Titanium dioxide is a titanium oxide with the formula TiO2. A naturally occurring oxide sourced from ilmenite, rutile and anatase, it has a wide range of applications. The main use of titanium dioxide is as a white powder pigment because of its brightness and very high refractive index. Global Titanium Dioxide Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.85% during the forecast period 2020-2026. Growing potential for titanium dioxide in paints & coatings industry is the chief contributor for the growth of the market.

The report offers a breakdown of market shares by product, including Nanomaterial-grade Titanium Dioxide, Pigment-grade Titanium Dioxide. By application, the titanium dioxide market is classified into Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Paper, Inks. On the basis of region, the titanium dioxide industry is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and MEA (the Middle East, and Africa).

By Product:

– Nanomaterial-grade Titanium Dioxide

– Pigment-grade Titanium Dioxide

Get Free Sample Copy of this Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3660133

By Application:

– Paints & Coatings

– Plastics

– Paper

– Inks

By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional & country level from 2020 to 2026.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the titanium dioxide market. Some of the leading players profiled in the report include:

– The Chemours Company

– Huntsman Corporation

– INEOS Holding Ltd.

– Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Ltd.

– Kilburn Chemicals Ltd.

– Kronos Worldwide, Inc.

– Lomon Billions Group

– Redox Pty Ltd

– Sakai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

– Tayca Corporation

– Tianjin Shengshizhudoa Chemicals Company

– Toho Titanium Co., Ltd.,

– Travancore Titanium Products Ltd.

– Tronox Limited

– Venator Materials Plc,

– Evonik Industries AG

– CNNC HUAYUAN Titanium Dioxide Co., Ltd.

– China National Chemical Corporation Ltd.

– Pangang Group Co., Ltd.

– Shangdong Lubei Chemical Co., Ltd.

Get 20% Discount on this Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=3660133

The base year of the study is 2019, and forecasts run up to 2026.

Research Objective

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global titanium dioxide market.

– To classify and forecast global titanium dioxide market based on product, application.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global titanium dioxide market.

– To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships, etc., in global titanium dioxide market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global titanium dioxide market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global titanium dioxide market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of titanium dioxide

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to titanium dioxide

Direct Purchase of this Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3660133

Table of Contents

Part 1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Key Benefit

1.3 Market Segment

Part 2. Methodology

2.1 Primary

2.2 Secondary

Part 3. Executive Summary

Part 4. Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Size and Forecast

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.4 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Economy

4.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.5.5 Degree of Competition

Part 5. Global Market for Titanium Dioxide by Product

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Nanomaterial-grade Titanium Dioxide

5.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

5.3 Pigment-grade Titanium Dioxide

5.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

Part 6. Global Market for Titanium Dioxide by Application

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Paints & Coatings

6.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Plastics

6.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

6.4 Paper

6.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

6.5 Inks

6.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

Part 7. Global Market for Titanium Dioxide by Geography

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.2 North America

7.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.2.2 North America: Titanium Dioxide Market by Country

7.2.2.1 United States

7.2.2.2 Canada

7.2.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.3.2 Europe: Titanium Dioxide Market by Country

7.3.2.1 Germany

7.3.2.2 France

7.3.2.3 United Kingdom

7.3.2.4 Italy

7.3.2.5 Rest of The Europe

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.4.2 Asia-Pacific: Titanium Dioxide Market by Country

7.4.2.1 China

7.4.2.2 India

7.4.2.3 Japan

7.4.2.4 South Korea

7.4.2.5 ASEAN Countries

7.5 Middle East and Africa (MEA)

7.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.5.2 MEA: Titanium Dioxide Market by Country

7.5.2.1 Saudi Arabia

7.5.2.2 South Africa

7.5.2.3 Turkey

7.6 South America

7.6.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.6.2 South America: Titanium Dioxide Market by Country

7.6.2.1 Brazil

7.6.2.2 Argentina

7.6.2.3 Rest of South America

Part 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Market Share

8.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships

Part 9. Key Competitor Profiles

9.1 The Chemours Company

9.2 Huntsman Corporation

9.3 INEOS Holding Ltd.

9.4 Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Ltd.

9.5 Kilburn Chemicals Ltd.

9.6 Kronos Worldwide, Inc.

9.7 Lomon Billions Group

9.8 Redox Pty Ltd

9.9 Sakai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

9.10 Tayca Corporation

9.11 Tianjin Shengshizhudoa Chemicals Company

9.12 Toho Titanium Co., Ltd.,

9.13 Travancore Titanium Products Ltd.

9.14 Tronox Limited

9.15 Venator Materials Plc,

9.16 Evonik Industries AG

9.17 CNNC HUAYUAN Titanium Dioxide Co., Ltd.

9.18 China National Chemical Corporation Ltd.

9.19 Pangang Group Co., Ltd.

9.20 Shangdong Lubei Chemical Co., Ltd.

*LIST IS NOT EXHAUSTIVE

Part 10. Patent Analysis

10.1 Patent Statistics

10.2 Regional Analysis

10.3 Trends Analysis