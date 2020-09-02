Global Single-mode Optical Fiber Market Overview:

Single-mode optical fiber refers to the medium and technology that is used to transmit information from one source to another. The information is transmitted through optical cables as rapid light pulses. The receiving end of a fiber optic transmission translates the light pulses into binary values. The single-mode fiber is used for long distance installations, which range from 2 meters to 10,000 meters. It is a single glass fiber strand used to transmit a single-mode or ray of light. It features only one mode of transmission and carries higher bandwidths.

Some single-mode optical fiber cables can achieve speeds of 10 Gbps over distance of 40 km. As single-mode cables require intricate calibration, their initial cost is higher as compared to their multimode counterpart. A single-mode optical fiber offers numerous advantages such as high attenuation & dispersion, higher data transmitting capabilities, usability within high-speed & large capacity networks, and others. These are used in numerous communication applications such as telecom, utility, community access television (CATV), military, and others, which drives the growth of the market.

The global single-mode optical fiber market is categorized based on type, application, and region. By type, the market is categorized into G.652, G.653, G.655, G.656, and G.657. The applications covered in the study include telecommunication & networking, CATV, data centers, factory automation & industrial networking, military, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Leading Players in the Global Single-mode Optical Fiber Market:

CommScope, Corning Inc., FiberHome, Fujikura Ltd., Furukawa Electronic Co. Ltd., Nexans S.A., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Sterlite Technologies Ltd., The Prysmian Group, and Yangtze Optical Fiber and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company.

Researchers conducting the research also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent amendments in the government regulation and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

The report profiles the key players in the industry along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Global Single-mode Optical Fiber market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Scope of the report:

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

Scope of the study:

• The report conducts a detailed analysis of the evolving market dynamics

• It gives a holistic view of various drivers and restraints operating in the market

• It categorizes the prominent product segments and their future growth scenario

• The market insights derived after a thorough investigation of the industrial segments and subsegments enable readers make informed decisions.

