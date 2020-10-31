Global Monitoring Device for Distribution Automation Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Monitoring Device for Distribution Automation market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Monitoring Device for Distribution Automation market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Distribution automation is the process by which the collection of data is automated and analyzed, and then controls executed by Utilities. The ability to apply technology to monitor the physical world is not just distribution automation, but also the process of a smart grid and smart control.

ABB

Siemens

Schneider Electric

GE

Emerson

Rockwell

Yokogawa Electric

Mitsubishi Electric

Danaher

Honeywell

Hitachi

Eaton

Daifuku

Power monitoring

Process monitoring

Power Systems

Intelligent Building

Petrochemical

Medical

Metallurgy

Traffic

Other

