Global Artificial Lift Pumps Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

Artificial lift pumps are used in oil wells to increase the pressure within the reservoir and encourage oil to move to the surface. When the natural force of the well is not strong enough to push the oil to the surface, an artificial lift pump is employed. Globally, more than 70 percent of oil wells have lost natural pressure and are in their mature phase.
The Global Artificial Lift Pumps market includes the following major product segments: ESP Systems, Rod Lift Systems, PCP Systems, Gas Lift Systems, Plunger Lift Systems, Hydraulic Lift Systems, and Others.
GE(Baker Hughes)
Dover
GE-Alstom Grid
Schlumberger
Weatherford
Aker Solutions
Petrofac
Technip
Transocean
Electric Submersible Pump (ESP)
Rod Pump
Progressive Cavity Pump (PCP)
Plunger Lift
Hydraulic Piston Pump
Onshore
Offshore
The key regions covered in the Artificial Lift Pumps market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
