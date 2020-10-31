Global Amphibious Landing Craft Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Amphibious Landing Craft market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Amphibious Landing Craft market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Landing craft air cushion is the only carrier which are is capable to of transporting M-1 Abrams tank across the beach. Landing craft with air cushion technology allows the carrier to reach more than 70% of the world’s coastline, while conventional landing craft only provides and access only to 15% of the coastline.

Amphibious ships are capable of carrying large troops and a myriad of combat vehicles, aircraft, landing craft, and engineering equipment’s. These ships are equipped with medical facilities and are also used for transporting military troops to affect places to provide relief and assistance to people in need. These numerous capabilities in vessels have led to increased investments in this market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Amphibious Landing Craft Market

The global Amphibious Landing Craft market size is projected to reach US$ 1427.2 million by 2026, from US$ 1263.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.0%% during 2021-2026.

Global Amphibious Landing Craft Scope and Segment

Amphibious Landing Craft market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Amphibious Landing Craft market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Griffin Hoverwork

L-3 Unidyne

Marine Alutech

Almaz

Abu Dhabi Shipbuilding

Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers

Goa Shipyard

General Dynamics NASSCO

Amphibious Landing Craft Breakdown Data by Type

LCAC (Landing Craft Air Cushion)

LCM (Landing Craft Mechanized)

LCU (Landing Craft Utility)

Amphibious Landing Craft Breakdown Data by Application

Commercial

Military

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Amphibious Landing Craft market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Amphibious Landing Craft market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Amphibious Landing Craft Market Share Analysis

