & 2050, home healthcare industry structure, Netherlands long-term care GDP expenditure, government initiatives in home healthcare market, and key industry developments.

SEGMENTATION

By Product

Continence Care

Briefs & Diapers

Catheters & Bags

Underpads & Liners

Others

Wound Care

Traditional Wound Dressings

Advanced Wound Dressings

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)

Others

Ostomy Care

Ostomy Care Bags

Accessories

Clinical Nutrition

Parenteral Nutrition

Enteral Nutrition

Respiratory Care

Equipment & Housekeeping Supplies

Disposables

Key Industry Developments

In 2018, Baxter International Inc. launched a new remote patient management software, SHARESOURCE, with aim to offer healthcare assistance to home dialysis patients

In 2019, Fresenius Medical Care acquired NxStage Medical, Inc. in order to strengthen its position in home-based haemodialysis machines market

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Netherland Home Healthcare in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Netherland Home Healthcare Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product (Continence Care, Wound Care, Ostomy Care, Clinical Nutrition, Respiratory Care, Equipment and Housekeeping Supplies, Disposables), and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580