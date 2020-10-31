Global Artificial Lift Pumps Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Artificial Lift Pumps market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Artificial Lift Pumps market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Artificial lift pumps are used in oil wells to increase the pressure within the reservoir and encourage oil to move to the surface. When the natural force of the well is not strong enough to push the oil to the surface, an artificial lift pump is employed. Globally, more than 70 percent of oil wells have lost natural pressure and are in their mature phase.

The Global Artificial Lift Pumps market includes the following major product segments: ESP Systems, Rod Lift Systems, PCP Systems, Gas Lift Systems, Plunger Lift Systems, Hydraulic Lift Systems, and Others.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

GE(Baker Hughes)

Dover

GE-Alstom Grid

Schlumberger

Weatherford

Aker Solutions

Petrofac

Technip

Transocean

Artificial Lift Pumps Breakdown Data by Type

Electric Submersible Pump (ESP)

Rod Pump

Progressive Cavity Pump (PCP)

Plunger Lift

Hydraulic Piston Pump

Artificial Lift Pumps Breakdown Data by Application

Onshore

Offshore

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Artificial Lift Pumps market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Artificial Lift Pumps market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

