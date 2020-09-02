High Focus on Product Innovation & Development to Assist the Growth of the Sunflower Ingredients Market between and .

Global Sunflower Ingredients Market Analysis

Persistence Market Research, in a recently published market study, offers valuable insights related to the overall dynamics of the Sunflower Ingredients market in the current scenario. Further, the report assesses the future prospects of the Sunflower Ingredients by analyzing the various market elements including the current trends, opportunities, restraints, and market drivers. The COVID-19 analysis section within the report offers timely insights regarding the impact of the global pandemic on the market. The presented study also offers data regarding the business and supply chain continuity strategies that are likely to assist stakeholders in the long-run.

As per the report, the Sunflower Ingredients market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and exceed a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Some of the leading factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market include, focus towards research and development, innovations, and evolving consumer preferences among others.

The report scrutinizes the prospects of the Sunflower Ingredients market in different geographical regions. The scope of innovation, consumer behavior, and regulatory framework of each region is thoroughly analyzed in the presented study.

The report provides a thorough analysis of the different distribution channels adopted by market players in the global Sunflower Ingredients market along with the market attractiveness analysis of each distribution channel. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the different distribution channels is enclosed in the report.

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global sunflower ingredients market include: sunopta Inc, Adams Group, Bunge, Cargill, NOW Foods, The J.M Smucker Company, Now Foods, Nutiva, EFKO Group, Catania Spagna, Viva Labs, Aryan International, Daabon Organic, Dasanxiang, Henan Lvda etc. , Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Company, Dean Foods Company, Armor Proteins, Gelita Group,Kerry Ingredients Inc., Burcon nutrascience, Kellogg Company, Doves Farm Foods, Kraft Foods Group Inc., Manildra Group, MGP Ingredients, Omega Protein Corporation, George Weston Foods Fonterra, Shansong Biological, Solbar, Charotar Casein, Scoular, Omega Protein, Arla Foods, Glanbia, Dean Foods and others.

There are two types of sunflower crops. First one is oil type sunflower seeds and non-oil type sunflower seeds. The United States produces both of them which leads to producing products which contains sunflower ingredients. Sunflower is a short time production crop. So depending upon climate it grows worldwide. Sunflower ingredients are sold to bread companies which use this product while making baked food products. Consumption of healthy and nutritious food is increasing in Western countries. As production of sunflower ingredients are higher in the U.S. market demand for this food products is also high. The growth of sunflower ingredients market is high in the Asia Pacific market. Russian Federation, Ukraine, and Argentina are the main producers of sunflower ingredients and its byproducts. Packed sunflower seeds are used as healthy snacks by consumers. So demand for sunflower ingredients in the healthy food market is increasing. Low-quality sunflower ingredients are used as feed for animals. After extracting oil from sunflower seeds remaining by-product which called sunflower meal or feed is used for making animal feed.

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of LATAM)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX, Russia, Poland, and Rest of Europe)

East Asia (Japan, South Korea, and China)

South Asia (India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Rest of South Asia)

Oceania (Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, S. Africa, Rest of MEA)

