Global Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

A vacuum pump is a device that removes gas molecules from a sealed volume in order to leave behind a partial vacuum. The first vacuum pump was invented in 1650 by Otto von Guericke, and was preceded by the suction pump, which dates to antiquity.

Strong growth in semiconductor industry is leading to a surge in the potential of dry vacuum pumps, whereas liquid ring vacuum pumps find wide application in pulp and paper, and oil and gas industries. In order to reduce the overall operation cost, demand for high vacuum quality (clean and dry vacuum) and energy efficient pumps is increasing which is also supporting the growth of dry vacuum pumps.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Market

The global Mechanical Vacuum Pumps market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.

Global Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Scope and Segment

Mechanical Vacuum Pumps market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Mechanical Vacuum Pumps market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Gardner Denver

Pfeiffer Vacuum

ULVAC

Atlas Copco

Tuthill

Graham

Dekker

Gasho

Gebr. Becker

Gast(IDEX)

Busch Vacuum

KNF Neuberger

Tsurumi Manufacturing

Ebara

Sterling SIHI

Cutes Corp

Samson Pump

PPI Pumps

Value Specializes

Wenling Tingwei

Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Breakdown Data by Type

Dry Vacuum Pumps

Liquid Ring Vacuum Pump

Rotary Vane Vacuum Pump

Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Breakdown Data by Application

Industrial and Manufacturing

Chemical Processing

Semiconductor & Electronics

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Mechanical Vacuum Pumps market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Mechanical Vacuum Pumps market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Market Share Analysis

