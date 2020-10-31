Global Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessels Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessels market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessels market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Anchor handling tug supply vessels are specially designed to handle anchors for oil rigs, tow ships to location, anchor ships and oil rigs, and serve as an emergency response and rescue vessel. The increasing number of offshore oil rigs is one of the primary factors driving the growth of this market globally. Oil rigs are offshore oil platforms that facilitate the drilling of wells for exploration and production activities. The increasing drilling of offshore oil and gas reserves will lead to a rise in the number of AHTS vessels. Moreover, the maturing onshore oil reserves in the North Sea and the Gulf of Mexico will also result in an augmented demand for AHTS vessels.

One of the emerging factors spurring the growth prospects for this market is the increasing adoption of LNG-fueled vessels. Since LNG is cost-effective, the market is showing a trend of using LNG-fueled AHTS vessels instead of diesel-fueled ships. LNG is a low-pressure gas and is well suited for AHTS vessels. The LNG-fueled AHTS vessels are also likely to reduce the costs involved in the operation of AHTS, thereby propelling this market’s growth in the coming years.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessels Market

The global Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessels market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.

Global Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessels Scope and Segment

Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessels market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessels market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BOURBON

Farstad Shipping

Havila Shipping

SEACOR Holdings

Swire Pacific Offshore Operations

Tidewater

Bass Marine

China Oilfield Services

Deep Sea Supply

Eastern Shipbuilding

EMAS Offshore

Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessels Breakdown Data by Type

Below 5,000 HP

5,000 – 9,999 HP

Above 10,000 HP

Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessels Breakdown Data by Application

Oil & Gas

Industrial

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessels market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessels market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessels Market Share Analysis

