The market for BYOD has significantly evolved in regions such as North America and Europe. Rise in the productivity of the organizations lead to the BYOD adoption across varied industry verticals. This ultimately helps the market to grow at a rapid pace. As BYOD concept is gaining popularity across various regions, implementation of BYOD security solutions has become highly important. These BYOD security solutions allow remote management of mobile devices used for business purposes viz., smartphones, tablets and laptops.

To protect the important corporate data over the mobile devices, BYOD security policies plays an important role and supports the use of employee’s own devices at their work places. Increasing adoption of BYOD concept across emerging markets is one of the key driver for BYOD security market

SAP in collaboration with VMware has developed a mobile security software platform for mobile applications, which offers simplified user experience for all mobile applications. Companies profiled in the report are SAP, Symantec, VMware, Citrix systems, MobileIron, Good Technology, Trend Micro, IBM, Alcatel Lucent and Cisco Systems.

Researchers conducting the research also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent amendments in the government regulation and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

The report profiles the key players in the industry along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the BYOD Security market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

• The report conducts a detailed analysis of the evolving market dynamics

• It gives a holistic view of various drivers and restraints operating in the market

• It categorizes the prominent product segments and their future growth scenario

• The market insights derived after a thorough investigation of the industrial segments and subsegments enable readers make informed decisions.

